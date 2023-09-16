Suffolk Division I football roundup

Christian Capogna completed a 35-yard touchdown pass on a stop-and-go route to Matt Durnin with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give host Lindenhurst a 40-33 victory over Sachem East in Suffolk Division I on Wednesday. Capogna had five total touchdowns, including being a part of Lindenhurst’s three fourth-quarter touchdowns. He rushed for a pair of 7-yard touchdowns before his 35-yard touchdown pass.

Capogna completed 12 of 18 passes for 206 yards and rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Durnin had two touchdown receptions, an interception, and deflected three passes for Lindenhurst (1-1).

A.J. Vurchio passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns for Sachem East (1-1). Teammate Mike Reilly had 219 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Vurchio’s 63-yard touchdown pass to Reilly with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, followed by a extra point, tied the score at 33.

It was the 100th victory for Lindenhurst coach Nick Lombardo, who is 100-40 over 15 seasons.

Bay Shore 20, Patchogue-Medford 16: Assanti Hall ran for two touchdowns and had the game-sealing interception with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter for Bay Shore (2-0) on Wednesday. Bay Shore outscored Patchogue-Medford, 13-0, in the fourth quarter and Jayden Jean had a 7-yard touchdown run for the game’s final points. Hall had a 2-yard touchdown run earlier in the quarter to cut Patchogue-Medford’s lead to 16-14.

Jean also made 10 tackles and Jordan Tyler had two receptions for 48 yards with 10 tackles and an interception. Eriq Graham St. Louis had two interceptions and a pass breakup and Vincent Geritano made 10 tackles.

Brody Sorensen threw for two touchdowns for Patchogue-Medford (0-2).

Commack 49, Riverhead 12: Jeremy Weiss completed 8 of 11 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns and had a rushing touchdown to lead Commack (1-1) on Wednesday. Andrew Riggs had six receptions for 161 yards and three touchdowns and made 10 tackles and intercepted a pass. Aidan Daniels and Maurice Scott each had a rushing touchdown for Riverhead (0-2).

Whitman 31, Brentwood 7: Jayden Taylor completed 13 of 17 passes for 148 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jason Burke, for Whitman (1-1) on Wednesday. JD Harrison returned an interception for a touchdown and had a touchdown run. Brentwood is 1-1.

Connetquot 35, Central Islip 0: Javon Barnwell rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and Nick Pepitone threw for 99 yards and three touchdowns, for Connetquot (1-1) on Wednesday. Central Islip is 0-2.