Suffolk football roundup

SUFFOLK DIVISION I

Dylan Kollmer completed 8 of 11 passes for 95 yards and ran for a 1-yard touchdown to lead host Whitman to a 17-7 win over Sachem North in Suffolk Division I football on Friday. Ryan Downes had 25 carries for 102 yards and forced a fumble and a turnover on downs. Kole Gottesman returned a fumble 26 yards for a score and Xavier Ali, Luis Navarro and Matt Gervasio each had 10 tackles and a sack. Mike Mannino made a 43-yard field goal for Whitman (3-2). Lucas Singleton had a rushing TD for Sachem North (3-2).

Ward Melville 15, Lindenhurst 14: Ethan Burgos rushed for a 5-yard TD and completed the go-ahead two-point pass to Brody Morgan in the second quarter for visiting Ward Melville. Morgan caught a 13-yard TD pass as Ward Melville (4-1) erased a 14-0 first-quarter deficit. Matthew Durnin caught a 13-yard TD pass and Gio Tarte had a 3-yard TD run for Lindenhurst (2-3).

Riverhead 24, Central Islip 19: Maurice Scott threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 77 yards to lead visiting Riverhead. Aidan Daniels scored on a 9-yard run and Kevin Qualey caught two touchdown passes in the second quarter to help Riverhead (2-3) take a 24-7 halftime lead. Michael Gabriel rushed for 76 yards and had an interception with three minutes left. Jackson Suter kicked a 27-yard field goal and made all three of his PATs. Jimmy Gaston Jr. rushed for two touchdowns for Central Islip (1-4).

Floyd 21, Longwood 0: Caden Lesiewicz rushed 13 times for 124 yards and touchdowns of 13 and 60 yards to lead visiting Floyd (5-0). Lesiewicz also had eight tackles and converted all three of his PATs. Jason Pratt rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Aaron Fisher had 11 tackles, including one for a loss, and Wally Crane added 11 tackles for Floyd. Longwood is 3-2.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Bay Shore 3, Brentwood 0: Zakary Fox kicked a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter to lead Bay Shore (3-2). Jayden Jean had three sacks and the game-sealing forced fumble in the fourth quarter. Jordan Tyler had 11 tackles, including four for a loss. Assanti Hall added eight tackles and an interception and James Sobotka had seven tackles and a forced fumble. Brentwood is 1-4.

Connetquot 28, Sachem East 12: Nick Pepitone threw for 203 yards and a TD and ran for 70 yards and a score to lead Connetquot (3-2). Javon Barnwell ran for 125 yards and two TDs. Lucas Weaver made 10 tackles and Victor Truglio made eight tackles and forced two fumbles. Jeyden Holt caught a 13-yard TD pass from AJ Vurchio for host Sachem East (2-3).

Commack 35, Patchogue-Medford 7: Brady Curry rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Commack. Andrew Riggs caught a 30-yard TD pass and had 135 all-purpose yards. Jeremy Weiss completed 12 of 15 passes for 205 yards and a score. Sam Lustig returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown for Commack (3-2). Monty Degasperi had a 10-yard TD run for Patchogue-Medford (0-5).

SUFFOLK DIVISION II

Jawara Keahey rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries to lead North Babylon to a 34-13 win at Smithtown East in Suffolk Division II football on Saturday. Chris Stumpf threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Alexander Griffith and added a 13-yard rushing score. Jordan Konig rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for North Babylon (4-1). Lucas Santangelo rushed 13 times for 124 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown run for Smithtown East (1-4).

Northport 30, Huntington 13: Michael Campoli rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns for visiting Northport. Giancarlo Valenti added 123 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Luke Loiacono returned a kickoff 91 yards for a score. Ben Pipolo had six tackles, a sack and forced a safety for Northport (2-3). Huntington is 0-5.

