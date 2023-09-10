Suffolk Division I football roundup

Scott Arnett threw for 231 yards and three touchdowns to lead Bay Shore over Riverhead, 26-17, in Suffolk I.

Dennis Hodge had three touchdowns, including an 85-yard kickoff return, and an interception for Bay Shore (1-0). Jordan Tyler had 169 receiving yards and added two tackles for a loss. Assanti Hall rushed for 100 yards and 17 carries. Jayden Jean led the defense with seven tackles and two sacks. Maurice Scott threw for two touchdowns for Riverhead (0-1).

Sachem East 40, Patchogue-Medford 14: AJ Vurchio threw two touchdown passes to Jamie Capizzi — a 12-yarder and a 95-yarder — to lead Sachem East (1-0). Jeyden Holt returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown, Joe Christie had a 60-yard rushing touchdown and Justin Westerlind had seven tackles and a 9-yard rushing touchdown. Monty Degasperi had a 10-yard rushing touchdown and Massiah Walker had a 13-yard rushing touchdown for Patchogue-Medford (0-1).

Longwood 28, Lindenhurst 18: Jordan Gibbs racked up 200 total yards, rushed for an 81-yard touchdown and caught a 77-yard touchdown pass from Caleib Corbett to lead Longwood (1-0). Prince Mack returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. Dylan Cafaro recorded two sacks. Christian Capogna rushed for two touchdowns for Lindenhurst (0-1).

Ward Melville 35, Whitman 21: Griffin Kramer rushed for 216 yards on 18 carries, Dan Brausch rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns and Ethan Burgos rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns to lead Ward Melville (1-0). Jayden Taylor threw three touchdowns for Whitman (0-1).

Brentwood 7, Central Islip 6: Joel Palomino’s 10-yard touchdown pass to NeSean Hunt in the first quarter stood up. Chris Ayala had 10 tackles — three for a loss — and a fumble recovery. Raymond Penalvert had six tackles and a fumble recovery and Gianny Ovales had a pair of sacks for Brentwood (1-0). Elijah Wellington caught a 59-yard TD pass from Ethan Suchit for Central Islip (0-1).

Sachem North 24, Commack 14: Andrew Eaton scored two touchdowns, including an 85-yard kickoff return in the third quarter to lead Sachem North (1-0) over Commack (0-1). Jack Pitman had 10.5 tackles and one interception. Sachem North had three interceptions. Anthony Vino threw 11-for-20 for 146 yards and one touchdown.