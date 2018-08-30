Nassau I team-by-team football preview
1. FREEPORT RED DEVILS
2017 record: 8-3
Coach: Russ Cellan, 33rd season
KEY PLAYERS
Justin Lescouflair, RB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Gerard Smikle, OL/LB, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Jordan Jackson, WR/DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Arnold Cruz, WR/LB, 6-2, 185, Jr.; Terrance Edmond, QB/DB, 5-10, 175, Jr.
ABOUT THE RED DEVILS
Lescouflair will do a little bit of everything, lining up in the backfield and at receiver. Smikle anchors the offensive line and leads the defense at linebacker and Edmond, entering his second season as the starting quarterback, will rely on playmakers such as Jackson and Cruz.
2. MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS
2017 record: 8-2
Coach: Kevin Shippos, eighth season
KEY PLAYERS
Garrett Gibbons, WR/DB, 5-7, 170, Sr.; Kenny Galvin, QB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Marco Musso, OL/LB, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Angelo Petrakis, RB, 5-8, 185, Sr.; Dan Callan, LB, 6-1, 210, Sr.
ABOUT THE CHIEFS
Galvin threw for more than 1,300 yards with 22 touchdowns and only two interceptions last season. Gibbons, one of Galvin’s go-to receivers, had eight touchdowns.
3. FARMINGDALE DALERS
2017 record: 6-4
Coach: Buddy Krumenacker, 25th season
KEY PLAYERS
Sean Sullivan, RB/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Tyler Nemecek, OT/DT, 6-6, 285, Sr.; Phil Krpata, WR/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Glavens Hogarth, RB/DB, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Luke Woodland, C/LB, 6-2, 210, Sr.
ABOUT THE DALERS
With the combination of speed with players like Sullivan, Krpata and Hogarth and a strong offensive line anchored by Nemecek, Farmingdale looks to make another deep postseason run after losing in the semifinals last season.
4. OCEANSIDE SAILORS
2017 record: 11-1
Coach: Rob Blount, 10th season
KEY PLAYERS
Jake Lazzaro, WR/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Eddie Mannone, OL/LB, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Alijah James, RB/DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; John Natoli, WR/DB, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Josh Tiernan, OL, 5-9, 240, Sr.
ABOUT THE SAILORS
One of the top playmakers in Nassau, Lazzaro returns after scoring 14 touchdowns on 59 receptions and 1,114 yards last season. Mannone and James will lead the defense, totaling 50 and 45 tackles, respectively, for the defending Nassau I champions.
5. UNIONDALE KNIGHTS
2017 record: 5-3
Coach: Philip Coppola, fourth season
KEY PLAYERS
Rolando Meyers-Turner, QB/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Adonis Lawrence, OL/LB, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Antoine Campbell, WR/OLB, 6-0, 195, Sr.; O’Brian Dorceus, OL/DL, 6-1, 270, Sr.; Kayden Lidde, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, Jr.
ABOUT THE KNIGHTS
Meyers-Turner enters his third year as the starting quarterback, surrounded by playmakers such as Campbell, Lidde and Damian Collins. The defense is filled with experience and speed, for a team looking to make a playoff run.
6. EAST MEADOW JETS
2017 record: 4-5
Coach: Douglas Bange, second season
KEY PLAYERS
Stephen Calderaro, RB/ILB, 5-8, 170, Sr.; Will Ospina, RB/OLB, 5-7, 175, Sr.; Jason Staunton, OG/DT, 5-8, 200, Jr.
ABOUT THE JETS
With a young team, East Meadow will rely on a talented group of playmakers in search of making its 15th postseason in the last 16 years. Calderaro returns after posting 502 rushing yards and five touchdowns and Ospina and Staunton had 25 and 20 tackles, respectively.
7. HEMPSTEAD TIGERS
2017 record: 3-6
Coach: Sylas Pratt, fourth season
KEY PLAYERS
Amara Koroma, RB/DB, 6-0, 155, Sr.; JR Adegoke, TE/DE, 6-2, 212, Sr.; Kason Roman, FB/DE, 6-1, 233, Sr.; Nosa Uzamere, QB/DE, 6-2, 211, Sr.
ABOUT THE TIGERS
The speedy Komara had seven touchdowns to lead the offense. The defensive duo of Adegoke with eight sacks and Roman recording 11 tackles for a loss looks to create havoc in the backfield.
