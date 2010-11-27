LIC top performers

ISAIAH BARNES I FREEPORT

The junior quarterback carried 23 times for 206 yards and an LIC-record six touchdowns - on runs of 14, 10, 30, 5, 7 and 48 yards - and passed for another touchdown in the Red Devils' 62-35 victory over Floyd in the Class I championship game Friday.

STACEY BEDELL I FLOYD

The junior running back rushed for 136 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns - two rushing, one on a 91-yard kickoff return and another on a 40-yard interception return - in the Colonials' loss to Freeport in Class I on Friday.

PAUL MAGLOIRE I LYNBROOK

The senior quarterback ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 80 yards in the Owls' 42-27 victory over Sayville in the Class III championship game Friday. He also ran for a pair of two-point conversions.

JOHN HAGGART I SAYVILLE. The sophomore running back rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the Golden Flashes' loss to Lynbrook in Class III on Friday.

TRAVIS HOUPE I BELLPORT

The senior running back rebounded from an injury to score the winning touchdown on a 3-yard run in the Clippers' 26-21 victory over Garden City in the Class II championship game Saturday. Houpe gained 104 yards on 25 carries.

RYAN RIELLY I GLENN

The senior quarterback ran for 250 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 56 yards and another touchdown in the Knights' 28-7 victory over Seaford in the Class IV championship game Saturday.

JUSTIN BUCKLEY I SEAFORD

The senior running back rushed for 111 yards and Seaford's only touchdown in the Vikings' loss to Glenn in Class IV.

PATRIC

BERKERY

GARDEN CITY

The junior running back gained 160 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in the Trojans' loss to Bellport in Class II.