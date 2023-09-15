Domenico Moscato, Plainedge fight off tough test from Floral Park

Plainedge is not used to trailing late in games, let alone losing.

So when the winners of the last two Nassau III titles were trailing by one with less than five minutes to go, it required a rare comeback.

Senior quarterback Domenico Moscato provided exactly that. On third-and-6 from the Floral Park 30-yard line, Moscato found senior running back Stavros Vardamaskos for a 29-yard catch. Moscato snuck it in for a 1-yard rushing touchdown on the next play, providing the go-ahead score in the 23-16 win for host Plainedge over Floral Park in Nassau III on Thursday night. It was Plainedge’s first conference game decided by single digits since the spring 2021 Nassau III title game as the Red Devils ran their Nassau win streak to 24 games.

“The first half, we were a little shaky, we didn’t know what to expect,” Moscato said. “But second half, we just toughed it out. We really came together as a team, and we haven’t really been with each other for a long time. So it was really special to see these guys just come together and fight together.”

Moscato finished the game with 12 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown. He completed 7 of 14 passes for 78 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Moscato started strong for Plainedge, rushing in a 14-yard touchdown on its first drive for a 7-0 lead.

Floral Park answered with 56 seconds left in the first quarter, as a Rico Loftus 37-yard field goal put the Knights within three.

Floral Park’s defense produced a scoreless second quarter. Senior defensive lineman James Driscoll intercepted a Moscato screen pass late in the first half, giving Floral Park a short field to capitalize on.

On the third play of the ensuing Floral Park drive, senior quarterback Ryan Connolly launched a high-arching throw over the defense to senior wide receiver Joshua Lewis for a 27-yard touchdown, which allowed the Knights to go into halftime with a 9-7 lead.

“The fortunate thing for us is I’ve been around a couple of days," said Plainedge coach Rob Shaver, who is in his 27th season at the helm. "It's not my first rodeo.

"So we knew we had a couple things we had to change, we had to make a couple adjustments … Fortunately experience is the best learner.”

Plainedge answered with a touchdown on its first drive of the second half. On third-and-11 from the Floral Park 15-yard line, Moscato scrambled and lofted a ball to Vardamaskos, who made an athletic grab for the score. It was the same connection that sealed the game down the stretch.

“I like how we didn’t give up,” Vardamaskos said. “We went into the gym [at halftime], kept our heads up and turned it around.”

Floral Park regained the lead with 10:52 remaining. Connolly capped off a six-play, 84-yard drive by calling his own number for a 26-yard rush touchdown. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown and had six carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Following Plainedge’s go-ahead touchdown, its defense forced a three-and-out to seal the win. Plainedge (2-0) has won 13 straight against Floral Park (1-1).