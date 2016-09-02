Suffolk Division II football team previews
HILLS WEST
COLTS
2015 Record: 9-2
Coach: Kyle Madden, 17th year
KEY PLAYERS
Alexander Filacouris
RB/DB, 6-0, 207, Sr.
Cam Jordan
WR/DB, 6-4, 190, Sr.
Ahmaad Crowell
LB/RB, 5-9, 215, Sr.
Tyler Elmore
OT/DL, 6-0, 300, Sr.
Tyler Manley
OG/DL, 6-3, 300, Sr.
ABOUT THE COLTS
Hills West has the horses to win its first Suffolk II crown with talented skill players as well as an O-line that averages 268 pounds. Watch for junior OG/DL Jimmy Regateiro and sophomores Deyvon Wright (RB/DB) and Gerald Filardi, Jr. (QB).
WEST ISLIP
LIONS
2015 Record: 7-3
Coach: Steve Mileti, 8th year
KEY PLAYERS
Drew Cestaro
TB/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.
Jake Guercio
QB/DB, 5-8, 170, Jr.
Tim Mullane
OT/DT, 6-4, 275, Sr.
Antonio Alicea
WR/DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Dillon Carrino
TB/WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.
ABOUT THE LIONS
Cestaro, Mullane and Guercio will help W.I. pursue first Suffolk division title since ’94. The Lions have 24 seniors, including Pat Mulcahy (WR/DB), Joe Valentino (TE/ DE), Rob Skibinsky (WR/DB), who recall losing two of final three in ’15 to Hills West.
NEWFIELD
WOLVERINES
2015 Record: 12-0
Coach: Joe Piccininni, 12th year
KEY PLAYERS
Justin Ottenwalder
RB/LB, 5-11, 215, Sr.
Isaiah Israel
RB/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.
Zach Ferrari
OL/DL, 5-10, 230, Jr.
Ryan Dunbar
OL/DL, 5-10, 220, Sr.
Max Martin
QB, 6-0, 175, Fr.
ABOUT THE WOLVERINES
Don’t count out defending Long Island Class II champs, who went undefeated last season en route to Rutgers Trophy. Ottenwalder (10 TDs in ’15) is arguably the best running back in Suffolk II. He and Israel will anchor defense. Martin’s play at QB will be key.
NORTH BABYLON
BULLDOGS
2015 Record: 7-3
Coach: Terry Manning, 26th year
KEY PLAYERS
Jared Zeigler
QB/DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Brandon Sobotker
RB/DB, 6-1, 210, Sr.
Wils Lamonge
OL/DL, 6-2, 280, Sr.
Max Deitch
TE/DE, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Sean Connors
OL/DL, 5-11, 230, Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS
Zeigler and Sobotker form one of the best 1-2 punches in the division. Juniors David Estrella and Greg Pimentel (both RB/DB) should help, too. Bulldogs, who lost to champ Newfield in Suffolk II semifinals in ’15, seek seventh postseason trip in eight seasons.
HILLS EAST
THUNDERBIRDS
2015 Record: 4-4
Coach: Mike Maratto, 3rd year
KEY PLAYERS
Kenny Chavez
QB/DB, 6-2, 175, Sr.
Josh Garvin
RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.
Donte Jarvis
OL/DL, 6-0, 255, Sr.
Mike Gunther
OL/LB, 6-0, 215, Sr.
D’Lunte Gordon
RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.
ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS
Seniors Tyler Parkinson (DL) and Jamar Jimenez (RB/LB), and junior Kendall Clark (WR/DB) look to help T-Birds build on four-game, season-ending winning streak. Won as many games the last two seasons (9) as they did previous six seasons (2008-13).
DEER PARK
FALCONS
2015 Record: 5-4
Coach: Dan Ferguson, 2nd year
KEY PLAYERS
Jarett Bonser
QB/DB, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Kermann Azemar
RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.
Richie Keuler
OL/DE, 6-0, 205, Sr.
Kevin Loeber
OL/DE, 6-2, 220, Sr.
Sam LeGendre-Cineus
OL/DT, 5-10, 275, Sr.
ABOUT THE FALCONS
WR/DB junior Keshaun Jones (40) and OL/LB senior David Batkiewicz combined for 70 tackles. If they survive early games against West Islip & North Babylon, playoffs might be possible again. Made playoffs last year as 13th seed.
HUNTINGTON
BLUE DEVILS
2015 Record: 5-4
Coach: Steve Muller, 21st season
KEY PLAYERS
Sam Bergman
RB/LB, 5-10, 200, Jr.
