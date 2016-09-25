Nassau III football roundup

Floral Park goes to 3-0

Harry Fingelton’s 45-yard field goal with 5:02 remaining in the third quarter was the decider for Floral Park (3-0) in a 10-7 win over Lynbrook Saturday. Lynbrook answered five plays later with a 25-yard TD round by Jonathan Cabral-Martin. Floral Park’s defense held for a scoreless fourth quarter and had four fourth down stops during the game. Cole Horan’s tackle on the 2-yard with 2:50 left sealed the win. He had 13 tackles and Michael Meegan had eight.

Floral Park’s touchdown came on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Hilaire to Michael Mattich with four minutes left in the second quarter. Fingelton had a 45-yard average on seven punts, one of which went 70 yards late in the third quarter.

Hewlett 35, South Side 28: Jarel Wilson had four carries for 72 yards and a touchdown to lead Hewlett (1-2). Wilson had 10 tackles and blocked a punt with three minutes remaining in the second quarter, which set up a Wyatt McMahon 4-yard touchdown run to tie the game at seven. McMahon scored two touchdowns and made eight tackles. Daniel Hillsberg ran for 121 yards on nine carries and a touchdown, Jordan Carlo had 18 rushes for 98 yards and Jake Levitz added six rushes for 58 yards. Hewlett had 364 rushing yards. Chris Rodriguez had 11 tackles for the Bulldogs. Shane Batyr and Joe Licalzi linked up for three touchdowns for South Side.

Division 21, New Hyde Park 6: Vinny Inciarrano was 8 of 11 for 141 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead scoring pass to Matt Longo in the first quarter, to lead Division (2-1). Longo caught four passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns. He also kicked two extra points. Trailing 7-0 midway through the second quarter, New Hyde Park had the ball on Division’s 3-yard line. On fourth-and-1, Sean O’Regan tackled the ball carrier for a 3-yard loss to force a turnover on downs and preserve a 7-0 lead. George Hafner caught a pass for 54 yards. O’Regan led the defense with two sacks and six tackles. Hunter Nuzzi also had a sack.

Lawrence 32, Plainedge 7: Chris Collier’s 17-yard run with 10:15 left in the second quarter broke a scoreless tie and led Lawrence (3-0). Collier rushed 11 times for 102 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Alexander had four catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns — both of which went for 74 yards. Akym Land was 9 of 12 for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Najier Gillespie had a sack and a fumble recovery. Danny Amaya returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown. Carlos Duran also had an interception.