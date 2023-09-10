Suffolk Division II football roundup

Hunter Lovinsky rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and made nine tackles to lead Deer Park (1-0) to a 27-12 win over Smithtown East in Suffolk II. Hayden Lovinsky rushed for 65 yards on eight carries, caught three passes for 58 yards and blocked an extra-point. Devin Cherry had five tackles and a sack. Jake Fields and Lucas Santangelo scored for Smithtown East (0-1).

Bellport 40, Centereach 14: Jahden Oldums rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and Arthur Henry had a 42-yard touchdown catch and an interception to lead Bellport (1-0). John Kingston had a rushing and kickoff return for a touchdown, Kevin Hawaldar had a 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown and Treyvon Holland had 10 tackles. Jason Zaita had a receiving touchdown and LaRawn Robinson rushed for a score for Centereach (0-1).

West Islip 38, Huntington 13: Rocco Carpinello rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and added a 29-yard touchdown reception from Bobby Richardson to lead West Islip (1-0). Jovan Brewster returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Chris Pirapato added 41 yards and a score on six carries and Matthew Montesanto rushed three times for 55 yards. Shaun Boyle went 5-for-5 on PATs and kicked a 20-yard field goal. Christian St. John rushed for a 6-yard touchdown and caught an 8-yard score from Jacob Guzik for Huntington (0-1).

West Babylon 40, Copiague 0: Elijah Outlaw completed 9 of 13 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown and ran 10 times for 51 yards and a score for West Babylon (1-0). Nick Serrano had six carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns and added nine tackles, including six for a loss. Jahavi Reyes had two interceptions and returned one for a 22-yard touchdown.