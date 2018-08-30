Suffolk I team-by-team football preview
1. FLOYD COLONIALS
2017 record: 9-2
Coach: Paul Longo, 24th season
KEY PLAYERS
Nick Silva, RB/LB, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Keith Winfrey, DE, 6-3, 240, Sr.; Mack Driver, QB/LB, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Gary Anderson, G/DT, 6-1, 250, Sr.; Jordan Clinton, WR, 6-0, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE COLONIALS
Longo calls this the best defensive line ever at Floyd, and he’s seen some good ones. Anchored by Winfrey, Silva, Anderson and Driver, the defense could be suffocating again.
2. WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS
2017 record: 5-4
Coach: Chris Boltrek, 4th season
KEY PLAYERS
JJ Laap, WR/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Marcus Velez, WR/OLB, 6-5, 230, Sr.; Nick Troy, RB/DB, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Billy Treder, OL/DL, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Hunter McSweeney, OL/DL, 6-1, 260, Sr.
ABOUT THE PATRIOTS
They hosted their first home playoff game last season but are looking for more behind an experienced group of returning skill players. Talented athletes Rob Soto and Frank Cingilio return after two years away from football.
3. SACHEM EAST FLAMING ARROWS
2017 record: 5-4
Coach: Philip Torregrosa, 1st season
KEY PLAYERS
AJ Kiernan, WR/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Kyle Ellis, RB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Dylan Kos, OL/DL, 6-3, 260, Sr.; Angel Pineda, OL/DL, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Ryan Paolella, RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Jr.
ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS
A new coaching staff brings a pro-style offense with junior Nick Stelling at quarterback. Ryan Micheli returns as a defensive leader with 82 tackles last season.
4. PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD RAIDERS
2017 record: 5-3
Coach: Gary Marangi, 7th season
KEY PLAYERS
Jalen Bias, LB, 6-2, 210, Sr.; CJ Adams, OL, 6-4, 320, Sr.; Chris Timpe, OL, 6-2, 280, Sr.; Noah Lawrence, OL, 6-4, 290, Sr.; Dylan Gianikos, DL, 5-11, 260, Sr.
ABOUT THE RAIDERS
Size on both the offensive and defensive lines will aid the Raiders’ spread offense. Quarterback Luke Thompson runs the show, and Marangi expects a good mixture of run and pass.
5. COMMACK COUGARS
2017 record: 4-4
Coach: Jeffrey DiLorenzo, 5th season
KEY PLAYERS
Joey Slackman, OL/DL, 6-4, 285, Sr.; Aidan McCarty, QB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Cameron Dupera, RB/DB, 5-8, 180, Sr.; Blake Behlen, WR/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Jimmy Maloney, WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS
With two returning starters on the offensive line and three wide receivers who return with experience, McCarty could make strides under center after starting five games last season.
6. CONNETQUOT THUNDERBIRDS
2017 record: 5-5
Coach: Mike Hansen, 16th season
KEY PLAYERS
Cole Bunicci, WR/SS, 6-5, 215, Jr.; Tom Kistinger, WR/RB/DB, 5-11, 215, Sr.; Drew Guttieri, QB, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Joshua Sharp, WR/DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Devon Danz, WR/DB, 6-3, 215, Sr.
ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS
Their up-tempo, no-huddle spread offense means athleticism will be key, and skill position players like Bunicci, Kistinger, Sharp-Lee and Danz have plenty of it. Much is expected from linemen Chris Danisi and Kevin Jorgensen.
7. LONGWOOD LIONS
2017 record: 2-6
Coach: Jefferson Cipp, 5th season
KEY PLAYERS
Kyle Rausch, QB/RB/WR/OLB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Elijah Stowe, DT, 5-8, 286, Sr.; Jaheim Dotson, WR/DB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Elrich Bowlay-Williams, RB/DB, 5-9 160, Sr.; Bryan Rodriguez, RB/OLB, 5-10, 180, Sr.
ABOUT THE LIONS
Bowlay-Williams rushed 59 times for 262 yards and four touchdowns last season, and his role could expand in Longwood’s run-heavy attack. Rausch and Rodriguez are also threats to run.
