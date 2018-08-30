Nassau IV team-by-team football preview
1. SEAFORD VIKINGS
2017 record: 10-2
Coach: Rob Perpall, 21st season
KEY PLAYERS
Joe Angelastro, RB/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Ryan Butler, S/RB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Paul Scaccia, OL/DL, 6-3, 271, Sr.; Nicky Brandi, OL/DL, 5-9, 230, Jr.; Logan Masters, QB, 5-10, 165, Jr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS
Masters threw for 12 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards behind an offensive line anchored by Brandi and Scaccia. Looking to defend Long Island Class IV championship.
2. COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS
2017 record: 10-1
Coach: Jon Mendreski, third season
KEY PLAYERS
Thomas Milana, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Aidan Adomaites, TE/DE, 6-4, 205, Sr.; Casey Reynolds, WR/DB, 6-2, 180, Jr.; Kolton Gagnon, OL/DL, 6-2, 210, Jr.; Richie Striano, FB/LB, 5-11, 185, Jr..
ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS
The Seahawks had an undefeated regular season but faltered early in the postseason. The playoff experience will help a team led by playmakers Milana and Adomaites.
3. LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS
2017 record: 6-4
Coach: Casey Neilly, first season
KEY PLAYERS
Seamus Fallon, OL/DL, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Matt Reisiger, WR/DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Cooper Trepeta, RB/DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Chad Trainor, OL/DL, 6-3, 235, Sr.; Pat Fallon, OL/DL, 6-2, 200, Jr.
ABOUT THE FALCONS
The Falcons return their entire line on both sides of the ball and will infuse skill positions with speed from the JV.
4. CLARKE RAMS
2017 record: 3-6
Coach: Tim O’Malley, first season
KEY PLAYERS
Austin Carman, RB/OLB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Sean Russell, QB/ILB, 5-9, 160, Sr., Arton Dalipi, WR/DB, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Antonio Ianniello, FB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Anthony Caputo, QB/DB, 5-9, 170, Jr.
ABOUT THE RAMS
Will rely on Lucas Abbatiello, a versatile athlete, and lineman Mike Heavey on both sides of the ball.
5. MALVERNE MULES
2017 Record: 3-6
Coach: Kito Lockwood, 10th season
KEY PLAYERS
Jovani Duran, TE/LB/DE, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Donovan Ishmael, WR/DB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Rasad Teachey, RB/DB, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Mason Richard, OL/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Malachi Thomas, OL/DL, 5-11, 225, Sr.
ABOUT THE MULES
Duran, Ishamel and Teachey will lead a high-tempo offense with tremendous speed.
6. EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKS
2017 record: 4-4
Coach: Russell Pajer, 24th season
KEY PLAYERS
Logan Ackerman, OL/MLB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Joseph Amabile, OL/DL, 5-10, 220, Sr.; Edward McCann IV, OL/DL, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Andrew LaBarbara, QB, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Daniel Alvarez, RB/FS, 5-6, 165, Jr.
ABOUT THE ROCKS
The Rocks return nine totals starters and have depth in the backfield. Should be more athletic than in past seasons.
7. CARLE PLACE/WHEATLEY WILD FROGS
2017 record: 6-4
Coach: Tim Moran, 13th season
KEY PLAYERS
Dylan Vincenti, RB/LB, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Lance Costa, FB/LB, 5-11, 185, Sr; Joe Cola, QB/TE/LB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; MIchael Sinisi, OL/LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Nick Vaccaro, OL/DT, 5-11, 220.
ABOUT THE WILD FROGS
Return two offensive lineman who will pave the way for leading returning rusher Dylan Vincenti. Senior class has contributed to a 14-7 record over the last two seasons, the most successful for the program in recent history, Moran said.
8. WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS
2017 record: 4-5
Coach: Dom Carre, ninth season
KEY PLAYERS
Frank Messina, RB/LB, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Khari Dash, OL/DL, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Anthony Salimbene, WR/LB, 6-2, 170, Sr.; Jason Brown, OL/DL, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Jacques Naugaus, OL/DL, 6-0, 315, Sr.
