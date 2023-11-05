Floyd overcomes injuries and upset talk, cruises to Suffolk I quarterfinal win

All signs pointed to a potential upset in the making.

In the past two weeks, Floyd suffered its first regular season loss to a Suffolk Division I opponent in four years when they were beaten by Sachem North. The loss ended a 24-game home win streak.

Last week the Colonials survived a furious fourth quarter rally by Commack to eke out a close win.

Floyd opened the playoffs with a resounding 55-26 win over Sachem East Saturday in a Suffolk Division I quarterfinal game in Mastic Beach.

Sachem East, which had won three games in a row, including a big win over Ward Melville, ended its season at 5-4. Floyd (8-1) will move on and host Longwood Saturday at 1 p.m. in a division semifinal.

“We figured it out and our defense really came to play,” Longo said. “We brought up a bunch of junior varsity players and some of them contributed to a big win.”

Floyd made a huge statement on its opening possession. The Colonials drove 97 yards in 14 plays that consumed 7:16 of the first quarter clock to take a 7-0 lead. Quarterback AJ Cannet went over right guard on a quarterback counter to break the scoreless tie. Senior halfback Jason Pratt did most of the heavy lifting on the march, carrying nine times for 54 yards.

“I would say we had our backs to the wall after a great punt and we drove the length of the field,” Longo said. “It was definitely a statement drive.”

On the next possession, Floyd forced Sachem East to punt but the ball was muffed by kick returner Terrell Collum and recovered by Sachem East. The turnover set up an AJ Vurchio quarterback sneak for a 1-yard touchdown, getting Sachem East within 7-6 late in the first quarter.

Floyd never wavered. The Colonials scored on all four possessions of the second quarter. Collum caught a 13-yard out from Cannet and turned it up field for a touchdown and a 14-6 lead.

But Sachem East responded immediately. Joe Christie returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a score to get Sachem East within 14-12.

The Floyd defense came up with a big stop of a fourth down and two from the Sachem 32-yard line. Sachem attempted a fake punt and the play backfired as the Colonials defense, led by cornerback Jay’Don Peacock, made the stop before the first down.

The Colonials then drove 58 yards in six plays before Pratt scored on a 8-yard run. He went over left tackle for the score and the 21-12 lead.

“We are disappointed for sure,” said Sachem East coach Ray Pickersgill. “We are better than how we played. You can’t make mistakes and expect to beat a team like Floyd.