Suffolk Division II football roundup

Aaron Smith broke the pocket and found Hunter Lovinsky for a 17-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left to lead host Deer Park over Newfield, 28-21, in Suffolk Division II on Thursday. Hunter’s twin brothers, Hayden, made three key catches on the final drive after Hunter intercepted Newfield at Deer Park’s 48-yard line with 1:28 left in the fourth quarter.

Hayden had a 77-yard kickoff return down the right sideline for a touchdown and caught the ensuing two-point conversion pass from Smith to tie the score at 21 with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter. The score came immediately after Newfield put together a 95-yard touchdown drive, capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run by Sean Sullivan.

Hayden had seven receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 40 yards on five carries and had a fumble recovery for Deer Park (2-0). Smith completed 12 of 20 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns and Anthony Almanzar had 90 all-purpose yards. Newfield is 0-2.

North Babylon 43, Half Hollow Hills East 33: Jawara Keahey ran for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries to lead visiting North Babylon (2-0) on Thursday. Chris Stumpf connected with Alexander Griffith on an 11-yard touchdown pass to give North Babylon a 37-24 lead in the third quarter. Keahey had a 28-yard touchdown run in the the third quarter and a 5-yarder in the fourth. Jordan Heyman had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown for Half Hollow Hills East (1-1).

Northport 21, Smithtown East 7: Giancarlo Valenti rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and Christian Campoli caught three passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Northport (1-1) on Thursday. Lucas Santangelo rushed for 120 yards on 18 carries and Jake Fields had a rushing touchdown for Smithtown East (0-2).

West Babylon 39, Huntington 22: Elijah Outlaw rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead visiting West Babylon (2-0) on Thursday. Nicholas Serrano had 15 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown and Thomas Raccomandato had a 35-yard touchdown catch and four tackles for loss. Huntington is 0-2.

Centereach 34, Copiague 13: Larawn Robinson had two touchdown runs and a successful two-point conversion run to lead visiting Centereach on Thursday. TJ Doyle II threw a 76-yard touchdowns pass to Joshua Ortiz. Manny Menedez and Jason Zaita each had touchdown runs for Centereach (1-1). Fabrice Cormier had two rushing touchdowns for Copiague (0-2).