Plainedge kicker Dylan Burns has powerful leg

With the wind blowing at his back, Dylan Burns lined up at the 10-yard line. Long Island’s all-time leader in extra points was aiming for the unprecedented.

Burns, the kicker for Plainedge and Long Island’s Empire Challenge squad, was confined to the 10-yard line as the offense and defense occupied the rest of field. He wanted to boot one out of Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

“I knew it was kind of impossible, but it’s a nice goal,” said Burns, who broke East Islip’s Sean Moller’s career record of 121 extra points last season. Burns came close, hitting the tarp that covered the last section of seats behind the goalpost.

The Albany commit said he could convert a 55-yard field goal, and he hopes to get the chance Tuesday when Long Island faces New York City in the 21st Empire Challenge at 7 p.m. at Shuart Stadium. As the only kicker on Long Island’s roster, Burns knows he will start. The rest of Long Island’s starters were announced after Monday’s practice.

Ryan Klemm (Newfield) will start at quarterback with Davien Kuinlan (Plainedge) behind him in the backfield. Jared Wolfe (MacArthur) and James Paczkowski (Oceanside) will be in the slot, and Mike Elardo (Syosset) and Jelani Greene (Newfield) will be at wide receiver. Nick Ramirez (Lawrence) will start at center, with Matt Mascia (East Meadow), Kieran Glynn (Miller Place), Anthony Catapano (Carey) and Spencer Matthaei (Locust Valley) filling out the offensive line.

Livingstone Harriott (Central Islip), Denzel Williams (Newfield), Wayne White (Glenn) and Jerome Brooks (St. John the Baptist) make up the secondary, and Michael Rothberg (MacArthur), Bobby Bove (Lindenhurst) and Antonio Scala (Longwood) will start at linebacker. Charlie Tomassetti (Farmingdale), Marc Arboleda (MacArthur), Matt Weiss (Longwood) and Anthony Lavio (Longwood) form the defensive line.

“We’re going to go out there, stay disciplined,” said Harriott, who was named a co-captain with Kuinlan and Nick Garone (Eastport-South Manor). “Everyone’s going to do their job. I’m going to try my best to command the defense . . . and we’re going to get it done.”

New York City has a few players committed to high-profile college programs. OLB Elias Reynolds and OL Justin Morgan signed with Pitt, and WR Ahmed Bah with Rutgers.

“I’m glad that we get to go up against kids that are going to be playing at the highest level at the next level,” Harriott said.

The New York City roster also features two Stony Brook commits: MLB Abdoulaye Konate and OL Malik Bethea.