Nassau Conference III football roundup

Owen West and Michael Melkonian set program records for South Side in its opening game of the season.

West went 9-for-9 for 156 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 46 yards on five carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run, to lead South Side to a 34-0 victory over Hewlett in Nassau Conference III football. Michael Melkonian had three receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown and Michael Aiello had two receptions for 64 yards.

West set the school’s all-time passing yards record and Melkonian set the school’s all-time receiving yards record, according to coach Phil Onesto. West has 2,311 yards, surpassing Tom Piselli’s mark of 2,190 yards. Melkonian has 1,077 yards, surpassing Nick LiCalzi’s record of 1,046 yards. Hewlett is 0-1.

Plainedge 46, Glen Cove 12: Domenico Moscato ran for two touchdowns and completed 7 of 9 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns to lead Plainedge (1-0).

Jake Anglim rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on six carries and Dylan Fella rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Jadyn Johnson and Devon Gonzalez scored for Glen Cove (0-1).

Lynbrook 35, Bethpage 13: Michael Hendrickson rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and Ramon Calderon added 103 yards and two touchdowns on six carries to lead Lynbrook.

Frank Sirufo had 12 tackles, including two sacks, and Sebastion Ibanez and Omarion McClean added two sacks each. Bethpage is 0-1.

Wantagh 28, Roosevelt 0: Jake Martini rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to lead Wantagh (1-0) in Nassau II. Joe Merro had two touchdown passes

. Roosevelt is 0-1.

Floral Park 48, Bellmore JFK 0: Ryan Connolly threw three touchdowns to lead Floral Park (1-0). Kevin Hehir added a 10-yard touchdown reception and a 70-yard kickoff return for a score.

Bellmore JFK is 0-1.

Clarke 30, Valley Stream North 28: Michael Iadevaia rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and Giancarlo Rengifo threw two touchdowns to lead Clarke (1-0).

Dom Canancio and Nick Scully each caught a touchdown as Clarke came back from a 22-8 deficit in the fourth quarter. Nick Naumov had three touchdowns for Valley Stream North (0-1).