Sam Schrage's 12-yard touchdown catch seals Mercy victory

Sam Schrage caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kevin Santacroce with 38 seconds left yesterday for the finishing touch in Mercy's 40-38 win over East Hampton/Bridgehampton in Suffolk IV. The winning drive for Mercy (3-2) was set up by Nick Kneski's 25-yard kick return to midfield after East Hampton/Bridgehampton took a 38-34 lead with 1:10 left. Schrage ran 20 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns.

Shoreham-Wading River 35, Port Jefferson 0: Chris Gray returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown after Shoreham-Wading River (6-0) forced a three-and-out on Port Jefferson's first possession. The Wildcats went on to score all 35 points in the first half, with Chris Rosati leading the way with two touchdowns and 122 yards on four carries.

Babylon 41, Wyandanch 0: Scott Sasso rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Babylon (2-3). He ran for 110 yards on six carries. Chris Constanzo scored two touchdowns in the first quarter on five-and 15-yard runs. Charlie DiPalma had six tackles and a fumble recovery. Mount Sinai 27, Hampton Bays 6: Mount Sinai's Michael Carniero returned the opening kickoff of the second half to Hampton Bays' 1-yard line, and Christian Knab punched in the score to tie the game at 6. Mount Sinai (5-1) took a 7-6 lead on the PAT, and Carniero (159 yards on 18 carries) and Jared Donnelly each picked up a touchdown. Bayport-Blue Point 40, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 0: Rob Johnson completed 9-of-16 passes for 148 yards and four touchdowns to lead Bayport-Blue Point (2-3). Glenn 56, Southampton/Ross 7: Wayne White ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Chris Forsberg added 90 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and Edwin Rubio had six tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery to lead Glenn (5-0).