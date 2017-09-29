Nassau II roundup: Trevor Yeboah-Kodie’s 5 TDs lift Garden City

Trevor Yeboah-Kodie scored five touchdowns to tie a school record in Garden City’s 45-7 win over Elmont in Nassau II Thursday.

Yeboah-Kodie had 12 carries for 85 yards and four touchdowns and caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Colin Hart in the first quarter. He tied the record set by Peter Case in both 1986 and 1987. Hart added six carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. Garden City (4-0) had five interceptions, including two from Aidan Griffin.

Sewanhaka 34, Jericho 12: Giovany Brice caught touchdown passes of 6 and 34 yards to lead Sewanhaka (1-3). Kadien Groves rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and Jayden Boyd added 55 yards and a score on six carries for Sewanhaka.

Calhoun 38, Bellmore JFK 21: Thomas Casimano returned an interception for a 17-yard TD and had 17 carries for 76 yards to lead Calhoun (2-2). Chris Marrapodi, Joseph Ponzio and Vincent Wilson also had interceptions for the Colts and Ariel DeJesus ran for a pair of TDs.

South Side 37, Manhasset 7: Trent Davis completed 8 of 11 passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns to lead South Side (2-2). Alex Dickman caught a 36-yard touchdown and had two interceptions, including one for a 30-yard touchdown. Nick Licalzi caught three passes for 47 yards and a touchdown for South Side, which scored all of its points before halftime. The Cyclones held Manhasset under 100 total yards in the first half.

MacArthur 41, New Hyde Park 0: Kyle Acquavella completed 5 of 7 passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 1-yard score to lead MacArthur (2-2), which broke the game open with a 27-point second quarter to take a 34-0 lead at the half. Mike Manfredo caught two touchdown passes.

Valley Stream Central 40, Great Neck 7: Valley Stream Central (1-3) ran for six touchdowns and led 20-0 at halftime. Armain O’Brady scored from 12 yards out and Jermaine Richard-Williams had a 65-yard score in the first quarter. Brandon Williams and Kamari Joseph each had 40-yard touchdown runs in the second half.