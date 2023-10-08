Nassau football roundup

NASSAU CONFERENCE I

Thomas Fletcher rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries and made 12 tackles to lead Westbury to a 27-13 win over host Hicksville in Nassau Conference I football on Saturday. Donnell Lauriston had seven tackles, one interception and a 35-yard punt return for a touchdown. Fritz Aurelus had 10 tackles, including three for a loss, and Emmanuel Exantus had eight tackles, including two for a loss, for Westbury (2-3). Hicksville is 1-4.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Syosset 35, Valley Stream Central 6: Mustafa Mozawalla threw for two touchdowns and Max Garibaldi rushed for two touchdowns to lead host Syosset (4-1). Max Kessler had a 3-yard touchdown run to give Syosset a 7-0 lead and Sean Dillon was 5-for-5 on PATs. Ashton Heeralal scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown for Valley Stream Central (0-5).

Massapequa 35, Freeport 13: Tyler Villalta rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns and had three receptions for 22 yards and another score to lead host Massapequa (5-0). Rob Nugent caught two passes for 35 yards and two touchdowns. Mike DeLuca ran for 90 yards on 14 carries and Ryan Kurowski had an interception. D’Angelo Gordon rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries for Freeport (1-3).

Port Washington 41, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 7: Anthony Iuorio threw for 115 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 52-yard score on the second play of the game to lead visiting Port Washington (1-4) over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (1-4) in Nassau I. Iuorio found James Gannon for a 35-yard touchdown and found Jake Siciliano for a 40-yard score. Ryan Abend had a 6-yard fumble return for a touchdown to give Port Washington a 27-0 lead in the first quarter.

NASSAU CONFERENCE II

Aidan Garvey rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and also ran for two two-point conversions to lead visiting New Hyde Park to a 22-15 win over Mepham in Nassauu Conference II football on Saturday.

Lukas Rinaldi had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown to give New Hyde Park a 22-8 lead in the fourth quarter. Anthony LaSala had seven tackles and one sack for New Hyde Park (3-3). Kevin White threw two touchdown passes for Mepham (2-3).

Manhasset 28, Calhoun 6: Jack Mulholland rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries to lead visiting Manhasset (6-0). Atif Heatherington had seven carries for 94 yards and Brady Baulch and Chase Woodson each had three tackles for a loss. Calhoun fell to 3-3.

Elmont 28, Roslyn/Friends Academy 0: Isaiah Davis rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on six carries to lead host Elmont (4-2). Josiah Cajuste opened the scoring for Elmont with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown on the first drive. Elmont forced four turnovers and had five sacks, two by Nassir Edwards. Aiden Barnes threw a 42-yard TD pass to Vincent Laffey. Roslyn/Friends Academy fell to 1-4.

Long Beach 40, Herricks 7: Luke Hartman threw for 141 and three touchdowns to lead host Long Beach (3-2) over Herricks (1-4). CJ Merchant rushed for 156 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Carey 49, Sewanhaka 7: Will Tolliver rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on three carries to lead host Carey (5-1) over Sewanhaka (0-5). Joncarlo Carbone rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on five carries, Ben Rose rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown on six carries and Michael Verderosa caught three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. Christian Boswell completed 4 of 6 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. Justin DePietro led Carey with nine tackles, one sack and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. TJ Wakely had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

MacArthur 35, Jericho 7: Jesse Seder rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns for visiting MacArthur (2-3). Seder also had eight tackles in the first half. Frank Hespe had three interceptions, returning his first one 30 yards for a touchdown. Alex Varga connected with Joe Notarstefano for a 41-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. Jack Person scored a 2-yard rushing TD in the second quarter for Jericho (0-5).

NASSAU CONFERENCE III

Arnez Garrel found Luciano Norman for a 36-yard touchdown with 10:52 left in the fourth quarter, followed by a Garrel to Tyler Giles connection on the two-point conversion for the game’s final points as Roosevelt defeated host Glen Cove, 28-22, in Nassau Conference III football on Friday.

Garrel’s interception with 5:12 left sealed the win. Roosevelt (3-2) ran out the remainder of the clock.

