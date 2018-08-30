Nassau IV team-by-team football preview

1. SEAFORD VIKINGS

2017 record: 10-2

Coach: Rob Perpall, 21st season

KEY PLAYERS

Joe Angelastro, RB/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Ryan Butler, S/RB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Paul Scaccia, OL/DL, 6-3, 271, Sr.; Nicky Brandi, OL/DL, 5-9, 230, Jr.; Logan Masters, QB, 5-10, 165, Jr.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS

Masters threw for 12 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards behind an offensive line anchored by Brandi and Scaccia. Looking to defend Long Island Class IV championship.

2. COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS

2017 record: 10-1

Coach: Jon Mendreski, third season

KEY PLAYERS

Thomas Milana, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Aidan Adomaites, TE/DE, 6-4, 205, Sr.; Casey Reynolds, WR/DB, 6-2, 180, Jr.; Kolton Gagnon, OL/DL, 6-2, 210, Jr.; Richie Striano, FB/LB, 5-11, 185, Jr..

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS

The Seahawks had an undefeated regular season but faltered early in the postseason. The playoff experience will help a team led by playmakers Milana and Adomaites.

3. LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS

2017 record: 6-4

Coach: Casey Neilly, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Seamus Fallon, OL/DL, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Matt Reisiger, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Cooper Trepeta, RB/DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Chad Trainor, OL/DL, 6-3, 235, Sr.; Pat Fallon, OL/DL, 6-2, 200, Jr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS

The Falcons return their entire line on both sides of the ball and will infuse skill positions with speed from the JV.

4. CLARKE RAMS

2017 record: 3-6

Coach: Tim O’Malley, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Austin Carman, RB/OLB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Sean Russell, QB/ILB, 5-9, 160, Sr., Arton Dalipi, WR/DB, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Antonio Ianniello, FB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Anthony Caputo, QB/DB, 5-9, 170, Jr.

ABOUT THE RAMS

Will rely on Lucas Abbatiello, a versatile athlete, and lineman Mike Heavey on both sides of the ball.

5. MALVERNE MULES

2017 Record: 3-6

Coach: Kito Lockwood, 10th season

KEY PLAYERS

Jovani Duran, TE/LB/DE, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Donovan Ishmael, WR/DB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Rasad Teachey, RB/DB, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Mason Richard, OL/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Malachi Thomas, OL/DL, 5-11, 225, Sr.

ABOUT THE MULES

Duran, Ishamel and Teachey will lead a high-tempo offense with tremendous speed.

6. EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKS

2017 record: 4-4

Coach: Russell Pajer, 24th season

KEY PLAYERS

Logan Ackerman, OL/MLB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Joseph Amabile, OL/DL, 5-10, 220, Sr.; Edward McCann IV, OL/DL, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Andrew LaBarbara, QB, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Daniel Alvarez, RB/FS, 5-6, 165, Jr.

ABOUT THE ROCKS

The Rocks return nine totals starters and have depth in the backfield. Should be more athletic than in past seasons.

7. CARLE PLACE/WHEATLEY WILD FROGS

2017 record: 6-4

Coach: Tim Moran, 13th season

KEY PLAYERS

Dylan Vincenti, RB/LB, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Lance Costa, FB/LB, 5-11, 185, Sr; Joe Cola, QB/TE/LB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; MIchael Sinisi, OL/LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Nick Vaccaro, OL/DT, 5-11, 220.

ABOUT THE WILD FROGS

Return two offensive lineman who will pave the way for leading returning rusher Dylan Vincenti. Senior class has contributed to a 14-7 record over the last two seasons, the most successful for the program in recent history, Moran said.

8. WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS

2017 record: 4-5

Coach: Dom Carre, ninth season

KEY PLAYERS

Frank Messina, RB/LB, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Khari Dash, OL/DL, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Anthony Salimbene, WR/LB, 6-2, 170, Sr.; Jason Brown, OL/DL, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Jacques Naugaus, OL/DL, 6-0, 315, Sr.

ABOUT THE RAMS

Messina will lead a stable of backs in the double wing system. Jerry Forti and Jaden Mason are two young running backs that will complement a solid core.

9. MINEOLA MUSTANGS

2017 record: 3-5

Coach: Dan Guido, 32nd season

KEY PLAYERS

Jason Eccher, QB, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Jack Duff, RB/LB, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Joe Fabiano, RB/DB, 5-8, 150, Sr.; Geovanny Rodriguez, OL/DL, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Vin Pomara, OL/DL, 5-10, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS

Eccher returns to run a spread offense after missing last season with a broken leg. Team should be more athletic this season.

10. ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS

2017 record: 4-4

Coach: Tom McCormick, fifth season

KEY PLAYERS

Ryan Costanza, QB, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Cameron Provenzano, RB/LB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Gagan Dhami, OL/DL, 6-0, 285, Sr.; Sean Coffin, RB/LB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Franklin Munguia, RB/DL, 5-9, 190, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

Costanza completed 81-of-146 passes for 1,131 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

11. JERICHO JAYHAWKS

2017 record: 1-7

Coach: Brendan Lahti, second season

KEY PLAYERS

Charles Greenfield, OL/DL, 6-0, 210, Jr.; Corey Wong, WR/CB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Rishab Sharma, WR/CB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Chris Aaron, K, 5-10, 145, Jr.; Sholly Babaloa, RB/LB, 5-9, 180, So.

ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS

Wong will be the focal point of the offense after accounting for five touchdowns last season. Aaron will provide Jericho a luxury many teams don’t have with a quality kicker.

12. GREAT NECK DISTRICT

2017 record: 1-7

Coach: Ben Krauz

KEY PLAYERS

Donovan Pham, QB, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Moshe Payami, OL/DL, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Ayden Yip, LB/DL, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Joe Huang, WR/LB, 6-1, 215, Jr.; Xavier Zurritta, RB/LB, 5-8, 180, Sr.

ABOUT GREAT NECK DISTRICT

Look for multiple victories from the combined Great Neck North and South team in its second season.

2017 record: 2-6

Coach: Joe Knoll, eighth season

KEY PLAYERS

Yahvie Jean-Baptiste, RB/LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Amirsaman Khodaparast, FB/DL, 5-11, 255, Jr.; Dominick Vigliotti, RB/LB, 5-8, 180, Sr.; Robert Zahradnik, WR/DB, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Liam Colvin, RB/DB, 5-6, 150, Sr.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN

Looking to add to a roster that had no JV team last season.

14. FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS

2017 record: 0-8

Coach: Ron Baskind, 30th season

KEY PLAYERS

Joe Horne, QB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Luke Baskind, RB/LB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Wyatt Mullen, OL/LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Lucas Themelis, TE/DE, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Aaron Daniels, RB/LB, 5-11, 205, Jr.

ABOUT THE QUAKERS

Horne is a talented signal caller who will rely on Baskind in the backfield to balance the offense.