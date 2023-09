KaRahn King rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries to lead Glenn over Miller Place, 20-19, in Suffolk IV on Thursday.

Cole Madden threw for 112 yards, and King caught three passes for 45 yards. Glenn (2-0) scored 20 unanswered points in the second half. Michael Giuliano scored two touchdowns for Miller Place (0-2).

Babylon 41, Southampton 7: Sincere McDougal had seven carries for 148 yards and three touchdowns and made an interception to lead Babylon (2-0) on Wednesday. Aidan Winter rushed eight times for 139 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown, and T.J. Golub had nine carries for 58 yards and a score. Alex Kelitz and Savion Milner had seven tackles apiece. Southampton is 0-2.

Center Moriches 28, Greenport/Southold 0: Matt Albino had 16 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns to lead Center Moriches (2-0) on Thursday. Connor Planz completed 4 of 11 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Xavier Bryant and Brayden Hromada each caught a TD. Greenport/Southold is 1-1.

Bayport-Blue Point 49, Islip 20: Danny Aiello recorded 292 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns to lead Bayport-Blue Point (2-0) on Thursday. Cooper Fuller added 82 rushing yards and a touchdown and threw for 60 yards and a touchdown. Islip is 0-2.

Shoreham-Wading River 46, Wyandanch 0: Tyler Hermanns completed 9-for-9 for 129 yards and four touchdowns to lead Shoreham-Wading River (1-1) on Thursday. Liam Kershis ran for one touchdown, caught another and opened the game with an 87-yard punt return touchdown to total three scores. Wyandanch is 0-2.

Mount Sinai 32, Port Jefferson 0: Dontae Spadaro and Nicholas Carretta both ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns on six carries to lead Mount Sinai (1-1) on Thursday. John Graziano ran for 88 yards and one touchdown on seven carries. Port Jefferson is 1-1.