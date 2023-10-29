Suffolk football roundup

SUFFOLK DIVISION I

AJ Vurchio rushed for 78 yards on 10 carries and scored the winning 2-yard touchdown with 1:17 left in host Sachem East’s 32-27 win over Ward Melville in Suffolk Division I football on Friday night. Vurchio completed 14 of 18 passes for 269 yards and three scores. Mikey Reilly caught seven passes for 175 yards, including touchdown receptions of 60, 44 and 25 yards. Justin Westerlind rushed for 112 yards and a TD on 18 carries for Sachem East (5-3). Ethan Burgos had four rushing touchdowns for Ward Melville (6-2).

Longwood 36, Brentwood 7: Nnamdi Nwanyanwu rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries to lead host Longwood (5-3). Angel Chestnet rushed for a 9-yard score and Caleib Corbett added a 6-yard rushing TD. Eddie Wesche had an interception and caught a two-point conversion pass from Corbett. Davien Benjamin-Sheffey forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery, and Darrell Smith also recovered a fumble. Chris Ayala rushed for a 10-yard touchdown for Brentwood (3-5).

Bay Shore 29, Central Islip 20: Scott Arnett threw for 112 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 40 yards and a score to lead visiting Bay Shore (4-4). Jayden Jean had 13 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown and added eight tackles, including two for a loss. Jordan Tyler caught a 2-yard TD pass and had 11 tackles. James Sobotka had 58 receiving yards, including a 48-yard touchdown catch and had seven tackles. Assanti Hall had eight tackles, including one for a loss and a pass breakup.

Ethan Suchit threw a touchdown pass to Steven Frias, and Jimmy Gaston Jr. and Amante Tucker each rushed for a score for Central Islip (1-7).

Whitman 48, Patchogue-Medford 7: Gevonne Henderson rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries for visiting Whitman (4-4). Jayden Taylor completed 8 of 12 passes for 136 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jack David. JD Harrison had six receptions for 86 yards and had an interception. Xavier Ali had eight tackles (five for a loss), a sack, a forced fumble and led the offensive line that helped accumulate 303 rushing yards. Ryan Downes, Jonas Templeton and Cedrick David each had a rushing touchdown. Brett Rupolo threw a 72-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Faison for Patchogue-Medford (0-8).

Sachem North 31, Connetquot 23: Lucas Singleton rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to lead visiting Sachem North (6-2). Anthony Vino completed 12 of 20 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown, and Logan Reilly caught five passes for 71 yards and a score as Sachem North erased a 14-point first-quarter deficit. Shane Reilly returned a kickoff 55 yards for a touchdown. Chris Lombardo made six tackles, Thomas Volpe had five tackles and two sacks and Nate Gsell had four tackles and two sacks. Nick Pepitone threw two touchdown pass and ran for a score for Connetquot (4-4).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Floyd 14, Commack 9: Jason Pratt rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries for visiting Floyd (7-1). AJ Cannet threw for 177 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown pass to Josh Jordan, who caught three passes for 79 yards. Javon Delaney had seven tackles (two for a loss) and had an interception in the fourth quarter. Ryan Wald kicked three field goals for Commack (5-3).

Lindenhurst 41, Riverhead 0: Christian Capogna threw four touchdown passes and ran for a 15-yard score to lead visiting Lindenhurst (4-4). Johnny Aquino caught three touchdown passes of 5, 24 and 16 yards, and Matthew Durnin caught a 27-yard TD pass. Olbin Perez had a 9-yard TD run. Riverhead fell to 2-6.

SUFFOLK DIVISION II

Caleb White threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns for host Bellport (4-4), which erased a 32-31 deficit in the fourth quarter on Izaiah Green’s fumble recovery in the end zone to beat Deer Park 47-32 on Saturday.

Jovahn Salomon’s 10-yard TD reception in the third quarter gave Bellport a 24-7 lead. Michael Frankie had a 78-yard TD reception and Braydon Cipp had a 19-yard TD catch and 1-yard scoring run.

Deer Park (4-4) rallied late to take a 32-31 lead in the fourth quarter on Roony Elmon’s 98-yard TD reception from Aaron Smith, who had three TD passes. Hayden Lovinsky rushed for two TDs, including a 66-yard score. He also had a 61-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

West Islip 35, Centereach 27: Jovan Brewster caught a 17-yard touchdown pass and rushed for a 20-yard score for host West Islip (7-1). Bobby Richardson completed 4 of 6 passes for 107 yards and two TDs. Rocco Carpinello rushed for 84 yards and had a 48-yard TD catch, and Chris Pirapato rushed for 77 yards, including a 39-yard TD. Shaun Boyle returned an interception 30 yards for a TD. Michael Spence had nine tackles and an interception.

Jason Zaita caught two TD passes from TJ Doyle and LaRawn Robinson rushed for two scores for Centereach (3-5).

Smithtown East 28, Newfield 0: Lucas Santangelo had 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Smithtown East (2-6). Jake Fields completed 7 of 12 passes for 83 yards and had a 75-yard touchdown run. Cole Milani returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown, Charlie Higgins had two interceptions and Ryan Diffley made 15 tackles. Newfield fell to 1-7.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Huntington 50, Copiague 36: Jacob Guzik completed 9 of 14 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns, including a go-ahead 5-yard pass to Jahmar Francis in the fourth quarter, to lead visiting Huntington (2-6). Francis had six receptions for 75 yards and three TDs and made 10 tackles. Copiague is 0-8.

