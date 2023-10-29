Nassau football roundup

NASSAU CONFERENCE I

Jahiem Foote rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns to lead visiting Uniondale to a 36-19 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK in Nassau Conference I football Friday night. Shawon Bradshaw rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Luis Lizama had 12 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery for Uniondale (4-4).

Alejandro Rincon had a 65-yard rushing touchdown and threw a 22-yard TD pass to Brandon Birk, and Shakoor Khairzada ran for a 61-yard score for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (1-7).

Port Washington 37, Westbury 7: Christian Sarchese had 14 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns for host Port Washington. Anthony Iuorio completed 7 of 12 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 40 yards on four carries. James Gannon caught five passes for 38 yards, including a 16-yard TD. Ryan Shanahan had five tackles, three sacks and an interception for Port Washington (4-4). Thomas Fletcher ran for a 35-yard TD for Westbury (3-5).

Massapequa 34, Syosset 12: Joey Diesso completed 6 of 11 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns for visiting Massapequa. Mike DeLuca had 14 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Tyler Villalta rushed for 83 yards and caught a 26-yard TD pass. Robby Nugent caught a 7-yard touchdown pass and Dean Vitale had a 36-yard TD reception. Ryan Wieczorek had an interception for Massapequa (8-0).

Adam Marvin and Jack Monaco caught touchdown passes from Mustafa Mozawalla for Syosset (5-3).

Oceanside 46, Valley Stream Central 20: Luke Villella completed 7 of 11 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown and had three carries for 68 yards, a TD and a two-point conversion run to lead host Oceanside (5-3). Brian Kraemer, Justin Diez, David Yacoub and Michael Madden each had rushing scores. Dylan Bender caught a 54-yard TD pass.

Kyle McCord had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Tyler Haye and Sukijai Clarke Phillips each ran for a score for Valley Stream Central (0-8).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Freeport 33, Baldwin 8: D’Angelo Gordon rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown and threw for 53 yards and two scores for visiting Freeport (4-3). Dajon Hepburn and Tobias Fitzsimmons each had an interception. Logan Kirchner rushed for a TD for Baldwin (1-7).

Farmingdale 42, Hempstead 13: Dennis Finkel completed 16 of 19 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns to lead visiting Farmingdale (6-1). JJ Collins caught an 82-yard touchdown pass and had two interceptions. Mateo Morales caught two TD passes, AJ Jimenez had an 18-yard TD reception and Gavin Gatchalian had five receptions for 118 yards. Daniel Canales had 10 tackles and a sack and Sal Posillico rushed for a 19-yard score.

Brandon and Jonathan Davis caught TD passes from Ziyair Jones for Hempstead (5-3).

NASSAU CONFERENCE II

Jerome Galluscio had six carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning 40-yard score with eight minutes remaining to lead host Herricks to a 27-23 win over MacArthur in Nassau Conference II football on Saturday.

Aziz Kamran had six receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns, breaking the single-season school records for receptions and touchdown catches, according to coach Tom Graef. Kamran has 40 receptions, breaking Mike Saleme’s record of 37, and his 10 TD grabs surpass Aaron Cho’s eight.

Ethan Tran threw two touchdowns for Herricks (4-4). Cristian Perez Franco ran for two touchdowns and Chase Palma ran for a TD and two two-point conversions for MacArthur (4-4).

Sewanhaka 36, Roslyn/Friends Academy 14: Hezekiah Faison had 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns and threw a 42-yard TD pass to Joshua Hicks for visiting Sewanhaka (2-6). Adrian Ayau rushed for 44 yards, a 5-yard touchdown and two two-point conversions. Kevin Parapar ran for 55 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Frank Moscati connected with Ethan Yedvab for a 9-yard touchdown pass for Roslyn/Friends Academy (1-7).

New Hyde Park 42, Jericho 7: Nick Garofalo had six carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 40-yard TD pass from Aidan Garvey to lead host New Hyde Park (5-3). Cody McClean had six carries for 85 yards and a touchdown and Garvey added four carries for 97 yards and a score. Andrew Notine ran for a 1-yard touchdown and Chad Zboril, Adam Maarouf and Eric Shi each had six tackles. Brandon Klein had a 2-yard touchdown run for Jericho (0-8).

Garden City 42, Mepham 0: Michael Berkery rushed for 86 yards and three touchdowns on four carries and hauled in a 29-yard TD reception from Carson Kraus for visiting Garden City (8-0). Aidan Considine rushed for a 26-yard touchdown and Brett Karr had an 8-yard TD run. Mepham is 2-6.

FRIDAY

Carey 28, Manhasset 14: Michael Verderosa scored a go-ahead 13-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead host Carey. Later in the fourth, Ben Rose returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown to seal the win. Christian Todaro returned a blocked punt 20 yards for a score and Will Tolliver added a 4-yard rushing TD for Carey (7-1). Jack Mulholland rushed for touchdowns of 23 and 55 yards for Manhasset (6-2).

