Nassau I team-by-team football preview

1. FREEPORT RED DEVILS

2017 record: 8-3

Coach: Russ Cellan, 33rd season

KEY PLAYERS

Justin Lescouflair, RB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Gerard Smikle, OL/LB, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Jordan Jackson, WR/DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Arnold Cruz, WR/LB, 6-2, 185, Jr.; Terrance Edmond, QB/DB, 5-10, 175, Jr.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS

Lescouflair will do a little bit of everything, lining up in the backfield and at receiver. Smikle anchors the offensive line and leads the defense at linebacker and Edmond, entering his second season as the starting quarterback, will rely on playmakers such as Jackson and Cruz.

2. MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS

2017 record: 8-2

Coach: Kevin Shippos, eighth season

KEY PLAYERS

Garrett Gibbons, WR/DB, 5-7, 170, Sr.; Kenny Galvin, QB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Marco Musso, OL/LB, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Angelo Petrakis, RB, 5-8, 185, Sr.; Dan Callan, LB, 6-1, 210, Sr.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS

Galvin threw for more than 1,300 yards with 22 touchdowns and only two interceptions last season. Gibbons, one of Galvin’s go-to receivers, had eight touchdowns.

3. FARMINGDALE DALERS

2017 record: 6-4

Coach: Buddy Krumenacker, 25th season

KEY PLAYERS

Sean Sullivan, RB/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Tyler Nemecek, OT/DT, 6-6, 285, Sr.; Phil Krpata, WR/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Glavens Hogarth, RB/DB, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Luke Woodland, C/LB, 6-2, 210, Sr.

ABOUT THE DALERS

With the combination of speed with players like Sullivan, Krpata and Hogarth and a strong offensive line anchored by Nemecek, Farmingdale looks to make another deep postseason run after losing in the semifinals last season.

4. OCEANSIDE SAILORS

2017 record: 11-1

Coach: Rob Blount, 10th season

KEY PLAYERS

Jake Lazzaro, WR/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Eddie Mannone, OL/LB, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Alijah James, RB/DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; John Natoli, WR/DB, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Josh Tiernan, OL, 5-9, 240, Sr.

ABOUT THE SAILORS

One of the top playmakers in Nassau, Lazzaro returns after scoring 14 touchdowns on 59 receptions and 1,114 yards last season. Mannone and James will lead the defense, totaling 50 and 45 tackles, respectively, for the defending Nassau I champions.

5. UNIONDALE KNIGHTS

2017 record: 5-3

Coach: Philip Coppola, fourth season

KEY PLAYERS

Rolando Meyers-Turner, QB/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Adonis Lawrence, OL/LB, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Antoine Campbell, WR/OLB, 6-0, 195, Sr.; O’Brian Dorceus, OL/DL, 6-1, 270, Sr.; Kayden Lidde, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, Jr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS

Meyers-Turner enters his third year as the starting quarterback, surrounded by playmakers such as Campbell, Lidde and Damian Collins. The defense is filled with experience and speed, for a team looking to make a playoff run.

6. EAST MEADOW JETS

2017 record: 4-5

Coach: Douglas Bange, second season

KEY PLAYERS

Stephen Calderaro, RB/ILB, 5-8, 170, Sr.; Will Ospina, RB/OLB, 5-7, 175, Sr.; Jason Staunton, OG/DT, 5-8, 200, Jr.

ABOUT THE JETS

With a young team, East Meadow will rely on a talented group of playmakers in search of making its 15th postseason in the last 16 years. Calderaro returns after posting 502 rushing yards and five touchdowns and Ospina and Staunton had 25 and 20 tackles, respectively.

7. HEMPSTEAD TIGERS

2017 record: 3-6

Coach: Sylas Pratt, fourth season

KEY PLAYERS

Amara Koroma, RB/DB, 6-0, 155, Sr.; JR Adegoke, TE/DE, 6-2, 212, Sr.; Kason Roman, FB/DE, 6-1, 233, Sr.; Nosa Uzamere, QB/DE, 6-2, 211, Sr.