SUFFOLK DIVISION III

Kyle Weeks rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries and completed 7 of 15 passes for 84 yards and a score to lead visiting Kings Park to a 56-13 win over Rocky Point in Suffolk Division III football Friday night.

John Flynn rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown. Weeks and Flynn each added an interception.

Brandon Hauk had 10 tackles and Matt Munsinger had a 29-yard fumble return for a touchdown for Kings Park (4-4).

Jeremy Graham rushed for touchdowns of 20 and 74 yards for Rocky Point (1-7).

East Islip 48, Eastport-South Manor 7: Thomas Costarelli completed 4 of 5 passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns and added a 15-yard rushing score to lead visiting East Islip.

Andrew Cooper had six carries for 79 yards and two touchdowns and tallied three tackles for loss and Jake Simmons rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Matt McIntee, Ryan Parker and Matt Baldino each caught a touchdown pass. McIntee and Jack Kalinoswki each had an interception and Simmons and Dylan Bayer each had a sack for East Islip (6-2).

Daniel Odell rushed for a 15-yard score for Eastport-South Manor (3-5).

Sayville 35, Harborfields 0: Jake Tripptree completed 10 of 14 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown and rushed eight times for 108 yards and two scores to lead host Sayville (8-0) in Suffolk III.

Kyle Messina rushed 14 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns and completed four passes for 89 yards and Luke Hansen had five completions for 88 yards a score. Sayville’s defense allowed just two first downs in the first half as Harborfields fell to 4-4.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Smithtown West 55, Hauppauge 26: Brayden Stahl completed 12 of 18 passes for 269 yards and six touchdowns to lead host Smithtown West (4-4).

Jack Melore had four catches for 90 yards and three touchdowns. Nick Briffa caught two scores. Isaiah Woodhall had 19 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Jason Antunes caught a 46-yard touchdown and rushed for a 2-yard score.

John Margolies had three rushing touchdowns and Nick LaChapelle found Cole Wood for a touchdown and a two-point conversion for Hauppauge (3-5).

Comsewogue 48, Amityville 6: Tyler Hrostowski had 13 carries for 105 yards and four touchdowns to lead visiting Comsewogue (5-3).

Adam Wachholder had a 28-yard touchdown catch, seven tackles and a sack. Kaeden West rushed for a 20-yard touchdown. Nick Saladino threw a touchdown pass and Peter Castaldo had eight tackles, including two for a loss. DaJon Clinton had a 2-yard touchdown run for Amityville (0-8).

SUFFOLK DIVISION IV

Dan Aiello ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Bayport-Blue Point to a 27-7 win over Babylon in Suffolk Division IV football Friday night. Sean Coffey added 51 rushing yards and a touchdown. Maclin Keyser had a rushing touchdown and caught an interception in the second half for Bayport-Blue Point (8-0).

Aidan Winter rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries and completed 7 of 10 passes for 117 yards for Babylon (6-2). Sincere McDougal caught four passes for 94 yards and Dan DeBetta made 12 tackles.

Mount Sinai 32, Southampton 0: John Pramataris completed 4 of 7 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns to lead visiting Mount Sinai (4-4). Nicholas Carretta rushed eight times for 84 yards and a TD. Jimmy Millen and Mark Schreiber each had seven tackles. Javien Stevens had six tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery and Youseff Elbahey added six tackles and a sack. Southampton is 0-8.

Islip 41, Greenport/Southold 14: Christian Hall had 10 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown to lead host Islip (2-6). Brady Nash threw for two TDs and ran for another. Jack Rao threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Owen MacManus and caught a 24-yard score from Nash. Kaiden White had an 88-yard kickoff return touchdown and Michael Vitale had a receiving touchdown. Dylan Spooner threw a 75-yard TD pass to Luke Newman and rushed for a 14-yard score for Greenport/Southold (2-6).

Shoreham-Wading River 49, Miller Place 10: Sean Casey rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns to lead visiting Shoreham-Wading River (6-2). Liam Kershis had 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and Kieran Clifford rushed for 87 yards and a score. Michael Giugliano scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown for Miller Place (3-5).

SATURDAY

Center Moriches 47, Wyandanch 6: Matt Albino had 11 carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns to lead visiting Center Moriches (6-2). Brayden Hromada had 11 carries for 100 yards and a score and Xavier Bryant caught two TD passes from Connor Planz and added an interception. Peter Nizza rushed for a 26-yard TD and Shane Gallagher had an interception. Elijah Duncan had a 7-yard TD run for Wyandanch (1-7).

THURSDAY

Glenn 49, Port Jefferson 13: Cole Madden completed 9 of 12 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns to lead host Glenn (7-1). Kahran King rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and Connor Rossi had seven carries for 79 yards and a 53-yard TD. Sebastian Guevara added a 1-yard rushing score and Matt Triolo, Khaleif Anthony and Jack Smith each caught a TD pass. Joe Competiello made 10 tackles. Ryan Filippi had two rushing TDs for Port Jefferson (3-5).