Giles ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and made nine tackles. Garrel ran for 96 yards on 10 carries, including a 38-yard touchdown run to give Roosevelt a 20-6 lead in the third quarter.

Jadyn Johnson threw for 142 yards and a touchdown and ran in a score for Glen Cove (2-3).

Lynbrook 28, Mineola 0: Ramon Calderon had three touchdowns and nine touches for 195 yards of total offense to lead visiting Lynbrook (3-2). Max Weiss completed 7 of 8 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Hendrickson had eight carries for 116 yards and a touchdown, made four tackles, and had an interception. Brian Butler had five tackles and an interception. Mineola is 0-5.

Hewlett 41, Division 0: Matt DeCicco ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and Luke Rochler ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns to lead visiting Hewlett (3-2). Mekhi Jean-Baptiste had 84 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Gabe Montoya recorded four tackles including a tackle for loss and a sack. Zane Fredrick-Branch added two interceptions. Division is 1-4.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Floral Park 42, Clarke 14: Ryan Connolly completed 7 of 10 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown and added a 10-yard touchdown run to lead host Floral Park (4-1). Chase McLoughlin opened the scoring on the first play from scrimmage with a 41-yard run. Kevin Hehir caught a touchdown and had an interception. Brendan O’Sullivan added an interception. Giancarlos Henriquez had a rushing touchdown and made nine tackles. Clarke is 3-2.

Plainedge 33, Bethpage 6: Nick Gerardi rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and added 15 tackles and forced a fumble for host Plainedge (4-1). Kevin Keaveny blocked a punt in the win. Domenico Moscato had touchdown runs of 36 and 16 yards. Bethpage is 1-4.

Bellmore JFK 38, Valley Stream North 7: Ray Torchia rushed for a touchdown, caught a 78-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception 50 yards for a score to lead host Bellmore JFK (2-3). Torchia added two tackles and forced a fumble. Charlie Gampero threw a touchdown pass and rushed for a 52-yard touchdown. Devin Pryor rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Josh Polinsky had five tackles, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery and Niko Bachas and JJ Pizzirusso each had an interception. Imran Paul rushed for a 19-yard touchdown for Valley Stream North (0-5).

NASSAU CONFERENCE IV

Anthony Grimaldi had a 24-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second quarter to begin a 22-point period as host East Rockaway defeated Oyster Bay, 22-14, in Nassau Conference IV football on Friday. He finished with 55 yards on eight carries. Lucas Cortazar rushed for 80 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown, on four carries and Conor O’Hagan rushed for 49 yards with a 1-yard touchdown, on nine carries. Matt Larin sealed the win after recovering a fumble on a punt with 1:59 left in the fourth quarter.

Oyster Bay scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. Twin brothers Joseph Henry rushed for 99 yards on 18 carries and George Henry rushed for 70 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, on 11 carries for Oyster Bay (2-3).

Seaford 21, Locust Valley 7: Aidan Calvacca rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns and Brian Falk rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown to lead host Seaford (4-1). Kyle Britton returned an interception 42 yards to set up a touchdown and Anthony Janes had 11 tackles and a sack. Aidan Buffa scored a 7-yard rushing touchdown for Locust Valley (3-2).

Island Trees 41, Valley Stream South 6: Kian McCoy threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Island Trees (3-2). JC Echezuria and Joe Mainente each had a receiving and rushing touchdown. Nick Filocamo had 12 tackles and Danny Zamroz had 10 tackles and a sack. David Brooks had a 5-yard rushing touchdown for Valley Stream South (3-2).

Cold Spring Harbor 47, Carle Place/Wheatley 0: Alex Bauer ran for two touchdowns, including a 55-yard score, to lead host Cold Spring Harbor (4-1) over Carle Place/Wheatley (1-4). Ryan McGloin returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and Andrew Mazzei ran 64 yards for a score.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

West Hempstead 37, Lawrence 14: Gavin Lee had 205 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries to lead West Hempstead (1-4) on Saturday. Lawrence is 0-5.