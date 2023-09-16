SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Suffolk Division II football roundup

Robert Kapovic of Half Hollow Hills East tries to push Jawara Keahey...

Robert Kapovic of Half Hollow Hills East tries to push Jawara Keahey of North Babylon out of bounds in the first half during a Suffolk Division II football game on Thursday at Half Hollow Hills East. Credit: Neil Miller

By Newsday Staff

Aaron Smith broke the pocket and found Hunter Lovinsky for a 17-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left to lead host Deer Park over Newfield, 28-21, in Suffolk Division II on Thursday. Hunter’s twin brothers, Hayden, made three key catches on the final drive after Hunter intercepted Newfield at Deer Park’s 48-yard line with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter.

Hayden had a 77-yard kickoff return down the right sideline for a touchdown and caught the ensuing two-point conversion pass from Smith to tie the score at 21 with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter. The score came immediately after Newfield put together a 95-yard touchdown drive, capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run by Sean Sullivan.

Hayden had seven receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 40 yards on five carries and had a fumble recovery for Deer Park (2-0). Smith completed 12 of 20 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns and Anthony Almanzar had 90 all-purpose yards. Newfield is 0-2.

North Babylon 43, Half Hollow Hills East 33: Jawara Keahey ran for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries to lead visiting North Babylon (2-0) on Thursday. Chris Stumpf connected with Alexander Griffith on an 11-yard touchdown pass to give North Babylon a 37-24 lead in the third quarter. Keahey had a 28-yard touchdown run in the the third quarter and a 5-yarder in the fourth. Jordan Heyman had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown for Half Hollow Hills East (1-1).

SEE PHOTOSPhotos: North Babylon-Hills East football

Northport 21, Smithtown East 7: Giancarlo Valenti rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and Christian Campoli caught three passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Northport (1-1) on Thursday. Lucas Santangelo rushed for 120 yards on 18 carries and Jake Fields had a rushing touchdown for Smithtown East (0-2).

West Babylon 39, Huntington 22: Elijah Outlaw rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead visiting West Babylon (2-0) on Thursday. Nicholas Serrano had 15 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown and Thomas Raccomandato had a 35-yard touchdown catch and four tackles for loss. Huntington is 0-2.

Centereach 34, Copiague 13: Larawn Robinson had two touchdown runs and a successful two-point conversion run to lead visiting Centereach on Thursday. TJ Doyle II threw a 76-yard touchdowns pass to Joshua Ortiz. Manny Menedez and Jason Zaita each had touchdown runs for Centereach (1-1). Fabrice Cormier had two rushing touchdowns for Copiague (0-2).

By Newsday Staff
More on this topic
Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME