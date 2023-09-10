Suffolk Division IV football roundup

Matt Albino rushed for three touchdowns, including the winning score from 7 yards with 4:37 remaining in Center Moriches’ 28-27 win over Miller Place in Suffolk IV football. Albino had 135 yards on 13 carries and returned the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown for Center Moriches (1-0). Michael Giugliano rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries and Shane Kiernan threw for 150 yards for Miller Place (0-1).

Babylon 49, Islip 19: Aidan Winter rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries to lead Babylon (1-0). Jack Pinna rushed for 96 yards on eight carries and caught a 45-yard touchdown pass. Sincere McDougal rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Winter had seven tackles and an interception, Colin Haug caught two touchdowns and returned another off an interception for Islip (0-1).

Glenn 21, Shoreham-Wading River 13: Cole Madden threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Triolo caught six passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns to lead Glenn (1-0). Kahran King rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Tyler Hermans threw two touchdowns for Shoreham-Wading River (0-1).

Bayport-Blue Point 27, Mount Sinai 7: Danny Aiello rushed 17 times for 146 yards and had touchdown runs of 6 and 44 yards to lead Bayport-Blue Point (1-0). Cooper Fuller rushed for 85 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown, and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mike Luce. Luce also converted a two-point conversion pass to Fuller in the fourth quarter. John Pramataris rushed for a 4-yard touchdown for Mount Sinai (0-1).

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 28, Wyandanch 0: Matt McGunnigle scored a touchdown and converted two two-point conversions to lead Greenport/ Southold/Mattituck (1-0) in Suffolk IV. Michael DeNicola scored on a 9-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown in the second.

Wyandanch is 0-1.

Port Jefferson 41, Southampton 8: Ryan Filippi ran for 139 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries to lead Port Jefferson (1-0). Filippi also was 3-for-4 passing for 68 yards and one touchdown. Jaden Katsaros ran for 98 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Brandon Verruto made 11 tackles, including five for a loss, and two forced fumbles. Nehemiah Mack ran for a 40-yard touchdown for Southampton (0-1).