8. BALDWIN BRUINS
2017 record: 3-6
Coach: Stephen T. Carroll, 31st season
KEY PLAYERS
Eric Manigault, RB/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Kenroy Cummings, RB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Nathanael Holmes, QB/S, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Liam Melvin, OL/DL, 6-1, 250, Sr.; Segun Green, RB/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE BRUINS
With Manigault (450 yards, six touchdowns) and Cummings (320 yards, three touchdowns) in the backfield, Baldwin hopes to rely on its team speed in making a playoff push.
9. SYOSSET BRAVES
2017 record: 4-4
Coach: Paul Rorke, 25th season
KEY PLAYERS
Alexander Berland, QB/DB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Thomas Dolciotto, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Joseph Cawley, WR/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Eli Kellner, RB/DB, 5-6, 160, Sr.; Andrew Bonapace, WR/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE BRAVES
Berland passed for more than 200 yards in each contest in the final three games of last season. He’s surrounded by standout skill position players, as Syosset looks to make a postseason run.
10. LONG BEACH MARINES
2017 record: 3-5
Coach: Scott Martin, 10th season
KEY PLAYERS
Marquis Stephens Jr., WR/S, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Luca Salerno, OL/DL, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Alex Ramirez, OL/DL, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Tyler Fergerson, RB/LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Tyree Fergerson, WR/LB, 5-11, 170, Sr.
ABOUT THE MARINES
With a plethora of skill position options, including Stephens Jr. who had 42 receptions for 686 yards and seven touchdowns, Long Beach to score more. The Marines also return many defensive starters, as they appear poised for a run at the playoffs.
11. PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS
2017 record: 9-0
Coach: Kevin Cloghessy, first season
KEY PLAYERS
Elliot Avidane, QB, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Chris Bradberry, WR/DB, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Chan Woo-Lee, OL/DL, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Christian DeMeo, OL/DE, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Javin Adams, OL/DL, 6-0, 270, Jr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS
Port Washington returns to Nassau I after playing in the Hudson River League, led by Avidane, who threw for 18 touchdowns and ran for four scores last season. The Vikings return key starters on both sides of the ball from last season, including a big, strong offensive and defensive line.
12. WESTBURY GREEN DRAGONS
2017 record: 1-7
Coach: Savalis Charles, sixth season
KEY PLAYERS
Herick Sainbert, FB/DL, 6-0, 215, Jr.; Jeremiah Funchess, OL/DL, 6-1, 225, Jr.; Devin Singh, QB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Brandon Bridges, OL/DL, 5-9, 200, Sr.
ABOUT THE GREEN DRAGONS
Funchess and Bridges will anchor the offensive line, with Sainbert using his size to his advantage both offensively and defensively and Singh being a versatile threat on both sides of the ball.
13. PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK HAWKS
2017 record: 3-5
Coach: Chris Rogler, ninth season
KEY PLAYERS
Harrison Kyriacou, OL/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Julian Parnell, WR/CB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Joe Pizzuto, RB/LB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Joe Ferri, OL/DL, 6-4, 230, Jr.; Aidan Shwom, RB/S, 5-9, 165, Sr.
ABOUT THE HAWKS
Kyriacou, a four-year starter, anchors the defense as the Hawks will rely on Parnell as a spark plug for the offense on a young team.
14. HICKSVILLE COMETS
2017 record: 2-6
Coach: Joel Cardoza, first season
KEY PLAYERS
Liam Lipien, QB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Anthony Squillacioti, WR, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Esai Garcia, OT/DT/P, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Chris Lopus, FB/LB, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Gabe Donnelly, RB/LB, 6-2, 225, Sr.
ABOUT THE COMETS
With strong senior group led by Lipien and Squillacioti as the quarterback-receiver duo, Hicksville looks to win a few games.
NASSAU I PLAYERS TO WATCH
KENNY GALVIN, Massapequa – The QB passed for 1,201 yards and 20 touchdowns, and rushed for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
GARRETT GIBBONS, Massapequa – He rushed for 521 yards and six touchdowns, and had 482 receiving yards and five scores.
AMARA KOROMA, Hempstead – The WR hauled in seven touchdown passes.
JAKE LAZZARO, Oceanside – He had 59 receptions for 1,114 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.
JUSTIN LESCOUFLAIR, Freeport – He recorded 53 tackles and two interceptions as a junior.
ROLANDO MEYERS-TURNER, Uniondale – He had 1,352 total yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior. He added three interceptions.
LUCA SALERNO, Long Beach – He recorded 33 tackles, including six sacks as a junior.
GERARD SMIKLE, Freeport – He 47 tackles and had an interception and a fumble recovery.
MARQUIS STEPHENS, Long Beach – He hauled in 42 receptions for 686 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017.
SEAN SULLIVAN, Farmingdale – The two-way lineman has had an impact on both sides of the ball.