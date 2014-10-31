Newfield, Smithtown West and Hills East vying for playoffs in Suffolk II

Three football Suffolk II teams head into the final week of the season with the exact power-point rating. Newfield, Smithtown West and Half Hollow Hills East are tied at a 104.48 rating. If they finish in a three-way tie after this week then Smithtown West would be the odd team out based on the tiebreaking formula.

Smithtown West hosts intradistrict rival Smithtown East at 2 p.m. Saturday. A win over the Bulls of the East would most certainly put the Bulls of the West in the postseason. East might be playing without one of Long Island's top players in quarterback John Daniggelis. Without him and four other starters who were out, they were beaten badly by Newfield last week, 42-7.

The Wolverines of Newfield will host surging Deer Park and unstoppable halfback Jasawn Thompson at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A third straight win for the Wolverines would guarantee a playoff spot.

Half Hollow Hills East will travel to West Babylon at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Thunderbirds are enjoying a 4-3 season and a win would get them into the postseason.

Riverhead is trying to hold onto the last home playoff berth, but the Blue Waves have a difficult game Saturday at undefeated Bellport at 2 p.m.

"The key in this division is the play of the defense," Smithtown East coach Pete Melore said. "There is so much parity. It's incredible."

Freeport at MacArthur, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Both teams are coming off tough losses. Can the Generals rebound from the 15-14 heartbreaking loss to Farmingdale? Freeport has an explosive offense with D'Monte Woody, who scored four touchdowns in last week's 55-41 loss to Syosset.

Syosset at East Meadow, Saturday, 2 p.m.: East Meadow has the highest scoring offense in Nassau I, keyed by the halfback tandem of John Wilson and Brian Kavanagh. Syosset counters with a passing game behind quarterback William Hogan and wide receiver Michael Elardo, who leads Long Island with 992 yards receiving. Hogan set the Syosset school record for yards passing in a game with 407 in last week's 55-41 win over Freeport. Can you say high-scoring showdown?

Mineola at Carle Place/Wheatley, Saturday, 2 p.m.: The Mustangs had a huge win over Roosevelt earlier this season but lost a heartbreaker to Seaford last week in Nassau IV. This matchup could repeat itself next week in the playoffs if Mineola holds on to third place. Mineola quarterback James Gerstner and Carle Place halfback Lucas Golon are the playmakers here.

Seaford at Clarke, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Clarke has the stingiest defense in Nassau IV, allowing 13.5 points per game. Seaford is riding the emotion of a huge win over Mineola last week. They could meet again next week with the winner of this game determining home-field advantage.

Islip at Sayville, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.: Islip will be hard pressed to avoid a second straight loss after a 6-0 start. The Sayville offense led by quarterback Jack Coan, who has 27 touchdown passes and halfback Matt Selts, who has 21 total touchdowns, have been unstoppable averaging 49 points per game. Islip plays a stingy defense and inclement weather with high winds could make the passing game tricky.

Center Moriches at Babylon, Friday night, 6 p.m.: The winner of this Suffolk IV tilt gets a home playoff game. Center Moriches has been held to seven points or less in its three meetings with Babylon -- all losses.