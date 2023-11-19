St. John the Baptist scores 28 straight points to earn first CHSFL title since 2013

DJ Lisbon fell to his knees. Maxwell Bowers sprinted to celebrate with his teammates. Luka Skoda ran over to his opponent’s sideline and helped console the same players he had run through and tackled all game long.

It was three different, yet understandable reactions, for a trio that helped St. John the Baptist score 28 consecutive points in a 28-14 win over Moore Catholic in the CHSFL AA-1 championship game at Fordham University on Saturday. The Cougars earned their first CHSFL title since 2013.

Bowers, who started the season as the third-string quarterback, completed 6 of 10 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. The junior also had 13 carries for 99 yards and a score.

“One of my coaches came up to me and told me to have a 'toilet bowl mentality,' " Bowers said. “If something goes wrong, just flush it down the toilet. Next play.”

Lisbon was the target on Bowers’ interception just three plays into the game, which led to a 7-0 deficit. The wide receiver said he talked to his quarterback after the play and told him that at the end of the day, the team “would come out of this with a W.”

“I knew we had to get the job done,” Lisbon said. “I know what it’s like to be in this program and not get what we need to get.”

Lisbon caught six passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns and also had an interception late in the game to seal the victory.

St. John the Baptist coach Philip Alba praised his quarterback, saying he had “grown up overnight” on a team that usually has its best moments on the defensive side of the ball.

“For most of the season, the defense set the tone for this team,” Alba said. “What’s great about this is that they came out and scored on the first drive. That’s something that usually doesn’t happen.”

That strong response felt embodied by Skoda’s performance. He constantly dragged would-be tacklers for extra yards and finished with 19 rushes for 123 yards and a touchdown. Skoda also was named the defensive player of the game as the Cougars allowed just seven points after Moore Catholic’s first drive.

Fullback Julian Proux helped pave the way for Skoda. Proux, who Alba said was initially ruled out for the year with a broken hand early in the season, returned two weeks ago and didn’t look rusty in the slightest on Saturday.

“He didn’t play for seven weeks and we thought we lost him,” Alba said. “He’s unselfish, doesn’t run with the ball because he has a club hand… he’s one of those kids everyone loves because of his role and his great attitude.”

Skoda said he was proud of the progress this team has and continues to make.

“It’s absolutely surreal,” Skoda said. “It shows how [far] this program has come in the past couple years, especially behind all the coaches and the players as a cohesive unit.”