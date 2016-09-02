Nassau II football team-by-team previews

MACARTHUR

GENERALS

2015 Record: 9-3

Coach: Bobby Fehrenbach, 18th year

KEY PLAYERS

Ryan O’Shea

OL/DL, 6-0/240, Sr.

Mike Manfredo

WR/LB, 6-2/185, Jr.

Tom Cummings

RB/LB, 5-9/180, Sr.

Justin Calderon

OL/DL, 6-2/250, Sr.

Mike Maringelli

WR/LB, 5-11/180, Sr.

ABOUT THE GENERALS

O’Shea is a returning member of the Newsday All-Long Island first team. They lost to Newfield in the Long Island Class II finals last season, but still return a strong group on both the offensive and defensive lines.

GARDEN CITY

TROJANS

2015 Record: 9-1

Coach: Dave Ettinger, 2nd year

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Mixon

RB/DB, 5-11/170, Sr.

Jamie Atkinson

WR/DB, 5-10/175, Sr.

Andrew DeSantis

RB/DE, 6-3/175, Jr.

Chris Curcina

OL/DL, 5-11/245, Sr.

Erik Wortman

OL/DL, 6-6/240, Sr.

ABOUT THE TROJANS

After an undefeated regular season and a tough loss to Wantagh in the conference semifinals, the Trojans are looking to use their athletic depth — highlighted by Mixon and Atkinson – to finish the job in 2016.

CAREY

SEAHAWKS

2015 Record: 7-3

Coach: Mike Stanley, 10th year

KEY PLAYERS

Joseph Randazzo

OL/DL/TE, 6-4, 255, Sr.

Tyler De Meo

WR/DB, 5-9/160, Sr.

Dylan Nagy

OL/DL, 6-0/210, Sr.

Zach Dente

RB/LB, 5-11/185, Sr.

Dan Conte

QB/LB, 5-10/170, Sr.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS

Randazzo, already a two-year starter, is expected to be the leader of a veteran Seahawks team returning multiple starters on offense and defense. De Meo is an explosive receiver who will pace the offense.

MEPHAM

PIRATES

2015 Record: 5-4

Coach: Anthony Cracco, 9th year

KEY PLAYERS

Mike Valentino

RB/FS, 5-9/175, Sr.

Davin Jones

OL/DL, 5-10/240, Sr.

Michael Proios

QB, 6-2/175, Jr.

Jeremy Lissade

WR/DB, 5-9/165, Sr.

Tristan Saade

WR/SS, 5-9/165, Sr.

ABOUT THE PIRATES

Valentino, Lissade, Saade and Matt Conry represent potent pass-catching options for second-year quarterback Proios. An experienced defensive line and secondary should keep Mepham competitive.

LONG BEACH

MARINES

2015 Record: 2-7

Coach: Scott Martin, 8th year

KEY PLAYERS

Sam Brown

QB, 6-1/205, Sr.

Tyreek Bromley

RB/LB, 5-10/190, Sr.

Vincent Deale

WR/DB, 5-9/170, Sr.

Thomas Rutherig

RB/LB, 5-10/210, Sr.

Thomas Farrell

OL/DL, 6-2/240, Sr.

ABOUT THE MARINES

Brown and Bromley are big-time players on a team with aspirations for more. Their dynamic play, combined with strong offensive line play from Farrell and junior Sean McCarthy, should lead the Marines to a strong season.

ELMONT

SPARTANS

2015 Record: 5-4

Coach: Jay Hegi, 15th year

KEY PLAYERS

Aaron Ruthman

QB, 5-9/165, Sr.

Lucas Mathieu

WR/CB, 5-6/140, Sr.

Chester Anderson

WR/CB, 5-9/170, Jr.

Vincent MacDonald

WR/S, 6-3/175, Sr.

Darian Spencer

OG/LB, 5-10/205, Sr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS

Elmont is expected to throw the football more than any other team in Nassau, thanks to the strong arm of Ruthman. With solid skill players around him, Ruthman and Elmont could find success.

MANHASSET

INDIANS

2015 Record: 3-5

Coach: Henry Simpkins, 6th year

KEY PLAYERS

Gavin Olsen

OL/DL, 6-8/345, Sr.

William Theodoropulos

FB/DE, 6-3/215, Sr.

Nick Troia

DL/OL, 6-3/200, Sr.

Christian Andriotis

DL/OL, 6-4/250, Sr.

Peter Conlan

TE/OLB, 6-2/205, Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS

Olsen, who is bound for Harvard, is a beast on both lines. The Indians boast significant overall size, which should aid the power running game they began implementing last season.

