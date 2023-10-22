Tyler Villalta runs in winning two-point conversion in Massapequa's come-from-behind win over Farmingdale

Massapequa coach Kevin Shippos had seen enough.

It was time to decide a winner in another epic Massapequa-Farmingdale high school football game.

Each team got one possession to determine a winner in overtime. And Farmingdale’s Sal Posillico scored on a 3-yard run and Luca Cotto added the extra-point kick to give the Dalers a seven-point lead.

Massapequa answered with a Tyler Villalta 1-yard touchdown run to get within one point. Decision time.

Long Island’s greatest rivalry, stoked by proximity - the schools are a few miles apart - was coming down to one final play. Shippos elected to go for the two-point conversion and the win.

Villalta barreled through the left side of the line, behind the blocks of center Daniel McWilliams, guard Leo Rosario and tackle Massimo Musso, for the two-point conversion and a thrilling 15-14 come-from-behind win over host Farmingdale before a standing room only crowd of more than 2,000 in a Nassau Conference I game.

The fierce backyard brawl, which started in 1975, added another memorable chapter to the longstanding rivalry. And this one had some flavor to it, as the winner was presented with the Great American Rivalry Series Trophy by representatives from the United States Marines.

“I decided we were going for the win at that point,” Shippos said. “I have so much confidence in our guys. There didn’t need to be any more suspense. There were already so many layers of excitement to this game.”

Massapequa remained unbeaten at 7-0 and ended Farmingdale’s 17-game winning streak. The Dalers, who lead the series 37-22-2, fell to 5-1.

What made the decision to go for the two-point conversion easier was a brilliant coaching move made prior to the final play.

“Our [assistant] coach [Mike] Spina, said ‘let’s try and draw them offsides and move the ball closer to the goal line,’” Shippos said. “It worked.”

Farmingdale jumped into the neutral zone and the ball was moved half the distance to the goal line from the three-yard line.

“I just needed a push up front to get in the end zone,” Villalta said. “And our line was playing well all game.”

Villalta powered his way through the Dalers' front line, enough for the score, and set off a wild celebration. Villalta finished with 117 yards on 16 carries and two scores.

“It’s such a huge win on so many levels,” said Massapequa halfback Michael DeLuca, who had 91 yards on 18 carries. “But we know we’ll probably see them again in the playoffs, so we have to keep things in perspective. We moved the ball well throughout the first half and they kept coming up with big stops. And that was frustrating.”

The first half was all about defense. Farmingdale managed 59 yards in 19 plays of total offense. Massapequa managed 81 yards on 25 plays. Both teams missed short field goal attempts.

On its first possession, Massapequa drove 53 yards in 13 plays and consumed 7:46 of the clock before a 37-yard field goal attempt went wide left with 26 seconds left in the first quarter. The march was a blend of hard running inside the tackles and pushing Farmingdale off the ball. But the resilience of the Dalers' defense kept Massapequa off the board.

Farmingdale’s only scoring opportunity came after Matt Ippoliti intercepted a pass that deflected off the hands of an intended receiver at the Massapequa 25 with 1:11 left in the half. The Massapequa defense, led by strong safety Ryan Kurowski, stiffened and forced the Dalers into a 32-yard field that was short and wide left.

“We tackled well,” Kurowski said. “We wrapped guys up and finished our tackles. It was a total team effort.”

Farmingdale opened the scoring on a fourth down and 14, when quarterback Dennis Finkel lofted a long fade to the corner of the end zone where James Collins, in a hand battle with the defensive back, leaped for the touchdown. Cotto added the extra point to make it 7-0 with 1:22 left in the third quarter.

Massapequa answered on the next possession. Villalta broke three tackles on his way to a 54-yard touchdown run and Chris Bascetta added the kick to make it 7-7 with 11:10 left in the game. The long run capped a six-play, 79-yard march for the tying score.

“We turned the ball over three times and our defense saved us,” Shippos said. “Farmingdale made so many good adjustments and we didn’t finish our drives. Credit those coaches for being on top of their game.”

Shippos staff was on theirs for the last one.