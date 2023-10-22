Jawara Keahey's big day on ground leads North Babylon to victory

Chris Stumpf looked left and fired a short pass to Jawara Keahey, the player the senior quarterback later called “a young superstar running back.” That player looked the part, making a zig and then a zag to get free for a 45-yard score with just 12 seconds to go in the first half.

“I just had to get the touchdown,” Keahey said. “I just had to make a play. I tried to be creative.”

The junior’s creation helped put an exclamation point on that opening half, one that included 35 points for North Babylon and no points for two-time defending Suffolk II champ Bellport.

The Bulldogs were en route to a 48-6 win Saturday on their home turf.

Keahey, who came into this football game with a Long Island-leading 1,537 yards on the ground, ran 26 times for 139 yards and two more scores. Jordan Konig added 95 yards and a TD on 13 carries.

This Wing-T was rolling again behind the holes opened by tackles Benju Registre and Alex Seger, guards Jarell Fowler and Daniel Martinez, center Christopher Nieves and tight ends Alexander Griffith and Jake Miele.

The defense ruled, too, highlighted by two first-quarter interceptions by Malyk Montenegro.

“Our offense is kind of running on all cylinders right now, and I’m most happy about our defensive performance,” coach John Rowland said. “Our defense has been a little shaky at times this year. Today I’m a fairly happy coach.”

The Bulldogs are 6-1. They haven’t won a Suffolk championship since 2017.

“I think we have a great shot,” Stumpf said. “We have the guys to do it, the coaches to do it. And this is our year.”

This was their game from the start. Montenegro made his first interception of a Caleb White throw on the second snap of the afternoon, setting North Babylon up at the Bellport 41.

The run-oriented offense then went to the pass on the first play. Stumpf found a wide-open Miele at the 15, and the connection went for a touchdown 52 seconds in. Jacob Serigano followed with his first of six PATs.

“You always want to keep them guessing,” Stumpf said. “Coming out like that is a great thing, especially when it turns out the way it did. It got everyone fired up.”

Joel Lomax ran 24 yards for a score late in the first quarter. Konig ran 21 yards for another early in the second quarter. Keahey carried for a 2-yard touchdown. And then Keahey had his TD reception.

His 8-yard TD run and Serigano’s PAT made it 42-0 early in the fourth before Kingston John ran the ball in from the 8 for Bellport, which fell to 3-4.

“We’re fairly young,” coach Jamie Fabian said. “We’ve got a lot of new guys in new positions. The boys continue to battle.”

His Clippers had beaten the Bulldogs in last year’s opening round.

“We talk a lot about us peaking as we go into the playoffs,” Rowland said. “And we have a lot to prove.”