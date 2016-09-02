Nassau II football team-by-team previews
MACARTHUR
GENERALS
2015 Record: 9-3
Coach: Bobby Fehrenbach, 18th year
KEY PLAYERS
Ryan O’Shea
OL/DL, 6-0/240, Sr.
Mike Manfredo
WR/LB, 6-2/185, Jr.
Tom Cummings
RB/LB, 5-9/180, Sr.
Justin Calderon
OL/DL, 6-2/250, Sr.
Mike Maringelli
WR/LB, 5-11/180, Sr.
ABOUT THE GENERALS
O’Shea is a returning member of the Newsday All-Long Island first team. They lost to Newfield in the Long Island Class II finals last season, but still return a strong group on both the offensive and defensive lines.
GARDEN CITY
TROJANS
2015 Record: 9-1
Coach: Dave Ettinger, 2nd year
KEY PLAYERS
Chris Mixon
RB/DB, 5-11/170, Sr.
Jamie Atkinson
WR/DB, 5-10/175, Sr.
Andrew DeSantis
RB/DE, 6-3/175, Jr.
Chris Curcina
OL/DL, 5-11/245, Sr.
Erik Wortman
OL/DL, 6-6/240, Sr.
ABOUT THE TROJANS
After an undefeated regular season and a tough loss to Wantagh in the conference semifinals, the Trojans are looking to use their athletic depth — highlighted by Mixon and Atkinson – to finish the job in 2016.
CAREY
SEAHAWKS
2015 Record: 7-3
Coach: Mike Stanley, 10th year
KEY PLAYERS
Joseph Randazzo
OL/DL/TE, 6-4, 255, Sr.
Tyler De Meo
WR/DB, 5-9/160, Sr.
Dylan Nagy
OL/DL, 6-0/210, Sr.
Zach Dente
RB/LB, 5-11/185, Sr.
Dan Conte
QB/LB, 5-10/170, Sr.
ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS
Randazzo, already a two-year starter, is expected to be the leader of a veteran Seahawks team returning multiple starters on offense and defense. De Meo is an explosive receiver who will pace the offense.
MEPHAM
PIRATES
2015 Record: 5-4
Coach: Anthony Cracco, 9th year
KEY PLAYERS
Mike Valentino
RB/FS, 5-9/175, Sr.
Davin Jones
OL/DL, 5-10/240, Sr.
Michael Proios
QB, 6-2/175, Jr.
Jeremy Lissade
WR/DB, 5-9/165, Sr.
Tristan Saade
WR/SS, 5-9/165, Sr.
ABOUT THE PIRATES
Valentino, Lissade, Saade and Matt Conry represent potent pass-catching options for second-year quarterback Proios. An experienced defensive line and secondary should keep Mepham competitive.
LONG BEACH
MARINES
2015 Record: 2-7
Coach: Scott Martin, 8th year
KEY PLAYERS
Sam Brown
QB, 6-1/205, Sr.
Tyreek Bromley
RB/LB, 5-10/190, Sr.
Vincent Deale
WR/DB, 5-9/170, Sr.
Thomas Rutherig
RB/LB, 5-10/210, Sr.
Thomas Farrell
OL/DL, 6-2/240, Sr.
ABOUT THE MARINES
Brown and Bromley are big-time players on a team with aspirations for more. Their dynamic play, combined with strong offensive line play from Farrell and junior Sean McCarthy, should lead the Marines to a strong season.
ELMONT
SPARTANS
2015 Record: 5-4
Coach: Jay Hegi, 15th year
KEY PLAYERS
Aaron Ruthman
QB, 5-9/165, Sr.
Lucas Mathieu
WR/CB, 5-6/140, Sr.
Chester Anderson
WR/CB, 5-9/170, Jr.
Vincent MacDonald
WR/S, 6-3/175, Sr.
Darian Spencer
OG/LB, 5-10/205, Sr.
ABOUT THE SPARTANS
Elmont is expected to throw the football more than any other team in Nassau, thanks to the strong arm of Ruthman. With solid skill players around him, Ruthman and Elmont could find success.
MANHASSET
INDIANS
2015 Record: 3-5
Coach: Henry Simpkins, 6th year
KEY PLAYERS
Gavin Olsen
OL/DL, 6-8/345, Sr.
William Theodoropulos
FB/DE, 6-3/215, Sr.
Nick Troia
DL/OL, 6-3/200, Sr.
Christian Andriotis
DL/OL, 6-4/250, Sr.
Peter Conlan
TE/OLB, 6-2/205, Sr.
ABOUT THE INDIANS
Olsen, who is bound for Harvard, is a beast on both lines. The Indians boast significant overall size, which should aid the power running game they began implementing last season.
