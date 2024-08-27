Mark Frole was named the varsity football coach at Lindenhurst after a fairly quick search and interview process. The 46-year-old former assistant coach accepted the job Monday evening and shared the news with the team at Tuesday morning’s practice.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me and my family,” Frole said. “I accepted the position and it’s something I really wanted after Nick (Lombardo) was forced to step down. We were waiting for the district to go through the appropriate interview process. It feels great to coach my hometown team.”

Lombardo was the Lindy coach for 15 years, leading the Bulldogs to Long Island championships in two of those years. They won Class I in 2017 and Class II in 2019. He cited health concerns, including knee and back injuries, as his reason for no longer being able to coach on the sideline.

Frole is the 14th head coach in the 90-year history of Lindenhurst football.

“I told Mark it is a well-deserved appointment and he’ll be great for the program,” Lombardo said. “He’s passionate and loves our community and our program.”

Frole graduated in 1996, as one of the most decorated athletes in Bulldogs history. He was a three-sport athlete in football, wrestling and baseball. He was a two-time Suffolk County wrestling champion and placed third in the state tournament. He also earned the Carl Yastrzemski Award as Suffolk’s top baseball player in 1996 when he pitched the Bulldogs into the Suffolk Class A title game.

Frole and the Lindenhurst football staff, including his brother Ron and Damon Sinicropi, had been running two-a-day practices since camp opened on Aug. 19.

“I am a Lindenhurst community member through and through,” Frole said. “I’ve never left this community. I grew up here and it’s always been home to me. This town has so much pride and love for one another. I’ll never forget when superstorm Sandy rolled through here and took out and damaged most of our homes. Everyone was there for each other for everything and anything. Our football players were standing on the backs of trucks loading and unloading supplies to the needy. There’s a lot to be said for that.”

Frole said junior varsity coach Dennis Spinelli has joined the varsity staff.

“I have known Dennis my whole life and he’ll be a huge asset to the program,” Frole said. “He knows the players, having worked with them on the JV. This is going to be a very fluid transition for him.”

Frole said middle school coach Joe Snyder was moved to the offensive coordinator position with the junior varsity but will help out on the sidelines during varsity games.

“Joe has been an outstanding volunteer with the varsity for the past three years, preparing our wide receivers and defensive backs during our summer workouts,” he said.

The appointment of Frole holds special meaning in that his senior son Chase, a 6-4, 275-pound starting guard and nose tackle, plays for the Bulldogs.

“He’s extremely happy,” Frole said. “We’re ready to go here.”

Lindenhurst opens at Brentwood at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.