Suffolk football roundup

SUFFOLK DIVISION I

Jeremy Weiss completed 18 of 29 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns to lead Commack to a 33-0 win at Brentwood in Suffolk I football on Saturday. Andrew Riggs had six receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns and caught an interception.

Matthew Rosenoff caught two passes for 75 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown and an interception. Mason Weinstein caught six passes for 67 yards and Brady Curry had 10 carries for 54 yards. Stephen Bravata made 12 tackles and had a fumble recovery. Matthew Brady had 10 tackles and two fumble recoveries and Rowan DePrizio had five tackles and a sack for Commack (2-2). Brentwood is 1-3.

Floyd 41, Lindenhurst 21: Jaden Montalvo had 10 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown to lead visiting Floyd in Suffolk I. AJ Cannet threw for 115 yards and two touchdowns and Gio Alvarez caught two passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Molini threw a touchdown pass and Jason Pratt had 12 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Fisher had nine tackles, four for loss, and a sack for Floyd (4-0). Christian Capogna had a passing and a rushing touchdown, Johnny Aquino had a touchdown catch and Maddox Collier-Little had a rushing score for Lindenhurst (2-2).

Sachem East 36, Riverhead 7: AJ Vurchio completed 11 of 13 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns and had a rushing touchdown to lead visiting Sachem East in Suffolk I. Mikey Reilly rushed for a 55-yard touchdown and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass. Joe Christie had eight receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown and Gianni Spinelli rushed for a 1-yard touchdown for Sachem east (2-2). Daniel Healy completed a 30-yard touchdown pass from Maurice Scott for Riverhead (1-3).

SUFFOLK DIVISION II

Hunter Lovinsky rushed for the winning touchdown from 5 yards with four minutes remaining in Deer Park’s 27-26 win at Centereach in Suffolk II football on Saturday. Lovinsky had two rushing touchdowns, a receiving score and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown.

After Lovinsky’s winning touchdown, his brother, Hayden forced a fumble on Centereach’s ensuing kickoff return after a Centereach player returned it to Deer Park’s 2-yard line. The ball went through Deer Park’s end zone for a touchback.

Hayden also had an interception in the end zone on the final play of the game. Aaron Smith threw a 76-yard touchdown pass and Joel Nash had 12 tackles and a forced fumble for Deer Park (4-0).

Joseph Prokop recovered a fumble for a touchdown and TJ Doyle II rushed for two scores and threw a five-yard TD pass to Jason Zaita for Centereach (1-3).

Newfield 51, Copiague 7: Kenny Petit Frere rushed for 315 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries to lead visiting Newfield (1-3) in Suffolk II. Chris Mastres had two catches for 112 yards and a touchdown and made six tackles. Branden McDaniels threw a touchdown pass and had an interception, and Dominic DeAlmeida made a 24-yard field goal, converted all six of his PATs and recovered two onside kicks. LaRawn Robinson rushed for a 3-yard touchdown for Copiague (0-4).

West Babylon 36, Northport 0: Elijah Outlaw threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 58 yards and three touchdowns to lead host West Babylon (4-0) in Suffolk II. Luke Barerra made four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown. Tristan Trellis had a 41-yard TD reception. Thomas Raccomandato added two catches for 61 yards and tackled the ball carrier in the end zone for a safety in West Babylon’s third shutout of the season. Anthony Borawski made five tackles and recovered a fumble. Carmine Apuzzo blocked a punt and recovered it and Nicholas Serrano had five tackles and a sack. Northport is 1-3.

SUFFOLK DIVISION III

Nolan Michalowski rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and caught touchdown passes of 27 and 60 yards to lead host Westhampton to a 48-27 win over Smithtown West in Suffolk III football on Saturday. Michalowski also made five tackles. Will Gambino completed 10 of 14 passes for 152 yards and four touchdowns. Heath Sumwalt and Kevin Smith each caught a touchdown pass for Westhampton (3-1).

Jack Melore caught eight passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns and Brayden Stahl threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns for Smithtown West (1-3). The game resumed play on Saturday after being paused due to inclement weather in the third quarter Friday night.

