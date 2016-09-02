Suffolk Division II football team previews

HILLS WEST

COLTS

2015 Record: 9-2

Coach: Kyle Madden, 17th year

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

KEY PLAYERS

Alexander Filacouris

RB/DB, 6-0, 207, Sr.

Cam Jordan

WR/DB, 6-4, 190, Sr.

Ahmaad Crowell

LB/RB, 5-9, 215, Sr.

Tyler Elmore

OT/DL, 6-0, 300, Sr.

Tyler Manley

OG/DL, 6-3, 300, Sr.

ABOUT THE COLTS

Hills West has the horses to win its first Suffolk II crown with talented skill players as well as an O-line that averages 268 pounds. Watch for junior OG/DL Jimmy Regateiro and sophomores Deyvon Wright (RB/DB) and Gerald Filardi, Jr. (QB).

WEST ISLIP

LIONS

2015 Record: 7-3

Coach: Steve Mileti, 8th year

KEY PLAYERS

Drew Cestaro

TB/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.

Jake Guercio

QB/DB, 5-8, 170, Jr.

Tim Mullane

OT/DT, 6-4, 275, Sr.

Antonio Alicea

WR/DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Dillon Carrino

TB/WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.

ABOUT THE LIONS

Cestaro, Mullane and Guercio will help W.I. pursue first Suffolk division title since ’94. The Lions have 24 seniors, including Pat Mulcahy (WR/DB), Joe Valentino (TE/ DE), Rob Skibinsky (WR/DB), who recall losing two of final three in ’15 to Hills West.

NEWFIELD

WOLVERINES

2015 Record: 12-0

Coach: Joe Piccininni, 12th year

KEY PLAYERS

Justin Ottenwalder

RB/LB, 5-11, 215, Sr.

Isaiah Israel

RB/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.

Zach Ferrari

OL/DL, 5-10, 230, Jr.

Ryan Dunbar

OL/DL, 5-10, 220, Sr.

Max Martin

QB, 6-0, 175, Fr.

ABOUT THE WOLVERINES

Don’t count out defending Long Island Class II champs, who went undefeated last season en route to Rutgers Trophy. Ottenwalder (10 TDs in ’15) is arguably the best running back in Suffolk II. He and Israel will anchor defense. Martin’s play at QB will be key.

NORTH BABYLON

BULLDOGS

2015 Record: 7-3

Coach: Terry Manning, 26th year

KEY PLAYERS

Jared Zeigler

QB/DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Brandon Sobotker

RB/DB, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Wils Lamonge

OL/DL, 6-2, 280, Sr.

Max Deitch

TE/DE, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Sean Connors

OL/DL, 5-11, 230, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS

Zeigler and Sobotker form one of the best 1-2 punches in the division. Juniors David Estrella and Greg Pimentel (both RB/DB) should help, too. Bulldogs, who lost to champ Newfield in Suffolk II semifinals in ’15, seek seventh postseason trip in eight seasons.

HILLS EAST

THUNDERBIRDS

2015 Record: 4-4

Coach: Mike Maratto, 3rd year

KEY PLAYERS

Kenny Chavez

QB/DB, 6-2, 175, Sr.

Josh Garvin

RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.

Donte Jarvis

OL/DL, 6-0, 255, Sr.

Mike Gunther

OL/LB, 6-0, 215, Sr.

D’Lunte Gordon

RB/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS

Seniors Tyler Parkinson (DL) and Jamar Jimenez (RB/LB), and junior Kendall Clark (WR/DB) look to help T-Birds build on four-game, season-ending winning streak. Won as many games the last two seasons (9) as they did previous six seasons (2008-13).

DEER PARK

FALCONS

2015 Record: 5-4

Coach: Dan Ferguson, 2nd year

KEY PLAYERS

Jarett Bonser

QB/DB, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Kermann Azemar

RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Richie Keuler

OL/DE, 6-0, 205, Sr.

Kevin Loeber

OL/DE, 6-2, 220, Sr.

Sam LeGendre-Cineus

OL/DT, 5-10, 275, Sr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS

WR/DB junior Keshaun Jones (40) and OL/LB senior David Batkiewicz combined for 70 tackles. If they survive early games against West Islip & North Babylon, playoffs might be possible again. Made playoffs last year as 13th seed.

HUNTINGTON

BLUE DEVILS

2015 Record: 5-4

Coach: Steve Muller, 21st season

KEY PLAYERS

Sam Bergman

RB/LB, 5-10, 200, Jr.