8. SACHEM NORTH FLAMING ARROWS
2017 record: 3-5
Coach: David Caputo, 1st season
KEY PLAYERS
Nick Gambino, QB, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Ryan Kinsley, WR/LB, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Mike Scicolone, WR/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Nick Cruz, OL/DL, 6-2, 265, Sr.; Nick Canales, OL/DL, 6-1, 275, Sr.
ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS
A new spread offense and a new base 3-3-5 defense will test the veterans and newcomers alike. Gambino has steady linemen in front of him in Cruz and Canales, who both started all eight games last fall.
9. CENTRAL ISLIP MUSKETEERS
2017 record: 2-6
Coach: Mike Pyle, 2nd season
KEY PLAYERS
Davyne Goode, FB/LB, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Khaleel Kirlew, OL/DL, 6-6, 295, Sr.; David Nalls, RB/LB, 5-9, 200, Sr.; Davon Goode, RB/LB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Malachi Lord-Kelly, TE/DE, 6-1, 190, Sr.
ABOUT THE MUSKETEERS
With plenty of speed in the spread offense, Pyle’s Musketeers expect to compete for a playoff spot. Kirlew, Francisco Turcios and Jordan Marshall help anchor the offensive line.
10. WHITMAN WILDCATS
2017 record: 2-6
Coach: Robin Rosa, 9th season
KEY PLAYERS
Quinn O’Hara, QB, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Kendall Wilkerson, WR/CB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Christian Viteri, OL/DL, 5-10, 235, Sr.; Eric Bell, OL/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Gavin McCready, WR/CB, 5-8, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE WILDCATS
Wilkerson, McCrady and Greg Borysowski give O’Hara some reliable options to look for, but the Wildcats must overcome graduating 24 seniors. The returning skill players are a strength.
11. BRENTWOOD INDIANS
2017 record: 0-8
Coach: Rich DeJesus, 2nd season
KEY PLAYERS
Kenny Lazo, DB/WR, 5-10, 155, Jr.; Connor Mooney, CB/WR, 5-9, 155, Jr.; Jason Ortega, S/WR, 6-1, 185, Jr.; Devin Chea, LB/RB, 6-2, 200, Sr.; David Mendez, OL/DL, 6-1, 285, Sr.
ABOUT THE INDIANS
Newcomer Dallas Crespo, a junior, could be key at quarterback in the pistol spread option. Nine returners with varsity starts, including four linemen, could snap their two-year playoff drought.
12. BAY SHORE MARAUDERS
2017 record: 3-6
Coach: Mike Brown, 1st season
KEY PLAYERS
Bunice Knight, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Jalen Thompson, WR/S, 6-3, 180, Sr.; Terrance Day, QB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Nolan Epps, WR/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Solomon Dawkins, OL/LB, 5-11, 230, Sr.
ABOUT THE MARAUDERS
A fast team with depth at skill positions is looking to improve on last year’s first-round playoff loss. Day accrued over 500 yards on the ground and in the air as a junior.
SUFFOLK I PLAYERS TO WATCH
CJ Adams, Patchogue-Medford
At 6-4, 320, Adams is a Division I prospect. He’ll pave the way on an experienced offensive line.
Gary Anderson, Floyd
A sturdy offensive lineman who will help pave the way for a smash mouth running game.
Jalen Bias, Patchogue-Medford
The team leader in tackles, Bias is a defensive leader at linebacker in the 3-3 stack.
Cole Bunicci, Connetquot
A 6-5 wideout who will also handle all kicking duties, Bunicci hauled in five touchdowns.
Mack Driver, Floyd
Rushed 36 times for 213 yards and six touchdowns and had 12 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
JJ Laap, Ward Melville
He averaged 28 yards per reception while also making an impact on defense, tallying an interception and a fumble recovery.
Kenny Lazo, Brentwood
He brings athleticism to the secondary.
Kyle Rausch, Longwood
A baseball player committed to Navy, Rausch brings versatility on both sides of the football.
Nick Silva, Floyd
A bruising runner, rushed 153 times for 961 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had a receiving touchdown.
Joey Slackman, Commack
Committed to Penn to wrestle, Slackman is a road grader who will help keep quarterback Aidan McCarty on his feet.
Marcus Velez, Ward Melville
A big receiving target, Velez caught 27 passes for 348 yards and six touchdowns.
Keith Winfrey, Floyd
A Division I prospect, Winfrey’s size is matched by his speed and athleticism off the edge.