ABOUT THE RAMS
Messina will lead a stable of backs in the double wing system. Jerry Forti and Jaden Mason are two young running backs that will complement a solid core.
9. MINEOLA MUSTANGS
2017 record: 3-5
Coach: Dan Guido, 32nd season
KEY PLAYERS
Jason Eccher, QB, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Jack Duff, RB/LB, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Joe Fabiano, RB/DB, 5-8, 150, Sr.; Geovanny Rodriguez, OL/DL, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Vin Pomara, OL/DL, 5-10, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE MUSTANGS
Eccher returns to run a spread offense after missing last season with a broken leg. Team should be more athletic this season.
10. ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS
2017 record: 4-4
Coach: Tom McCormick, fifth season
KEY PLAYERS
Ryan Costanza, QB, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Cameron Provenzano, RB/LB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Gagan Dhami, OL/DL, 6-0, 285, Sr.; Sean Coffin, RB/LB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Franklin Munguia, RB/DL, 5-9, 190, Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS
Costanza completed 81-of-146 passes for 1,131 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
11. JERICHO JAYHAWKS
2017 record: 1-7
Coach: Brendan Lahti, second season
KEY PLAYERS
Charles Greenfield, OL/DL, 6-0, 210, Jr.; Corey Wong, WR/CB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Rishab Sharma, WR/CB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Chris Aaron, K, 5-10, 145, Jr.; Sholly Babaloa, RB/LB, 5-9, 180, So.
ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS
Wong will be the focal point of the offense after accounting for five touchdowns last season. Aaron will provide Jericho a luxury many teams don’t have with a quality kicker.
12. GREAT NECK DISTRICT
2017 record: 1-7
Coach: Ben Krauz
KEY PLAYERS
Donovan Pham, QB, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Moshe Payami, OL/DL, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Ayden Yip, LB/DL, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Joe Huang, WR/LB, 6-1, 215, Jr.; Xavier Zurritta, RB/LB, 5-8, 180, Sr.
ABOUT GREAT NECK DISTRICT
Look for multiple victories from the combined Great Neck North and South team in its second season.
2017 record: 2-6
Coach: Joe Knoll, eighth season
KEY PLAYERS
Yahvie Jean-Baptiste, RB/LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Amirsaman Khodaparast, FB/DL, 5-11, 255, Jr.; Dominick Vigliotti, RB/LB, 5-8, 180, Sr.; Robert Zahradnik, WR/DB, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Liam Colvin, RB/DB, 5-6, 150, Sr.
ABOUT THE BAYMEN
Looking to add to a roster that had no JV team last season.
14. FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS
2017 record: 0-8
Coach: Ron Baskind, 30th season
KEY PLAYERS
Joe Horne, QB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Luke Baskind, RB/LB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Wyatt Mullen, OL/LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Lucas Themelis, TE/DE, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Aaron Daniels, RB/LB, 5-11, 205, Jr.
ABOUT THE QUAKERS
Horne is a talented signal caller who will rely on Baskind in the backfield to balance the offense.
NASSAU IV PLAYERS TO WATCH
Logan Ackerman, East Rockaway
Patrolled the middle of the field at linebacker and had 62 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Aidan Adomaites, Cold Spring Harbor
Imposing tight end is a huge target and also a disruptive pass rusher.
Joe Angelastro, Seaford
Overall offensive weapon who had over 1,700 total yards and 17 touchdowns.
Austin Carman, Clarke
Workhorse back scored eight rushing touchdowns, including three runs of over 57-yards.
Jovani Duran, Malverne
Big play receiver who had four touchdown receptions over 45 yards, including scores of 67 and 80.
Seamus Fallon, Locust Valley
Anchor on both sides of the ball and will control the line of scrimmage along with brother Pat.
Logan Masters, Seaford
Threw for more than 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Thomas Milana, Cold Spring Harbor
A playmaker on both sides of the ball for the Seahawks, he returned three punts and one kickoff for TDs last season.
Matt Reisiger, Locust Valley
Top outside playmaker for team looking to make another deep playoff run.
Richie Striano, Cold Spring Harbor
The captain and two-way standout is one of the Seahawks’ most versatile players.