Nassau Conference II football roundup

Isaiah Davis rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and Nassir Edwards had six receptions for 140 yards as Elmont defeated Mepham, 12-7, in Nassau Conference II football. Aiden Barnes found Dom Collins for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the game’s final points for Elmont.

Osagie Ekhator had four sacks and three pass breakups, Nicholi Noble made 11 tackles and Josiah Cajuste and Julius Sylvain-Jenkins each had an interception for Elmont (1-1).

Jake Lechleitner scored on a 40-yard pass from Kevin White on the first drive for Mepham (1-1).

Carey 34, MacArthur 7: Christian Boswell completed 6 of 6 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown to lead Carey (2-0). Will Tolliver ran for 67 yards and a touchdown on four carries and TJ Wakely ran for 28 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Michael Verdarosa rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Sal DiMarco made eight tackles, Jerome Ferguson made five tackles and two sacks and Matt Smith had four tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. MacArthur is 0-2.

Garden City 38, Calhoun 0: Aidan Considine rushed for 78 yards on 11 attempts and Carson Kraus rushed for 66 yards on four carries, including a 42-yard touchdown run, and threw for two touchdowns for Garden City (2-0). Michael Berkery rushed for 87 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown run, on eight carries for Garden City. Calhoun is 1-1.

New Hyde Park 28, Sewanhaka 0: Aidan Garvey rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries to lead New Hyde Park (1-1). Anthony Lasala had two receptions for 20 yards and made six tackles. Eric Shi made eight tackles and Koray Kilinc had six tackles. Sewanhaka is 0-1.

Long Beach 48, Jericho 13: Luke Hartman had two touchdown passes for Long Beach (1-0). He found Shaquile Johnson for a 12-yard touchdown and later found Tim Monzon for a 7-yard touchdown to give Long Beach a 27-0 lead in the first quarter. Tim Miller had an interception and a sack and CJ Merchant rushed for 92 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown. Jack Person rushed for two touchdowns for Jericho (0-1).

Manhasset 42, Herricks 14: Jack Mulholland had three TDs, including a 50-yard rushing score for Manhasset (2-0). Troy Madden had a 10-yard TD run for Herricks (0-2).