Jared Leake
RB/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Kei’Ron Byrams
RB/LB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
Nicholas Lanzisero
RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.
Eddie Daly
OL/DL, 5-11, 280, Sr.
ABOUT THE BLUE DEVILS
Traditionally strong, they will meet No. 3 Newfield, the Long Island Class II champion, in the season opener, then take on top-seeded half Hollow Hills West. Lots of new faces on defensive unit.
RIVERHEAD
BLUE WAVES
2015 Record: 4-5
Coach: Leif Shay, 18th year
KEY PLAYERS
John Anderson
C/DE, 6-0, 265, Sr.
Joe Stimpfel
OT/DT, 6-0, 275, Jr.
Brian Moulton
TE/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.
Tommy Powers
WR/DB, 5-8, 145, Sr.
Jayson Brewer
OL/DL, 6-1, 275, Jr.
ABOUT THE BLUE WAVES
They have best Suffolk II record last five seasons (36-15), but roster numbers are down (28 players). In a rebuilding year, lone returning starter Anderson (dislocated elbow) is out for foreseeable future. Junior WR/DE Darnell Chandler should contribute.
SMITHTOWN WEST
BULLS
2015 Record: 4-5
Coach: Steve Fasciani, 1st year
KEY PLAYERS
James Cadigan
RB, 5-8, 170, Sr.
Andrew Sheahan
OL/DL, 6-1, 225, Jr.
Zak Pollicino
WR/DB, 6-0, 190, Sr.
Cam Brunsvold
RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Ryan Wahl
OL/DL, 5-10, 210, Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLS
Junior QB Kyle Zawadzki and Cadigan lead offense. Sheahan anchors both lines and is West’s first junior captain. Cadigan’s brother, Matt (RB/DB), and Kyle Walker (OL/DL) should also help. They have reached the playoffs three of the last four seasons.
BELLPORT
CLIPPERS
2015 Record: 1-7
Coach: Joe Cipp III, 6th year
KEY PLAYERS
Jimmy Morrell
QB/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Matt Pfisterer
OL/DE, 5-11, 190, Sr.
Ben Erkan
RB/LB, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Sean McGourty
OL/DL, 6-0, 250, Jr.
Ryan Baumann
TE/DE, 6-2, 220, Jr.
ABOUT THE CLIPPERS
Bellport, led by Morrell, can be back in the playoff mix if the If the defense can improve. Last year’s allowed a program-worst 303 points. Senior WR/DB Daquan Wilson could help Clippers get their storied program (six L.I.C. crowns) back on right track.
CENTEREACH
COUGARS
2015 Record: 4-4
Coach: Adam Barrett, 3rd year
KEY PLAYERS
Alec Kiernan
RB/OLB, 6-0, 220, Jr.
Shawn McFarland
WR/DB, 6-3, 210, Sr.
Rob Montgomery
WR/OLB, 5-9, 185, Sr.
Brahim Fennane
OL/DL, 5-10, 260, Sr.
Kevin Amaya
RB/LB, 6-3, 225, Sr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS
They return six starters on offense and eight on defense. Centereach just missed a playoff spot last year, but senior Aidan Podrang (OL/LB), junior QB Jay Morwood and sophomore Josh Washington (WR/DB) could help change that this season.
SMITHTOWN EAST
BULLS
2015 Record: 0-8
Coach: Jon Woods, 1st year
KEY PLAYERS
Peter Forgione
OL/LB, 5-9, 195, Sr.
Ryan Catizone
WR/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Michael Latini
WR/DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.
Vincent Guarino
QB, 6-0, 195, Sr.
Andrew Durland
RB/DB, 5-8, 165, Jr.
ABOUT THE BULLSGuardino, who transferred from St. Anthony’s a year ago, as well as senior Anthony Voelker (WR/CB) and juniors Lauden Hendricks (RB/LB), Jackson McFadyen (RB/DE) and Matt Cohen (RB/DB), look to get East headed in winning direction.
COPIAGUE
EAGLES
2015 Record: 1-7
Coach: Ken Rittenhouse, 8th year
KEY PLAYERS
Jabbar Morris
RB/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.
Tyrone Browne
TE/DE, 6-0, 220, Sr.
Kory Corkins
RB/LB, 5-11, 220, Sr.
Hilario Minaya
OL/DL, 6-4, 310, Sr.
Ronald James
QB/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES
They have six three-year starters, but only 25 on their roster in all. Copiague either led or was tied at halftime in four of its eight games in ’15. Seniors Dublan Gonzales (OL/DL) and Jawaine Rayford (WR/DB), and junior Dennis Garrison (WR/DB) could help, too.