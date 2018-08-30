Nassau II team-by-team football preview
1. GARDEN CITY TROJANS
2017 record: 12-0
Coach: Dave Ettinger, 3rd year
KEY PLAYERS
Trevor Yeboah-Kodie RB/DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Colin Hart, QB/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Justin Coppola RB/DB 5-6, 165, Sr.; Danny Boccafola TE/DE, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Steven Moscatiello DL, 5-10, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE TROJANS
Reigning Long Island champions allowed 5.8 points per game and scored at least 30 points 10 times.
2. CAREY SEAHAWKS
2017 record: 5-5
Coach: Mike Stanley, 12th year
KEY PLAYERS
Nicholas Giacalone WR/DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Devin Hartz RB/LB, 5-8, 170, Sr.; Vincenzo Milione OL/DL, 6-3, 295, Sr.; Riley Demeo, WR/DB, 5-9, 155, Sr., Patrick McGrath, QB/WR, 6-1, 180, Sr..
ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS
Rich Mejia and Andre Blanc join Milione on a deep defensive line for the 2017 semifinalists.
3. CALHOUN COLTS
2017 record: 6-4
Coach: Brian Moeller, 5th year
KEY PLAYERS
Ariel DeJesus FB/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Tommy Casimano RB/CB, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Jack Annibale C/DT, 6-5, 300, Sr.; Matt Marziliano WR/S, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Nick Turrini QB/S, 6-0, 165, Sr.
ABOUT THE COLTS
Speed will be key for a team aiming to return to the county semifinals.
4. MEPHAM PIRATES
2017 record: 8-3
Coach: Anthony Cracco, 11th year
KEY PLAYERS
John Aliberti OL/DL, 6-4, 280, Sr.; Anthony Paolino WR/DB, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Anthony Novello WR/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Marco Baez OL/DL, 6-2, 245, Sr.; Nick Cucinella WR/DB, 5011, 165, Sr.
ABOUT THE PIRATES
Aliberti leads the way up front, while Paolino and Novello are playmakers for last season’s county runners-up.
5. MACARTHUR GENERALS
2017 record: 5-4
Coach: Bobby Fehrenbach, 20th year
KEY PLAYERS
Tom Kelleher RB/LB, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Sean Tierney OL/DL, 6-2, 250, Jr.; Dan Calderon WR/LB, 5-10, 180, Jr.; Justin Goodwin RB/DL, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Kevin O’Shea OL/DL, 6-4, 20, Sr.
ABOUT THE GENERALS
Kelleher, who made 91 tackles, leads a young team.
6. ELMONT SPARTANS
2017 record: 5-4
Coach: Jay Hegi, 17th year
Emmanuel Flemming OL/DL, 5-11, 245, Sr.; Jaiyetoro Gordon-Young WR/S, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Klay DeHaney OL/DL, 6-0, 235, Sr.; James Pierre WR/CB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Mikhail Reid OL/LB, 6-2, 220, Sr.
ABOUT THE SPARTANS
Flemming anchors the line on both sides of the ball.
7. BELLMORE JFK COUGARS
2017 Record: 4-5
Coach: Johnny McGuire, 1st year
KEY PLAYERS
Marco Travaglione LB/TE, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Matt Jones QB, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Jordan Pitti RB/DE, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Zach Schuit WR/DB, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Zach Rosenfeld WR/DB, 5-10, 190, Sr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS
Experienced team will look for a third straight playoff berth with a balanced offense and athletic defensive front.
8. VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL EAGLES
2017 record: 2-6
Coach: Michael Rubino, 3rd year
KEY PLAYERS
Armani O’Brady, QB/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Robert Nunez, WR/LB, 5-11, 215, Jr.; Ramario Jackson, OT/DT, 6-0, 225, Jr.; Carlos Morales, OT/DT, 6-3, 275, Sr.; Wakeem Jackson, WR/DB, 5-8, 165, So.
ABOUT THE EAGLES
O’Brady is a playmaker who leads a young but talented group.
9. HERRICKS/ROSLYN
2017 record: 2-6
Coach: Mike Yoo, 10th year
KEY PLAYERS
William McCreery QB, 6-2, 175, Sr; Ian Gopie OG/DT, 5-9, 200, Sr.; Cole LaRock RB/LB, 5-7, 175, Jr.; Andrew Cho RB/SS, 5-10, 175; Sr.; Pat McTiernan OL/DE, 6-2, 185, Sr.
ABOUT HERRICKS/ROSLYN
McCreery leads a spread offense that will look to push the tempo, while LaRock and Cho split the carries.
10. NEW HYDE PARK Gladiators
2017 record: 3-5
Coach: Colin Maier, 3rdyear
KEY PLAYERS
Josh Destin RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Gamal Elgohary OL/DL, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Biaro Flores OL/DL, 5-10, 290, Sr.; Robert Dunn OL/DL, 6-1, 225, Jr.; Kevin Langan WR/DB, 6-1, 165, Sr.
ABOUT THE GLADIATORS
Destin ran for 1,090 and eight touchdowns while averaging 9 yards per carry.
11. SEWANHAKA INDIANS
2017 record: 3-5
Coach: George Kasimatis, 10th year
KEY PLAYERS
Brandon Valerio OL/DL, 6-1, 265, Sr.; Shawn Cothias TE/DL, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Joseph Carollo-Bayona TE/LB, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Nicholas Baletta QB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Christian Mullings WR/DB, 5-8, 155, Jr.
ABOUT THE INDIANS
Increased consistency in the running game will be a focus.
12. MANHASSET INDIANS
2017 record: 5-3
Coach: Jay Iaquinta, 1st year
KEY PLAYERS
Steven Vlahakis OL/DL, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Ross Tortora LB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Derek Mulholland DE, 6-5, 210, Sr.; Owen Connor OL/DL, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Jack Sullivan LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.
ABOUT THE INDIANS
New triple option offense will run behind three-year starter Vlahakis, Connor and Will Allen.
NASSAU II PLAYERS TO WATCH
JOHN ALIBERTI, Mepham
Recorded 15 tackles and a sack while anchoring both sides of the line.
TOM CASIMANO, Calhoun
Ran for 877 yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 6.2 yards per carry.
JUSTIN COPPOLA, Garden City
Gained 529 yards and scored eight touchdowns on just 55 carries (9.6 yards per rush).
ARIEL DEJESUS, Calhoun
Made 106 tackles, including 21 for a loss and seven sacks, forced six fumbles and had three interceptions.
NICK GIACALONE, Carey
Caught 54 passes for 876 yards and eight touchdowns.
COLIN HART, Garden City
Threw for 762 yards and 10 touchdowns and added 477 yards and three scores on the ground.
VINCENZO MILIONE, Carey
6-3, 295 pound lineman is a physical presence on the interior.
MARCO TRAVAGLIONE, Bellmore JFK
Made 78 tackles to go along with a pair of fumble recoveries and interception.
TREVOR YEBOAH-KODIE, Garden City
Rushed for 1,288 yards and 26 touchdowns and also caught four touchdowns.
STEVEN VLAHAKIS, Manhasset
6-2, 230-pound lineman is a three-year starter on the Indians line.