SEWANHAKA

INDIANS

2015 Record: 2-6

Coach: George Kasimatis, 8th year

KEY PLAYERS

Stephane Eugene

WR/DB, 5-10/175, Sr.

Yvans Oscar

WR/DB, 5-7/160, Sr.

Joe Annunziata

OL/DL, 6-1/280, Sr.

Alex Chery

QB/DB, 6-0/200, Sr.

Myolritch Beaubrun

RB/LB, 6-0/195, Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS

Athleticism and speed will be keys for the Indians, who boast a strong core of senior players. Depth at the skill positions should cause some matchup problems for opposing defenses.

HERRICKS

HIGHLANDERS

2015 Record: 3-5

Coach: Mike Yoo, 8th year

KEY PLAYERS

Mike Saleme

WR/FS, 6-3/175, Sr.

Mike Scaldaferri

C/LB, 5-10/210, Sr.

Mike Chase

RB/LB, 5-11/185, Sr.

Lou Mangia

WR/DB, 5-7/165, Sr.

Anthony Esposito

WR/DB, 5-8/165, Sr.

ABOUT THE HIGHLANDERS

There’s a good amount of returning talent at Herricks, and the Highlanders can start 11 seniors on defense. They also return big-play receivers Saleme and Mangia who will help keep the offense consistent.

CALHOUN

COLTS

2015 Record: 2-6

Coach: Brian Moeller, 3rd year

KEY PLAYERS

Alex Cruz

QB/S, 5-9/165, Sr.

Tommy Cummings

RB/C, 6-1/180, Sr.

Zach Kaminski

OT/DE, 6-3/290, Sr.

Dean Paolillo

OG/DT, 6-0/260, Jr.

Jack Appello

OG/DT, 6-0/260, Jr.

ABOUT THE COLTS

Hoping to improve because of a more balanced offense featuring a faster team in terms of both tempo and individual speed, Moeller believes the Colts have put in enough summer work to warrant improvement.

BELLMORE JFK

COUGARS

2015 Record: 4-4

Coach: Tom Durnin, 3rd year

KEY PLAYERS

Jack Jones

TE/OLB, 6-0/205, Sr.

Dan Brocco

RB/DB, 5-7/180, Sr.

Rydert Lampert

WR/DB, 5-10/165, Sr.

James Delsignore

OL/ILB, 5-10/190, Sr.

Dan Gavigan

WR/DB, 5-10/190, Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

Senior leadership will fuel Bellmore, as many of the Cougars’ top talents return as three-year players. A key should be quarterback Alec Deane, who as a spot-starter last season went 2-0.

GREAT NECK NORTH

BLAZERS

2015 Record: 1-7

Coach: Kevin Graham, 3rd year

KEY PLAYERS

Joe Gad

WR/DB, 5-9/160, Sr.

Jared Kaiman

QB, 5-10/155, Sr.

Nir Alishahian

WR/DB, 5-6/135, Sr.

Aaron Lopez

WR/DB, 5-11/155, Sr.

Jermey Landsman

RB/LB, 5-7/160, Sr.

ABOUT THE BLAZERS

Kaiman and Gad are impact players, while Alishahian and Lopez have potential. A team in transition, Graham believes his team has

the tools for a .500 season.

JERICHO

JAYHAWKS

2015 Record: 1-7

Coach: Mike Bonsignore, 1st year

KEY PLAYERS

Ross Platz

QB/DB, 6-2/190, Sr.

Patrick Jung

RB/LB, 5-9/155, Sr.

Hunter Principe

OL/MLB, 6-0/205, Sr.

Zahran Abukoush

TE/LB, 6-4/225, Sr.

Jared Landsman

WR/RB/DB, 5-7/135, Sr.

ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS

Platz and Jung are big offensive weapons. Bonsignore has implemented a Wing-T and a 3-5 defense, giving Jericho a new look. Coming off a rough season, change could do the Jayhawks some good.

GREAT NECK SOUTH

REBELS

2015 Record: 0-8

Coaches: Mark Green / Mike

Passuello, 4th year

KEY PLAYERS

Karan Thadhani

TE/LB, 5-11/200, Sr.

Josh Gal

LB/TE, 5-8/180, Jr.

Christopher Kaczynski

QB/WR, 6-0/175, Jr.

Isaac Hamooz

QB/WR, 5-10/170, So.

Ryan Concha

OG/DT, 5-8/180, So.

ABOUT THE REBELS

Consistency was a problem for the Rebels last season, but steady senior leadership from Thadhani and others should help an otherwise very young team.