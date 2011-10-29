Oceanside beats Dalers, gains playoffs

Playing in wintry conditions that made the turf at Oceanside feel more like Lambeau Field, the Sailors defeated Farmingdale, 17-7, Saturday in Nassau I. The win not only avenged the Sailors' 42-20 loss to the Dalers in last year's Long Island I semifinals, but also sewed up their third straight postseason appearance.

With the swirling wind wreaking havoc on punts and passes, Oceanside turned to its running game. The Sailors totaled 252 yards on the ground, led by Luke Schwasnick who scored a touchdown while gaining 96 yards on 12 carries.

"I just kept my feet moving," said Schwasnick, who was dragging Farmingdale defenders with him all game. "They would try to wrap me up, but I just kept my head down."

Oceanside's defense held Farmingdale to 10 total yards, including minus-two yards rushing. The Dalers did not make a first down until midway through the third quarter on a pass interference call by Oceanside.

"With the snow, it was all about heart and pushing to make the stop," senior linebacker Hector Quintin said. "We were always trying to get eleven heads to the ball carrier."

With 2:01 remaining in the first quarter, Schwasnick scored on a one-yard plunge to give Oceanside a 7-0 lead.

Quarterback Tom Capone took charge on Oceanside's next drive, carrying the ball seven times for 49 yards, including a 19-yard keeper for a touchdown with 4:47 left in the first half. Capone finished with 73 yards on 15 carries.

"That drive started all with the linemen," said Capone, who did not complete any of his three pass attempts. "They were tired from running up and down the field and sliding all over, but they did a good job."

Farmingdale was able to mount a charge, as Dalique Mingo found receiver John Ragno on a 10-yard touchdown pass over the middle with 11:50 left in the fourth quarter. But a 28-yard field goal by Oceanside's Travis Feinberg and an ensuing fumble by Mingo helped seal the win and even the Sailors' record at 4-4.

Oceanside coach Rob Blount said that he was planning to showcase Capone's arm, but had to change his plan Saturday morning when he saw snow on the ground.

"We wanted to finally open up the offense more this game," said Blount, who is in his third year as head coach. "But we were able to take over the line of scrimmage, which set the tone for the game."

Blount also praised the defense for stepping up to make plays when it counted.

"Some of these players were here when we lost to Farmingdale last year in the playoffs," he said. "Those guys were hungry, and they made some big plays that helped put our offense in good field position."

And no matter how far the Sailors make it in the playoffs this year, this game will be one that the players will remember for a long time.

"This was the kind of game you always want to play in as a kid," Capone said. "It was like a dream come true to play in the snow for a playoff berth."