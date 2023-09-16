Suffolk Division III football roundup

Joseph Filardi went 19-for-25 passing for 354 yards and five touchdowns to lead Half Hollow Hills West over Amityville, 42-22, Wednesday in Suffolk Division III. Filardi threw to Jesse Brooks for 60-and 65-yard scores. Brooks finished with seven catches for 162 yards and three TDs, and Anthony Raio made five catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. Jahiem Mason ran 15 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Kongolo made eight tackles, including three for a loss and a sack, and Connor Mclees made seven tackles, including three for a loss, for Hills West (3-0), which led, 28-6, at halftime. Jesse Porter Bell and Mike Redd each pulled in interceptions in the victory. Amityville’s DaJon Clinton ran for two TDs and connected with Noah Robinson for a 45-yard touchdown pass. Amityville is 0-3.

Harborfields 27, Rocky Point 14: Vinny Bolognino rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on five carries to lead Harborfields (1-2) on Wednesday. Jake Cornodo added 75 yards on 13 carries and Andrew White had 50 yards on nine carries, including two touchdowns. White, who also made 10 tackles including three for a loss, had a five-yard touchdown to give Harborfields a 27-7 lead in the third quarter. Ethan Appolon made seven tackles, including three sacks (five for a loss) and two forced fumbles and Noah Agliar had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and five tackles. Jeremy Graham completed 8 of 17 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 44 yards on nine carries, including a 5-yard touchdown, and went 2-of-2 on PATs for Rocky Point (0-3).

Kings Park 27, Eastport-South Manor 6: John Flynn carried eight times for 147 yards, including an 87-yard touchdown, to lead Kings Park (1-2) on Wednesday. Quarterback Kyle Weeks ran nine times for 82 yards and two touchdowns and went 7-for-9 passing for 84 yards and a score. Weeks also made 11 tackles at free safety. Brandon Hauk, who made three receptions for 70 yards, and Dean Renna each had 13 tackles. Giuseppe Buffolino and Tommy Bailes each had a sack, and Tommy Cassar made seven tackles and had a fumble recovery. Eastport-South Manor is 1-1.

Sayville 28, Smithtown West 7: Jake Tripptree threw for 149 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 58 yards to lead Sayville (2-0) on Wednesday. Sayville’s Kyle Messina ran 17 times for 125 yards and a touchdown and had two receptions for 52 yards. Tripptree hit Anthony Contaldi for a go-ahead, 24-yard score in the second quarter. Luke Hansen made a one-handed catch for a 9-yard touchdown from Tripptree in the third quarter. Tripptree found Messina for a 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Michael Sands made 10 tackles, including four solo stops, Tony McCann had an interception and Jackson Neugebaurer had a fumble recovery for Sayville. Brayden Stahl threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jack Melore for Smithtown West (1-2).

Hauppauge 30, East Hampton 7: John Margolies threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 40 yards and two touchdowns to lead Hauppauge (3-0) on Wednesday. Christian Russo rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown. East Hampton is 1-2.