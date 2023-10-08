Malverne makes statement in win over North Shore in Nassau IV

Malverne took the exit ramp out of the postseason last November via a North Shore field goal on the final play of the teams’ Nassau IV semifinal clash.

The Mules had a rematch Saturday at North Shore, a chance for the conference’s second-seeded team in the preseason to make a statement against a Vikings team that was ranked No. 1.

“Hey, to be the champ, you’ve got to beat the champ,” Malverne coach Kito Lockwood said. “We’ve talked about it since we left Hofstra last November up until today.”

They went out and beat the champ.

Actually, the Vikings are the two-time defending champions. But Malverne outlasted them, 12-7.

“North Shore is a good team,” Lockwood said. “They’re well coached. Any win is a good win, but to beat the defending champs is a good feeling … We’re in the right direction.”

The Mules haven’t claimed a county title in football since 1991, but they're 5-0 and have outscored the opposition 137-7.

And in this game, they overcame the loss of their two top running backs to injuries, Branden McLaughlin in the first quarter and Nicholas Brown in the fourth.

Senior receiver/defensive back Josiah Brown ran six times for 95 yards, including a 75-yard score. Senior quarterback Chad Wesley rushed for 69 more and a score. Nicholas Brown, who’s also a senior, added 55 rushing yards.

“There’s a lot of talent on this team, a lot of hard-working kids,” Lockwood said. “This team has a high level of camaraderie. And we’re senior heavy. Being senior heavy always helps.”

When a rain-soaked first half ended, the Mules were trailing 7-6.

The rain faded and Malverne came on for the go-ahead score with 1:57 to go in the third.

Wesley raced 39 yards to the 1, then plowed up the middle for the TD on the next play.

“We had our moments, but then we all came together and said, ‘Pull this one through,’ ” Wesley said. “This one meant something to us. It meant we needed a big win today. They beat us the last two years, knocked us out of the playoffs.”

With the Mules threatening for more, Wesley had the ball knocked out on a running play. Marco Abouelhassan recovered for North Shore at its 7 with 2:28 left.

“I was disappointed,” Wesley said, “but I knew I could trust my defense to win us the game.”

On second down, quarterback Garret Gates raced for 32 of his 124 rushing yards to reach the 42. But on fourth-and-6, Kevin Estime pressured Gates into an incompletion.

“I have a lot of faith in these guys,” North Shore coach Dan Agovino said. “It was exciting to get the chance.”

His team ended the Mules’ four-game shutout streak on its first drive. Gianlucca Sferrazza, en route to a 61-yard rushing day, ran the ball in from the 1.

Then Josiah Brown went in at quarterback for a time during the second quarter and took off on his long TD run.

“My teammates, they put their body on the line for me,” he said. “Our chemistry is really good.”

The Vikings dropped to 2-3, but Agovino was still encouraged.

“Malverne, right now, is the best team in the conference and we were right there with them,” Agovino said. “We think we’re in very good shape.”