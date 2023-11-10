Joey Diesso leads unbeaten Massapequa into Nassau Conference I final

Joey Diesso missed football workouts all summer with a broken right hand. The junior quarterback was expected to back up senior starter Paul Dulanto this year.

That all changed in the second quarter of the season opener when Dulanto suffered a serious knee injury and was lost for the year.

Diesso was thrust into the starting role with little reps but a boatload of confidence. The 5-7, 145-pound signal caller led Massapequa to an undefeated regular season and the top seed in the Nassau Conference I playoffs.

On Thursday night, his storybook season continued.

Diesso threw two touchdown passes to key a 28-point second quarter and Massapequa beat Oceanside, 42-0, in a Conference I semifinal football game at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium. He connected with Robby Nugent for a 14-yard touchdown pass and added a 30-yard scoring strike to Tyler Villalta for a 35-0 lead.

The 35-point lead, according to Section VIII rules, initiates a running clock for the remainder of the game.

“We lost one of Long Island’s top quarterbacks,” Diesso said. “And I stepped in and grabbed the opportunity to play. And the team has been great.”

Diesso was nearly perfect. In only one half of play, he completed 7 of 8 passes for 78 yards and added a 70-yard run in the second quarter.

“One thing that Joey Diesso doesn’t lack is confidence,” Massapequa coach Kevin Shippos said. “He’s got a huge chip on his shoulder and totally believes in himself.”

Massapequa improved to 10-0 and will meet the winner of Farmingdale-Syosset in the final on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at Hofstra. Oceanside finished 5-4.

Diesso led Massapequa on a five-play, 71-yard scoring drive on the opening possession. Halfback Mike DeLuca scored on a 50-yard run and Chris Bascetta added the extra point to make it 7-0 with 9:30 left in the first quarter.

Diesso’s 70-yard run to the Sailors' 22 set up Villalta's 22-yard TD run for a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Derek Boswell recovered the ensuing kickoff at the Oceanside 16. Boswell found his way into the bottom of the pile during a mad scrum for the loose ball. Five plays later, Massapequa capitalized when DeLuca went over the left side for a 2-yard scoring run and a 21-0 lead with 7:32 remaining in the half.

Oceanside turned the ball over on its next three second quarter possessions and Massapequa made them pay.

“We didn’t execute, and they forced so many mistakes,” Oceanside coach Rob Blount said. “The turnovers were too much to overcome. The wheels just fell off and the game got away from us.”

Massapequa intercepted Oceanside three times in the second quarter to set up two touchdowns. The final pick came on the last play of the half. Ryan Kurowski had two interceptions and Frank Romano had the other.

“Our defense has played well all season,” Kurowski said. “Win the turnover battle and win the game. The offense sells tickets, but the defense wins championships.”

Having a capable backup quarterback come in and play lights-out can also earn a championship game opportunity. Just ask Diesso and Massapequa.