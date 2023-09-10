Suffolk Division III football roundup

Charlie Corwin rushed for 112 yards on 12 carries and had one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown to lead East Hampton (1-1) to a 32-8 win over Rocky Point (0-2) in Suffolk III. Eddie Cobb rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and Jai Feaster caught a 35-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter. Featser also had an interception.

Sayville 40, Kings Park 28: Jake Tripptree completed 13 of 19 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 65 yards and a touchdown to lead Sayville (1-0). Dan Holahan rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and Kyle Messina rushed for 39 yards, a touchdown and had three interceptions. Luke Hansen caught two touchdowns, Mike Sands had two sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown and Landon Garrett added two sacks. Kyle Weeks threw for 191 yards and three touchdowns, and Brandon Hauk had 106 yards receiving and three touchdowns for Kings Park (0-2).

Westhampton 42, Comsewogue 17: Will Gambino rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead Westhampton (2-0). Mike LoRusso caught a 45-yard TD pass and converted all six of his extra point attempts. Heath Sumwalt caught Gambino’s other touchdown for 22 yards. Gianni Amodemo made 11 tackles and Riley Miller had six tackles. Kaeden West threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns for Comsewogue (1-1). Shane Grant rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries. Chris Beverely and Ian Knight each had one touchdown reception. Beverely finished with 63 receiving yards.

Smithtown West 42, Harborfields 14: Jack Melore caught a 37-yard touchdown, scored on a 20-yard strip and score, made four tackles and had two pass breakups to lead Smithtown West (1-1). Brayden Stahl threw four touchdown passes, including two to George Siolos. Joe Fitzsimmons had four tackles, an interception and recovered an onside kick. Joe DeVito added five tackles. James Martino converted 6 of 6 extra-point attempts. Jack Weiss had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown for Harborfields (0-2). Vincent Bolognino had a 32-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

Hauppauge 48, Amityville 6: John Margolies went 5-for-5 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hauppauge (2-0). Cole Wood had three catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns and three interceptions, including one for a 77-yard touchdown. Connor Haggerty had a 70-yard punt return for a score and Alex Posilico had 15 tackles. Christian Russo rushed for 39 yards and one touchdown on five carries. Jackson Ruple converted 6 of 7 extra-point attempts. DaJon Clinton had a 61-yard rushing touchdown for Amityville (0-2) to open the scoring in the first quarter.