Nassau football roundup

NASSAU CONFERENCE I

Thomas Fletcher rushed for 238 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and made eight tackles to lead host Westbury to a 26-0 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK in Nassau Conference I football on Saturday. David Monfort had 10 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown and Apollo Simmons had eight carries for 72 yards and a touchdown for Westbury (3-3).

Brian Destrat ran for a 5-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion, Emmanuel Exantus Jr. had 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss and two sacks, Kaleb Goldsmith had two sacks, James Elmonus had an interception and Djurabe Edmond had eight tackles. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK fell to 1-5.

East Meadow 45, Baldwin 6: Matt Rodriguez had 175 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries to lead host East Meadow (5-1). Jayson Costabile rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Joseph Arbitello made five tackles and Marcus Diaz made four tackles and had a fumble recovery. Baldwin is 1-5.

Massapequa 28, Hempstead 7: Tyler Villalta had 24 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown, a 23-yard touchdown reception and an interception to lead host Massapequa (6-0). Joey Diesso threw for 120 yards and a touchdown. Mike DeLuca had 15 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Robby Nugent and Leo Rosario each had a fumble recovery. Dwayne Meadors had a 71-yard touchdown run for Hempstead (4-2).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Farmingdale 28, Oceanside 10: Sal Posillico rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead visiting Farmingdale (5-0) over Oceanside (4-2). Mateo Morales and JJ Collins stuffed Oceanside on the 1-yard line on fourth down in the first half. Daniel Canales recovered a fumble and Michael Galgano had an interception.

Port Washington 27, Hicksville 0: Anthony Iuorio threw three touchdowns to Jimmy Gannon to lead host Port Washington (2-4). Iuorio completed 7 of his 15 passes for 170 yards, three touchdowns with an interception and rushed six times for 61 yards. Gannon had three receptions for 79 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Sarchese rushed for a touchdown.

Nick Parrinello had six tackles, Jake Siciliano had two pass breakups, Dylan Platt had six tackles and Andrew Neuwirth had a sack. Ryan Shanahan had a sack, a tackle for loss and five tackles. Hicksville fell to 1-5.

Uniondale 20, Valley Stream Central 3: Tristan Greenwood had four carries for 70 yards and a touchdown to lead visiting Uniondale (3-3). Luis Lizama had nine solo tackles, two sacks and a pass deflection. Jahiem Foote and Darius Adeyemi each had a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Dennis Suazo hit a 25-yard field goal for Valley Stream Central (0-6).

NASSAU CONFERENCE II

Jesse Seder ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries as host MacArthur defeated Calhoun, 21-20, in Nassau Conferece II football on Thursday. After a deep punt from Ralph Boccio pinned Calhoun to its own 4-yard line with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Seder made a key tackle on a third-and-12 from the Calhoun 16-yard line to force a punt with 7:40 left. MacArthur (3-3) kept possession the reaminder of the game.

Alex Varga completed 3 of 4 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown to Cristian Perez Franco with 50 seconds left in the first half to give MacArthur the lead for the remainder of the game. Seder also led the team with seven tackles and had a sack and Perez Franco had an interception. Calhoun falls to 3-4.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

New Hyde Park 33, Long Beach 14: Aidan Garvey rushed for 183 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries to lead New Hyde Park (4-3) on the road. Cody McClean rushed for 80 yards on nine carries and Nick Garafolo added 20 rushing yards on two carries. Koray Kilinc made eight tackles and Adam Maarouf made seven tackles. Luke Hartman had two touchdowns for Long Beach (3-3).

Herricks 42, Roslyn/Friends Academy 12: Ethan Tran scored five total touchdowns, rushed for 227 yards, passed for 73 yards to set a school record for most total yards in a game, according to coach Tom Graef, to lead host Herricks (2-4). Aziz Kamran added 73 receiving yards and a touchdown as Herricks’ offense eclipsed 450 yards. Roslyn/Friends Academy is 1-5.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Carey 28, Mepham 0: Will Tolliver rushed for 69 yards on 10 carries and had an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown to lead host Carey (6-1) over Mepham (2-4) in Nassau II. TJ Wakely added 94 yards on three carries and a touchdown, Ben Rose rushed 10 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and Michael Verdarosa rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown. Justin DePietro had six tackles and a sack, Matt Smith had five tackles and two sacks and Rose had five tackles.

Sewanhaka 24, Jericho 6: Adrian Ayau had 103 rushing yards, two touchdowns, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble to lead host Sewanhaka (1-5). Hezekiah Faison had 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Hallelujah Agesin, Khai Harris and Joshua Hicks each had a fumble recovery. Jack Person had a 5-yard rushing score for Jericho (0-6).

