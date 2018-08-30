Suffolk I team-by-team football preview

1. FLOYD COLONIALS

2017 record: 9-2

Coach: Paul Longo, 24th season

KEY PLAYERS

Nick Silva, RB/LB, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Keith Winfrey, DE, 6-3, 240, Sr.; Mack Driver, QB/LB, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Gary Anderson, G/DT, 6-1, 250, Sr.; Jordan Clinton, WR, 6-0, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE COLONIALS

Longo calls this the best defensive line ever at Floyd, and he’s seen some good ones. Anchored by Winfrey, Silva, Anderson and Driver, the defense could be suffocating again.

2. WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS

2017 record: 5-4

Coach: Chris Boltrek, 4th season

KEY PLAYERS

JJ Laap, WR/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Marcus Velez, WR/OLB, 6-5, 230, Sr.; Nick Troy, RB/DB, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Billy Treder, OL/DL, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Hunter McSweeney, OL/DL, 6-1, 260, Sr.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS

They hosted their first home playoff game last season but are looking for more behind an experienced group of returning skill players. Talented athletes Rob Soto and Frank Cingilio return after two years away from football.

3. SACHEM EAST FLAMING ARROWS

2017 record: 5-4

Coach: Philip Torregrosa, 1st season

KEY PLAYERS

AJ Kiernan, WR/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Kyle Ellis, RB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Dylan Kos, OL/DL, 6-3, 260, Sr.; Angel Pineda, OL/DL, 6-1, 230, Sr.; Ryan Paolella, RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Jr.

ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS

A new coaching staff brings a pro-style offense with junior Nick Stelling at quarterback. Ryan Micheli returns as a defensive leader with 82 tackles last season.

4. PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD RAIDERS

2017 record: 5-3

Coach: Gary Marangi, 7th season

KEY PLAYERS

Jalen Bias, LB, 6-2, 210, Sr.; CJ Adams, OL, 6-4, 320, Sr.; Chris Timpe, OL, 6-2, 280, Sr.; Noah Lawrence, OL, 6-4, 290, Sr.; Dylan Gianikos, DL, 5-11, 260, Sr.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS

Size on both the offensive and defensive lines will aid the Raiders’ spread offense. Quarterback Luke Thompson runs the show, and Marangi expects a good mixture of run and pass.

5. COMMACK COUGARS

2017 record: 4-4

Coach: Jeffrey DiLorenzo, 5th season

KEY PLAYERS

Joey Slackman, OL/DL, 6-4, 285, Sr.; Aidan McCarty, QB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Cameron Dupera, RB/DB, 5-8, 180, Sr.; Blake Behlen, WR/DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Jimmy Maloney, WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

With two returning starters on the offensive line and three wide receivers who return with experience, McCarty could make strides under center after starting five games last season.

6. CONNETQUOT THUNDERBIRDS

2017 record: 5-5

Coach: Mike Hansen, 16th season

KEY PLAYERS

Cole Bunicci, WR/SS, 6-5, 215, Jr.; Tom Kistinger, WR/RB/DB, 5-11, 215, Sr.; Drew Guttieri, QB, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Joshua Sharp, WR/DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Devon Danz, WR/DB, 6-3, 215, Sr.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS

Their up-tempo, no-huddle spread offense means athleticism will be key, and skill position players like Bunicci, Kistinger, Sharp-Lee and Danz have plenty of it. Much is expected from linemen Chris Danisi and Kevin Jorgensen.

7. LONGWOOD LIONS

2017 record: 2-6

Coach: Jefferson Cipp, 5th season

KEY PLAYERS

Kyle Rausch, QB/RB/WR/OLB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Elijah Stowe, DT, 5-8, 286, Sr.; Jaheim Dotson, WR/DB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Elrich Bowlay-Williams, RB/DB, 5-9 160, Sr.; Bryan Rodriguez, RB/OLB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE LIONS

Bowlay-Williams rushed 59 times for 262 yards and four touchdowns last season, and his role could expand in Longwood’s run-heavy attack. Rausch and Rodriguez are also threats to run.

8. SACHEM NORTH FLAMING ARROWS

2017 record: 3-5

Coach: David Caputo, 1st season

KEY PLAYERS

Nick Gambino, QB, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Ryan Kinsley, WR/LB, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Mike Scicolone, WR/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Nick Cruz, OL/DL, 6-2, 265, Sr.; Nick Canales, OL/DL, 6-1, 275, Sr.

ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS

A new spread offense and a new base 3-3-5 defense will test the veterans and newcomers alike. Gambino has steady linemen in front of him in Cruz and Canales, who both started all eight games last fall.

9. CENTRAL ISLIP MUSKETEERS

2017 record: 2-6

Coach: Mike Pyle, 2nd season

KEY PLAYERS

Davyne Goode, FB/LB, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Khaleel Kirlew, OL/DL, 6-6, 295, Sr.; David Nalls, RB/LB, 5-9, 200, Sr.; Davon Goode, RB/LB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Malachi Lord-Kelly, TE/DE, 6-1, 190, Sr.

ABOUT THE MUSKETEERS

With plenty of speed in the spread offense, Pyle’s Musketeers expect to compete for a playoff spot. Kirlew, Francisco Turcios and Jordan Marshall help anchor the offensive line.

10. WHITMAN WILDCATS

2017 record: 2-6

Coach: Robin Rosa, 9th season

KEY PLAYERS

Quinn O’Hara, QB, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Kendall Wilkerson, WR/CB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Christian Viteri, OL/DL, 5-10, 235, Sr.; Eric Bell, OL/LB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Gavin McCready, WR/CB, 5-8, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS

Wilkerson, McCrady and Greg Borysowski give O’Hara some reliable options to look for, but the Wildcats must overcome graduating 24 seniors. The returning skill players are a strength.

11. BRENTWOOD INDIANS

2017 record: 0-8

Coach: Rich DeJesus, 2nd season

KEY PLAYERS

Kenny Lazo, DB/WR, 5-10, 155, Jr.; Connor Mooney, CB/WR, 5-9, 155, Jr.; Jason Ortega, S/WR, 6-1, 185, Jr.; Devin Chea, LB/RB, 6-2, 200, Sr.; David Mendez, OL/DL, 6-1, 285, Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS

Newcomer Dallas Crespo, a junior, could be key at quarterback in the pistol spread option. Nine returners with varsity starts, including four linemen, could snap their two-year playoff drought.

12. BAY SHORE MARAUDERS

2017 record: 3-6

Coach: Mike Brown, 1st season

KEY PLAYERS

Bunice Knight, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Jalen Thompson, WR/S, 6-3, 180, Sr.; Terrance Day, QB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Nolan Epps, WR/DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Solomon Dawkins, OL/LB, 5-11, 230, Sr.

ABOUT THE MARAUDERS

A fast team with depth at skill positions is looking to improve on last year’s first-round playoff loss. Day accrued over 500 yards on the ground and in the air as a junior.