Joe Randazzo and Carey are ready to play football

Joe Randazzo is as imposing as they come.

The Carey senior is a hulking figure on both the offensive and defensive lines. He’s athletic for a 6-4, 255-pound football player, using both his power and quickness to create holes for Seahawks runners.

But he’ll add another element to the offense this season — pass-catching.

Quarterback Dan Conte said that Randazzo has some of the best hands on the team and that he’s happy to have such a big target to utilize.

“He’s a big guy,” Conte said. “He’s always hardworking. He’s transitioning from the line to split out wide, so he’s going to be a big target. He’s going to be hard to bring down.”

Conte’s first season at quarterback comes with targets to work with. Aside from Randazzo, Conte has Tyler DeMeo, a 5-9 receiver with solid hands and big-play potential.

This offense will support a strong defense which is expected to be the backbone of the team, especially early in the season.

“So far, we’re doing all right,” Randazzo said. “We’re going through some growing pains, but we’ll get there in time for the season.”

Conte (linebacker), DeMeo (cornerback) and Randazzo (defensive line) will play a part of the defense, while linebacker Zach Dente and defensive lineman Dylan Nagy will make an impact as well.

Carey has a winning tradition, with undefeated seasons in 2013 and 2014 which culminated in Long Island Championships. Randazzo said there’s no added pressure given the history, but expectations are high.

“If you’re here, you’re ready to play Carey football, you’re not here for the jersey,” he said. “You’re ready to play.”