Jared Leake

RB/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Kei’Ron Byrams

RB/LB, 5-9, 160, Sr.

Nicholas Lanzisero

RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.

Eddie Daly

OL/DL, 5-11, 280, Sr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DEVILS

Traditionally strong, they will meet No. 3 Newfield, the Long Island Class II champion, in the season opener, then take on top-seeded half Hollow Hills West. Lots of new faces on defensive unit.

RIVERHEAD

BLUE WAVES

2015 Record: 4-5

Coach: Leif Shay, 18th year

KEY PLAYERS

John Anderson

C/DE, 6-0, 265, Sr.

Joe Stimpfel

OT/DT, 6-0, 275, Jr.

Brian Moulton

TE/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.

Tommy Powers

WR/DB, 5-8, 145, Sr.

Jayson Brewer

OL/DL, 6-1, 275, Jr.

ABOUT THE BLUE WAVES

They have best Suffolk II record last five seasons (36-15), but roster numbers are down (28 players). In a rebuilding year, lone returning starter Anderson (dislocated elbow) is out for foreseeable future. Junior WR/DE Darnell Chandler should contribute.

SMITHTOWN WEST

BULLS

2015 Record: 4-5

Coach: Steve Fasciani, 1st year

KEY PLAYERS

James Cadigan

RB, 5-8, 170, Sr.

Andrew Sheahan

OL/DL, 6-1, 225, Jr.

Zak Pollicino

WR/DB, 6-0, 190, Sr.

Cam Brunsvold

RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Ryan Wahl

OL/DL, 5-10, 210, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLS

Junior QB Kyle Zawadzki and Cadigan lead offense. Sheahan anchors both lines and is West’s first junior captain. Cadigan’s brother, Matt (RB/DB), and Kyle Walker (OL/DL) should also help. They have reached the playoffs three of the last four seasons.

BELLPORT

CLIPPERS

2015 Record: 1-7

Coach: Joe Cipp III, 6th year

KEY PLAYERS

Jimmy Morrell

QB/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Matt Pfisterer

OL/DE, 5-11, 190, Sr.

Ben Erkan

RB/LB, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Sean McGourty

OL/DL, 6-0, 250, Jr.

Ryan Baumann

TE/DE, 6-2, 220, Jr.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS

Bellport, led by Morrell, can be back in the playoff mix if the If the defense can improve. Last year’s allowed a program-worst 303 points. Senior WR/DB Daquan Wilson could help Clippers get their storied program (six L.I.C. crowns) back on right track.

CENTEREACH

COUGARS

2015 Record: 4-4

Coach: Adam Barrett, 3rd year

KEY PLAYERS

Alec Kiernan

RB/OLB, 6-0, 220, Jr.

Shawn McFarland

WR/DB, 6-3, 210, Sr.

Rob Montgomery

WR/OLB, 5-9, 185, Sr.

Brahim Fennane

OL/DL, 5-10, 260, Sr.

Kevin Amaya

RB/LB, 6-3, 225, Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

They return six starters on offense and eight on defense. Centereach just missed a playoff spot last year, but senior Aidan Podrang (OL/LB), junior QB Jay Morwood and sophomore Josh Washington (WR/DB) could help change that this season.

SMITHTOWN EAST

BULLS

2015 Record: 0-8

Coach: Jon Woods, 1st year

KEY PLAYERS

Peter Forgione

OL/LB, 5-9, 195, Sr.

Ryan Catizone

WR/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Michael Latini

WR/DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Vincent Guarino

QB, 6-0, 195, Sr.

Andrew Durland

RB/DB, 5-8, 165, Jr.

ABOUT THE BULLSGuardino, who transferred from St. Anthony’s a year ago, as well as senior Anthony Voelker (WR/CB) and juniors Lauden Hendricks (RB/LB), Jackson McFadyen (RB/DE) and Matt Cohen (RB/DB), look to get East headed in winning direction.

COPIAGUE

EAGLES

2015 Record: 1-7

Coach: Ken Rittenhouse, 8th year

KEY PLAYERS

Jabbar Morris

RB/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.

Tyrone Browne

TE/DE, 6-0, 220, Sr.

Kory Corkins

RB/LB, 5-11, 220, Sr.

Hilario Minaya

OL/DL, 6-4, 310, Sr.

Ronald James

QB/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

They have six three-year starters, but only 25 on their roster in all. Copiague either led or was tied at halftime in four of its eight games in ’15. Seniors Dublan Gonzales (OL/DL) and Jawaine Rayford (WR/DB), and junior Dennis Garrison (WR/DB) could help, too.