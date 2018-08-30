Nassau II team-by-team football preview

1. GARDEN CITY TROJANS

2017 record: 12-0

Coach: Dave Ettinger, 3rd year

KEY PLAYERS

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie RB/DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Colin Hart, QB/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Justin Coppola RB/DB 5-6, 165, Sr.; Danny Boccafola TE/DE, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Steven Moscatiello DL, 5-10, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE TROJANS

Reigning Long Island champions allowed 5.8 points per game and scored at least 30 points 10 times.

2. CAREY SEAHAWKS

2017 record: 5-5

Coach: Mike Stanley, 12th year

KEY PLAYERS

Nicholas Giacalone WR/DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Devin Hartz RB/LB, 5-8, 170, Sr.; Vincenzo Milione OL/DL, 6-3, 295, Sr.; Riley Demeo, WR/DB, 5-9, 155, Sr., Patrick McGrath, QB/WR, 6-1, 180, Sr..

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS

Rich Mejia and Andre Blanc join Milione on a deep defensive line for the 2017 semifinalists.

3. CALHOUN COLTS

2017 record: 6-4

Coach: Brian Moeller, 5th year

KEY PLAYERS

Ariel DeJesus FB/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Tommy Casimano RB/CB, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Jack Annibale C/DT, 6-5, 300, Sr.; Matt Marziliano WR/S, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Nick Turrini QB/S, 6-0, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE COLTS

Speed will be key for a team aiming to return to the county semifinals.

4. MEPHAM PIRATES

2017 record: 8-3

Coach: Anthony Cracco, 11th year

KEY PLAYERS

John Aliberti OL/DL, 6-4, 280, Sr.; Anthony Paolino WR/DB, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Anthony Novello WR/DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Marco Baez OL/DL, 6-2, 245, Sr.; Nick Cucinella WR/DB, 5011, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE PIRATES

Aliberti leads the way up front, while Paolino and Novello are playmakers for last season’s county runners-up.

5. MACARTHUR GENERALS

2017 record: 5-4

Coach: Bobby Fehrenbach, 20th year

KEY PLAYERS

Tom Kelleher RB/LB, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Sean Tierney OL/DL, 6-2, 250, Jr.; Dan Calderon WR/LB, 5-10, 180, Jr.; Justin Goodwin RB/DL, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Kevin O’Shea OL/DL, 6-4, 20, Sr.

ABOUT THE GENERALS

Kelleher, who made 91 tackles, leads a young team.

6. ELMONT SPARTANS

2017 record: 5-4

Coach: Jay Hegi, 17th year

Emmanuel Flemming OL/DL, 5-11, 245, Sr.; Jaiyetoro Gordon-Young WR/S, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Klay DeHaney OL/DL, 6-0, 235, Sr.; James Pierre WR/CB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Mikhail Reid OL/LB, 6-2, 220, Sr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS

Flemming anchors the line on both sides of the ball.

7. BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

2017 Record: 4-5

Coach: Johnny McGuire, 1st year

KEY PLAYERS

Marco Travaglione LB/TE, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Matt Jones QB, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Jordan Pitti RB/DE, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Zach Schuit WR/DB, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Zach Rosenfeld WR/DB, 5-10, 190, Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

Experienced team will look for a third straight playoff berth with a balanced offense and athletic defensive front.

8. VALLEY STREAM CENTRAL EAGLES

2017 record: 2-6

Coach: Michael Rubino, 3rd year

KEY PLAYERS

Armani O’Brady, QB/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Robert Nunez, WR/LB, 5-11, 215, Jr.; Ramario Jackson, OT/DT, 6-0, 225, Jr.; Carlos Morales, OT/DT, 6-3, 275, Sr.; Wakeem Jackson, WR/DB, 5-8, 165, So.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

O’Brady is a playmaker who leads a young but talented group.

9. HERRICKS/ROSLYN

2017 record: 2-6

Coach: Mike Yoo, 10th year

KEY PLAYERS

William McCreery QB, 6-2, 175, Sr; Ian Gopie OG/DT, 5-9, 200, Sr.; Cole LaRock RB/LB, 5-7, 175, Jr.; Andrew Cho RB/SS, 5-10, 175; Sr.; Pat McTiernan OL/DE, 6-2, 185, Sr.

ABOUT HERRICKS/ROSLYN

McCreery leads a spread offense that will look to push the tempo, while LaRock and Cho split the carries.

10. NEW HYDE PARK Gladiators

2017 record: 3-5

Coach: Colin Maier, 3rdyear

KEY PLAYERS

Josh Destin RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Gamal Elgohary OL/DL, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Biaro Flores OL/DL, 5-10, 290, Sr.; Robert Dunn OL/DL, 6-1, 225, Jr.; Kevin Langan WR/DB, 6-1, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE GLADIATORS

Destin ran for 1,090 and eight touchdowns while averaging 9 yards per carry.

11. SEWANHAKA INDIANS

2017 record: 3-5

Coach: George Kasimatis, 10th year

KEY PLAYERS

Brandon Valerio OL/DL, 6-1, 265, Sr.; Shawn Cothias TE/DL, 6-3, 215, Sr.; Joseph Carollo-Bayona TE/LB, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Nicholas Baletta QB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Christian Mullings WR/DB, 5-8, 155, Jr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS

Increased consistency in the running game will be a focus.

12. MANHASSET INDIANS

2017 record: 5-3

Coach: Jay Iaquinta, 1st year

KEY PLAYERS

Steven Vlahakis OL/DL, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Ross Tortora LB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Derek Mulholland DE, 6-5, 210, Sr.; Owen Connor OL/DL, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Jack Sullivan LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS

New triple option offense will run behind three-year starter Vlahakis, Connor and Will Allen.