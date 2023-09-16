SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Long Island high school football's Gridiron Greats

West Islip RB Chris Piropato takes the handoff up the middle in a game against Bellport on Thursday at Bellport. Credit: George A Faella

By Gregg Sarragregg.sarra@newsday.com@Gregg_Sarra

Ethan Appolon, Harborfields: He had three sacks, five tackles for loss and forced two fumbles in a 27-14 win over Rocky Point.

Will Tolliver, Carey: He rushed 12 times for 125 yards and a score in a 35-12 win over New Hyde Park.

Rocco Carpinello, West Islip: The senior halfback scored on runs of 82, 39 and 33 yards in a 21-14 win over Bellport. He finished with 195 yards on 13 carries.

Matt DeCicco, Hewlett: He had eight carries for 242 yards and three touchdowns in Hewlett’s 46-13 win over Mineola.

D’Angelo Gordon, Freeport: He rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 36-0 win over Valley Stream Central.

Tyler Hermanns, Shoreham-Wading River: He completed all nine pass attempts for 129 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-0 win over Wyandanch.

Jawara Keahey, North Babylon: He ran for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a 43-33 win over Half Hollow Hills East.

KaRahn King, Glenn: He ran for 220 yards on 28 carries and had three touchdowns in a 20-19 comeback win over Miller Place. He finished with 260 all-purpose yards.

DeAndre Leonard, Hempstead: He recovered three fumbles and scored on a 50-yard punt return in a 33-0 win over Westbury.

Caden Lesiewicz, Floyd: He had two interceptions and scored on a 1-yard run in a 31-21 win over Ward Melville.

Hayden Lovinsky, Deer Park: He had seven catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 over Newfield. He returned a kickoff for a 77-yard TD. 

Dwayne Meadors, Hempstead: He rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and added an interception in a 33-0 win over Westbury.

Jaden Montalvo, Floyd: He rushed for 193 yards on 16 carries in a win over Ward Melville 31-21. His TD runs came from 67 and 63 yards.

Chris Piropato, West Islip: He totaled 11 tackles, including four for a loss and added a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 21-14 win over Bellport.

Mikey Reilly, Sachem East: He had six receptions for 219 yards and three scores in a 40-33 loss to Lindenhurst.

Andrew Riggs, Commack: He caught six passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-12 win over Riverhead. He had an interception and 10 tackles.

Jesse Seder, MacArthur: He had 14 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns and made nine tackles in a 27-0 win over Roslyn/Friends Academy.

Tyler Villalta, Massapequa: He carried 20 times for 179 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 win over Baldwin. He also had two interceptions.

Anthony Vino, Sachem North: The senior quarterback completed 9 of 13 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-20 win over Longwood.

Gregg Sarra

Gregg Sarra is Newsday's high school sports editor and has been on the beat since the mid-1980s.