NASSAU CONFERENCE III

Jack Lozito rushed for 117 yards and the winning 22-yard touchdown with six minutes remaining to lead visiting South Side to a 15-12 win over Floral Park in Nassau Conference III football on Saturday. Jack Singh added 30 rushing yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion, and Owen West completed eight passes for 67 yards for South Side (7-1).

Xavier O’Brady rushed for a touchdown and threw an 81-yard TD pass to Benjamin Meighan for Floral Park (5-3).

Plainedge 55, Lynbrook 35: Dylan Fella rushed for 222 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries to lead visiting Plainedge (6-2). Jake Anglim rushed for 141 yards and four TDs. Jack Rizzo had an interception and Taylor Nitsch returned an interception 54 yards for a TD. Michael Hendrickson scored four rushing TDs for Lynbrook (4-4).

Roosevelt 28, Clarke 16: Tyler Giles had 13 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown to lead host Roosevelt (5-3). Arnez Garrell ran for touchdowns of 1 and 32 yards and threw a 29-yard TD pass to Aubrey Moore. Giancarlo Rengifo and Michael Iadevaia each had a rushing TD for Clarke (3-5).

Bellmore JFK 28, Mineola 14: Ray Torchia had 11 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Bellmore JFK (4-4). Geordy Ciprian had five carries for 60 yards and a 6-yard TD reception. Charlie Gampero threw for a TD and ran for another. Gavin McLaughlin ran for a 7-yard score and threw a 20-yard TD pass to Stephen Franz for Mineola (0-8).

Wantagh 35, Bethpage 0: Dylan Martini rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns and his brother, Jake, rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown for Wantagh (7-1). TJ Carlo caught a touchdown pass, Tom Conway made 11 tackles, John Gendels had an interception and Shareef McMillan had two sacks. Bethpage fell to 3-5.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Hewlett 47, Valley Stream North 21: Matt DeCicco rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and forced a fumble to lead Hewlett (5-3). Mekhi Jean-Baptiste rushed for 103 yards and two scores on five carries and Luke Rochler added 61 yards and a TD on six rushes. Zane Fredrick-Branch returned a kickoff 82 yards for a TD as time expired. Nick Naumov threw two TD passes and Steeve Delma had a 40-yard rushing score for V. S. North (2-6).

Glen Cove 48, Division 19: Taha Waly scored two rushing touchdowns and caught a 21-yard TD pass for visiting Glen Cove (4-4). Jadyn Johnson threw three touchdown passes and added a rushing score. Peter Satchel caught a 30-yard TD pass and Javier Cota caught a 14-yard TD pass. Cody Brush threw three touchdown passes for Division (1-7).

NASSAU CONFERENCE IV

Anthony Izquierdo made a game-sealing interception with 1:45 remaining to lead visiting Oyster Bay to a 27-22 win over Valley Stream South in Nassau Conference IV football on Saturday. Austin Aschettino returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter for the winning score.

Joseph Henry had 116 rushing yards and a touchdown and Joe Gotti rushed for 101 yards and a TD. George Henry had 89 all-purpose yards and a TD catch and John Barbara had a sack. Oyster Bay qualified for its first playoff appearance since 2007.

Valley Stream South is 2-5.

North Shore 21, Island Trees 12: Athanasios Alafogiannis had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and two sacks for North Shore (4-4). Garrett Gates had 14 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown and threw for 60 yards and a score. Ryan Lau had five rushes for 49 yards and a TD. Island Trees is 5-3.

Malverne 43, Lawrence 0: Isaiah Jolly had three carries for 84 yards and a TD and returned a punt 52 yards for a score for visiting Malverne (6-2). Michael McDougall rushed for a 15-yard TD and returned an interception 18 yards for a score. Pharoah McPhaul had a 9-yard touchdown run and Amarii Sylvester had an 18-yard interception return TD. Lawrence fell to 0-8.

Locust Valley 49, Carle Place/Wheatley 0: Mike DiLorenzo had six carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns to lead visiting Locust Valley (5-3). Charlie Pisciotta had four carries for 80 yards and a TD and Aidan Buffa had two carries for 93 yards and a score. Owen Hickey caught a TD pass from Connor Geertgens, Braiden Houghtaling ran for a touchdown and Michael Hancock had a 60-yard interception return touchdown. Carle Place/Wheatley fell to 1-7.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Cold Spring Harbor 28, West Hempstead 6: Alex Bauer had touchdown runs of 6, 12, 17 and 37 yards to lead host Cold Spring Harbor (7-1). Sam Bruno and Deklan Schoonmaker each had an interception. Christian Dildy had a 12-yard rushing touchdown for West Hempstead (2-6).

Seaford 47, East Rockaway 6: Tim Navin completed 7 of 8 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns and had 65 rushing yards and a score to lead visiting Seaford (7-1). Kyle Britton had six receptions for 216 yards and three TDs. Brian Falk, Aiden Calvacca and Nick Federico each scored a rushing touchdown. Calvacca and Falk each made nine tackles. Anthony Grimaldi scored a 49-yard rushing TD for East Rockaway (4-4).