SEWANHAKA
INDIANS
2015 Record: 2-6
Coach: George Kasimatis, 8th year
KEY PLAYERS
Stephane Eugene
WR/DB, 5-10/175, Sr.
Yvans Oscar
WR/DB, 5-7/160, Sr.
Joe Annunziata
OL/DL, 6-1/280, Sr.
Alex Chery
QB/DB, 6-0/200, Sr.
Myolritch Beaubrun
RB/LB, 6-0/195, Sr.
ABOUT THE INDIANS
Athleticism and speed will be keys for the Indians, who boast a strong core of senior players. Depth at the skill positions should cause some matchup problems for opposing defenses.
HERRICKS
HIGHLANDERS
2015 Record: 3-5
Coach: Mike Yoo, 8th year
KEY PLAYERS
Mike Saleme
WR/FS, 6-3/175, Sr.
Mike Scaldaferri
C/LB, 5-10/210, Sr.
Mike Chase
RB/LB, 5-11/185, Sr.
Lou Mangia
WR/DB, 5-7/165, Sr.
Anthony Esposito
WR/DB, 5-8/165, Sr.
ABOUT THE HIGHLANDERS
There’s a good amount of returning talent at Herricks, and the Highlanders can start 11 seniors on defense. They also return big-play receivers Saleme and Mangia who will help keep the offense consistent.
CALHOUN
COLTS
2015 Record: 2-6
Coach: Brian Moeller, 3rd year
KEY PLAYERS
Alex Cruz
QB/S, 5-9/165, Sr.
Tommy Cummings
RB/C, 6-1/180, Sr.
Zach Kaminski
OT/DE, 6-3/290, Sr.
Dean Paolillo
OG/DT, 6-0/260, Jr.
Jack Appello
OG/DT, 6-0/260, Jr.
ABOUT THE COLTS
Hoping to improve because of a more balanced offense featuring a faster team in terms of both tempo and individual speed, Moeller believes the Colts have put in enough summer work to warrant improvement.
BELLMORE JFK
COUGARS
2015 Record: 4-4
Coach: Tom Durnin, 3rd year
KEY PLAYERS
Jack Jones
TE/OLB, 6-0/205, Sr.
Dan Brocco
RB/DB, 5-7/180, Sr.
Rydert Lampert
WR/DB, 5-10/165, Sr.
James Delsignore
OL/ILB, 5-10/190, Sr.
Dan Gavigan
WR/DB, 5-10/190, Sr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS
Senior leadership will fuel Bellmore, as many of the Cougars’ top talents return as three-year players. A key should be quarterback Alec Deane, who as a spot-starter last season went 2-0.
GREAT NECK NORTH
BLAZERS
2015 Record: 1-7
Coach: Kevin Graham, 3rd year
KEY PLAYERS
Joe Gad
WR/DB, 5-9/160, Sr.
Jared Kaiman
QB, 5-10/155, Sr.
Nir Alishahian
WR/DB, 5-6/135, Sr.
Aaron Lopez
WR/DB, 5-11/155, Sr.
Jermey Landsman
RB/LB, 5-7/160, Sr.
ABOUT THE BLAZERS
Kaiman and Gad are impact players, while Alishahian and Lopez have potential. A team in transition, Graham believes his team has
the tools for a .500 season.
JERICHO
JAYHAWKS
2015 Record: 1-7
Coach: Mike Bonsignore, 1st year
KEY PLAYERS
Ross Platz
QB/DB, 6-2/190, Sr.
Patrick Jung
RB/LB, 5-9/155, Sr.
Hunter Principe
OL/MLB, 6-0/205, Sr.
Zahran Abukoush
TE/LB, 6-4/225, Sr.
Jared Landsman
WR/RB/DB, 5-7/135, Sr.
ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS
Platz and Jung are big offensive weapons. Bonsignore has implemented a Wing-T and a 3-5 defense, giving Jericho a new look. Coming off a rough season, change could do the Jayhawks some good.
GREAT NECK SOUTH
REBELS
2015 Record: 0-8
Coaches: Mark Green / Mike
Passuello, 4th year
KEY PLAYERS
Karan Thadhani
TE/LB, 5-11/200, Sr.
Josh Gal
LB/TE, 5-8/180, Jr.
Christopher Kaczynski
QB/WR, 6-0/175, Jr.
Isaac Hamooz
QB/WR, 5-10/170, So.
Ryan Concha
OG/DT, 5-8/180, So.
ABOUT THE REBELS
Consistency was a problem for the Rebels last season, but steady senior leadership from Thadhani and others should help an otherwise very young team.