Bellport 47, Copiague 12: Caleb White rushed for 67 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 122 yards and a touchdown for host Bellport (3-2). Jahden Oldums and Michael Ray each rushed for a touchdown and Josiah Salomon returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Cody Tiringer rushed for a 65-yard touchdown and Yasir Jones had a 4-yard rushing score for Copiague (0-5).

SUFFOLK DIVISION III

Kaeden West rushed for a 15-yard touchdown and threw a 6-yard score to Tyler Strohm to lead Comsewogue to a 14-0 win over East Hampton in Suffolk Division III football on Saturday. Shane Grant rushed for 140 yards on 27 carries and Matt Nowlan had eight tackles and a sack. Comsewogue (4-1) held East Hampton (2-4) to 59 total yards of offense.

Half Hollow Hills West 46, Kings Park 36: Joseph Filardi completed 24 of 36 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns to lead host Half Hollow Hills West (5-1). Filardi also rushed for 110 yards and a score on 14 carries and had 11 tackles. Jesse Brooks caught eight passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Anthony Raio had eight catches for 104 yards and a TD. Luca Baggot had 10 tackles and Nolan Doerrie had six tackles, including two for a loss. Kings Park is 2-3.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Sayville 33, Eastport-South Manor 6: Jake Tripptree completed 14 of 20 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns to lead visiting Sayville (5-0). Tony Contaldi had two touchdown receptions and Dylan Kent caught a 2-yard TD pass. Luke Hansen caught five passes for 70 yards and Kyle Messina ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Messina made nine tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, and Mikey Sands made 13 tackles. Jackson Neugebaurer made 10 tackles and Keith Kolar had eight tackles and a sack. Max Ferraro rushed for a touchdown for Eastport-South Manor (2-3).

Westhampton 49, Hauppauge 28: Riley Miller threw for three touchdowns and ran in another to lead host Westhampton (4-1). Nolan Michalowski rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Jordyn Brown caught an 18-yard touchdown pass and Brody Schaffer caught a 4-yard score. Andrew Mensch made five tackles and had three sacks. John Margolies and Nick LaChapelle each threw two touchdown passes for Hauppauge (3-3).

SUFFOLK DIVISION IV

Liam Kershis rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to lead visiting Shoreham-Wading River to a 42-31 win in Suffolk Division IV football on Friday. Sean Casey rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Kieran Clifford completed 5 of 8 passes for 113 yards and a 34-yard touchdown pass to Mike Casey for Shoreham-Wading River (3-2). Nicholas Caretta rushed for three touchdowns and caught a 46-yard TD pass from John Pramataris for Mt. Sinai (2-3).

Bayport-Blue Point 41, Port Jefferson 0: Dan Aiello rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on six carries all in the first quarter to lead visiting Bayport-Blue Point (5-0). Maclin Keyser rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns on four carries and Ryan Athearn rushed for a touchdown. Port Jefferson is 2-3.

Miller Place 42, Greenport/Southold 0: Shane Kiernan completed 5 of 8 passes for 152 yards and four touchdowns to lead host Miller Place (2-3). Michael Giugliano had 15 carries for 178 yards and a touchdown, and Dane Lagrasta had two catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Monaco had seven tackles and an interception and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass. Greenport/Southold is 2-3.

Islip 41, Southampton 0: Jack Rao threw for two touchdowns and had a 27-yard rushing score to lead host Islip. Jake DeGennaro returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Pierre Destra rushed for a 58-yard touchdown on his only carry and Brady Nash had a 40-yard rushing score for Islip (1-4). Southampton is 0-5.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Glenn 48, Wyandanch 6: Cole Madden completed all seven of his passes for 129 yards and four touchdowns to lead visiting Glenn. Matt Triolo caught two passes for 35 yards and two TDs, Michael St. Croix caught a 44-yard score and Jack Smith added a 12-yard TD reception. Khaleif Anthony, David Rafiq and Keith King each rushed for a score for Glenn (4-1). Elijah Duncan rushed for a 30-yard TD for Wyandanch (0-5).