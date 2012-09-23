Liam Kearney, Kellan Sehring combine for TD pass to lift Friends Academy

Liam Kearney connected with Kellan Sehring on a 40-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left to lift Friends Academy (1-2) to a 36-29 win Saturdayover Great Neck North (2-1) in Nassau V. Sehring had three receptions for 51 yards, and Kearney completed 4 of 11 passes for 83 yards and two scores. Nick Croce had 13 rushes for 129 yards and two TDs, and Tyrone Perkins added 114 yards and a score on 10 receptions. Peter Picoli had nine tackles, and Austen Rossi made eight tackles.Long Island Lutheran 37, Port Washington 13: Tiquan Garner had 85 total yards of offense and three touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, to lead Long Island Lutheran (3-0). Matt Borer went 6-for-12 for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Devante Moore added one rushing and one receiving TD. Borer led with 13 tackles and also had an interception and a fumble recovery.

Roslyn 39, Great Neck South 12: Paul Rogofsky found Isaiah Hunter for a 44-yard TD on Roslyn's first play from scrimmage for Roslyn (1-2). Rogofsky finished 9 of 12 for 175 yards and three passing TDs and added a 1-yard TD run. Brian Katz had 192 yards on 14 carries. Daniel Rosero had four tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. The win was the first for Roslyn in two years, according to coach Gino Tassone.