Harborfields 28, Hauppauge 24: Vincent Bolognino had 310 all-purpose yards to lead host Harborfields. He had five catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns, six carries for 65 yards and a score and added six tackles and an interception.

Jack Weiss threw touchdown passes of 36, 10 and 82 yards for Harborfields (3-2). John Margolies had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score and Jackson Ruple kicked a 26-yard field goal for Hauppauge (3-2).

Half Hollow Hills West 48, Eastport-South Manor 28: Joseph Filardi completed 14 of 20 passes for 309 yards and six touchdowns and had eight carries for 119 yards and a score to lead visiting Half Hollow Hills West. Jesse Brooks had five catches for 185 yards and five touchdowns. Anthony Raio had six catches for 100 yards and a score for Half Hollow Hills West (4-1). Daniel Odell had 26 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns, Max Ferraro threw for a touchdown and rushed for another, and John Izzo caught a touchdown pass for Eastport-South Manor (2-2).

Comsewogue 47, Rocky Point 18: Shane Grant rushed 21 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns and Kaeden West rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries to lead visiting Comsewogue. Doug Annicelli had seven tackles and an interception and Lucas Shannon had eight tackles, a sack and an interception for Comsewogue (3-1). Ryan Meyers rushed for a touchdown and caught a 48-yard TD pass from Jeremy Graham for Rocky Point (0-5). Graham also threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Christian Vlacich.

East Hampton 42, Amityville 0: Charlie Corwin totaled 150 yards from scrimmage, one rushing touchdown and two passing touchdowns to lead host East Hampton. Corwin also had six tackles. Jason Lester and Charlie Stern each caught a touchdown pass. Eddie Cobb rushed for two touchdowns and Alex Davis ran for a 16-yard touchdown. Manny Morales converted all six of his extra-point attempts for East Hampton (2-3). Amityville is 0-5.

SUFFOLK DIVISION IV

Aidan Winter rushed six times for 108 yards and completed two passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Babylon to a 33-0 win over Greenport/Southold in Suffolk IV football on Saturday.

Winter also blocked a kick and made five tackles. Sincere McDougal rushed for a 3-yard touchdown and caught a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Dan DeBetta made six tackles and Jack Pinna returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown for Babylon (4-0).

With her successful point-after attempt in the second quarter, Sarah Klienitzke became the first girl to score a point for Babylon in its 93-year history, according to Newsday records.

Greenport/Southold is 2-2.

Miller Place 33, Islip 7: DJ Williamson caught three passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Miller Place (1-3).

Shane Kiernan completed 6 of 10 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns and Ethan Monaco had two carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Monaco added three receptions for 25 yards and made nine tackles.

Michael Giugliano had nine carries for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Colin Haug caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Brady Nash for Islip (0-4).

Bayport-Blue Point 27, Glenn 7: Dan Aiello rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown to lead host Bayport-Blue Point in Suffolk IV.

Maclin Keyser added 45 rushing yards and a touchdown for Bayport-Blue Point (4-0).

Cole Madden caught a 57-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for Glenn (3-1).

The game resumed play on Saturday after being paused due to inclement weather in the third quarter Friday night.

Center Moriches 33, Southampton 8: Xavier Bryant returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, a punt 50 yards for a touchdown, and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass to lead visiting Center Moriches (4-0).

Matt Albino rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and Marcellus Shedrick recovered two fumbles.

Nishawan Williams scored on a 62-yard fumble recovery for Southampton (0-4).

Mount Sinai 41, Wyandanch 0: Nicholas Carretta rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown to lead host Mount Sinai.

Logan Gerahty, John Graziano, James Millen, John Pramataris and Hunter Pancir each scored a rushing touchdown as Mount Sinai (2-2) amassed more than 300 yards of total offense.

Zach Molomo made seven tackles.

Brett Oppenheim and Alex Campanelli each had an interception and Tommy Arrington recovered a fumble. Wyandanch is 0-4.