ABOUT THE TIGERS

The speedy Komara had seven touchdowns to lead the offense. The defensive duo of Adegoke with eight sacks and Roman recording 11 tackles for a loss looks to create havoc in the backfield.

8. BALDWIN BRUINS

2017 record: 3-6

Coach: Stephen T. Carroll, 31st season

KEY PLAYERS

Eric Manigault, RB/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Kenroy Cummings, RB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Nathanael Holmes, QB/S, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Liam Melvin, OL/DL, 6-1, 250, Sr.; Segun Green, RB/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE BRUINS

With Manigault (450 yards, six touchdowns) and Cummings (320 yards, three touchdowns) in the backfield, Baldwin hopes to rely on its team speed in making a playoff push.

9. SYOSSET BRAVES

2017 record: 4-4

Coach: Paul Rorke, 25th season

KEY PLAYERS

Alexander Berland, QB/DB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Thomas Dolciotto, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Joseph Cawley, WR/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Eli Kellner, RB/DB, 5-6, 160, Sr.; Andrew Bonapace, WR/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE BRAVES

Berland passed for more than 200 yards in each contest in the final three games of last season. He’s surrounded by standout skill position players, as Syosset looks to make a postseason run.

10. LONG BEACH MARINES

2017 record: 3-5

Coach: Scott Martin, 10th season

KEY PLAYERS

Marquis Stephens Jr., WR/S, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Luca Salerno, OL/DL, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Alex Ramirez, OL/DL, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Tyler Fergerson, RB/LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Tyree Fergerson, WR/LB, 5-11, 170, Sr.

ABOUT THE MARINES

With a plethora of skill position options, including Stephens Jr. who had 42 receptions for 686 yards and seven touchdowns, Long Beach to score more. The Marines also return many defensive starters, as they appear poised for a run at the playoffs.

11. PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS

2017 record: 9-0

Coach: Kevin Cloghessy, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Elliot Avidane, QB, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Chris Bradberry, WR/DB, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Chan Woo-Lee, OL/DL, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Christian DeMeo, OL/DE, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Javin Adams, OL/DL, 6-0, 270, Jr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS

Port Washington returns to Nassau I after playing in the Hudson River League, led by Avidane, who threw for 18 touchdowns and ran for four scores last season. The Vikings return key starters on both sides of the ball from last season, including a big, strong offensive and defensive line.

12. WESTBURY GREEN DRAGONS

2017 record: 1-7

Coach: Savalis Charles, sixth season

KEY PLAYERS

Herick Sainbert, FB/DL, 6-0, 215, Jr.; Jeremiah Funchess, OL/DL, 6-1, 225, Jr.; Devin Singh, QB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Brandon Bridges, OL/DL, 5-9, 200, Sr.

ABOUT THE GREEN DRAGONS

Funchess and Bridges will anchor the offensive line, with Sainbert using his size to his advantage both offensively and defensively and Singh being a versatile threat on both sides of the ball.

13. PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK HAWKS

2017 record: 3-5

Coach: Chris Rogler, ninth season

KEY PLAYERS

Harrison Kyriacou, OL/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Julian Parnell, WR/CB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Joe Pizzuto, RB/LB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Joe Ferri, OL/DL, 6-4, 230, Jr.; Aidan Shwom, RB/S, 5-9, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE HAWKS

Kyriacou, a four-year starter, anchors the defense as the Hawks will rely on Parnell as a spark plug for the offense on a young team.

14. HICKSVILLE COMETS

2017 record: 2-6

Coach: Joel Cardoza, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Liam Lipien, QB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Anthony Squillacioti, WR, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Esai Garcia, OT/DT/P, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Chris Lopus, FB/LB, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Gabe Donnelly, RB/LB, 6-2, 225, Sr.

ABOUT THE COMETS

With strong senior group led by Lipien and Squillacioti as the quarterback-receiver duo, Hicksville looks to win a few games.