NASSAU CONFERENCE III

Jadyn Johnson ran in a 3-yard touchdown and rushed the ensuing two-point conversion with 25 seconds left for the game’s final points as Glen Cove defeated host Clarke, 16-14, in Nassau Conference III football on Saturday.

Johnson, who rushed for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, scored to cap off a 13-play, 60-yard drive for Glen Cove (3-3).

The winning drive came immediately after Michael Iadevaia had a 36-yard touchdown run and ran in the ensuing two-point conversion to give Clarke (3-3) a 14-8 lead with 7:45 left in the fourth quarter.

Roosevelt 13, Plainedge 9: Christian Robinson recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown and Arnez Garrell ran for a 66-yard touchdown in the first half for Roosevelt (4-2). Tyler Giles added 93 rushing yards on 17 carries and Jeremiah Spears made eight tackles. Jake Anglim scored on a 4-yard run for Plainedge (4-2).

Valley Stream North 48, Division 6: Terry Medor rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on three carries, Nick Naumov rushed for 106 yards on nine carries and Imran Paul rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries for host Valley Stream North (1-5). Zaiden Jackson ran for 67 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown, on five carries and Steeve Delma added a 59-yard touchdown run. Division is 1-5.

Bethpage 20, Mineola 0: John Pelcher rushed for a 62-yard touchdown and Johnny Flores had a 17-yard interception return for visiting Bethpage (2-4). Mineola is 0-6.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

South Side 33, Lynbrook 20: Owen West threw three touchdown passes to Michael Melkonian to lead host South Side (6-0). West completed 7 of 11 passes for 150 yards and Melkonian had four catches for 131 yards. Jack Lozito had 18 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown. Maxson Weiss threw two touchdown passes for Lynbrook (3-3).

Hewlett 27, Bellmore JFK 7: Matt DeCicco had 24 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns to lead host Hewlett (4-2). Ryan Rovner had a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. CJ Maiorano had nine tackles. Zane Fredrick-Branch had two interceptions. Geordy Ciprian had a 76-yard touchdown run for Bellmore JFK (2-4).

NASSAU CONFERENCE IV

Anthony Grimaldi broke three tackles on an outside run with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter for a 20-yard touchdown and Lucas Cortazar ran in the ensuing two-point conversion as East Rockaway defeated host Locust Valley, 22-21, in Nassau Conference IV football on Saturday.

Grimaldi, who rushed for 69 yards on 12 carries, capped off a 13-play, 85-yard touchdown drive with the score.

Matt Larin recovered an onside kick to open the second half for East Rockaway, which trailed 14-6 at the half. Cortazar capped off the 12-play, 48-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run and the ensuing two-point conversion run to tie the score at 14 with seven minutes left in the third quarter. He rushed for 93 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns and two two-point conversions for Easy Rockaway (3-3). Michael Dilerenzo had touchdown runs of 40 and 52 yards for Locust Valley (3-3).

Seaford 42, Valley Stream South 7: Brian Falk rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns and Aidan Calvacca rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Seaford (5-1). Falk had an interception and Anthony Janes had six tackles, a sack and forced a fumble. Valley Stream South is 2-3.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

North Shore 35, West Hempstead 18: Garrett Gates rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, completed 4 of 5 passes for 57 yards and had an interception to lead visiting North Shore (3-3). John Haff rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown and had an interception.

Christian Gisonda returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown. Gianlucca Sfrerazza added 76 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Lee had a 31-yard rushing touchdown for West Hempstead (1-5).

Island Trees 36, Carle Place/Wheatley 7: Joe Filocamo scored two rushing touchdowns and Nick Filocamo rushed for one touchdown to lead visiting Island Trees (4-2) over Carle Place/Wheatley (1-5). Danny Zamroz had a sack and five solo tackles and Nick Filocamo had five tackles.

JC Echezuria returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Kevin Dromm was 4 for 4 on extra-point attempts and ran in a two-point conversion.

Joe Filocamo led the scoring with two rushing touchdowns. Nick Filocamo rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown and added five tackles.

Oyster Bay 38, Lawrence 11: Joseph Henry ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns on eight carries to lead host Oyster Bay (3-3) over Lawrence (0-5). He also threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to his twin brother, George. Joseph Gotti rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. George Henry made nine solo tackles and John Barbara had three tackles for a loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery. Bryan Guevara scored a 1-yard touchdown run for Lawrence (0-5).