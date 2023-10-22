Suffolk football roundup

SUFFOLK DIVISION I

Griffin Kramer rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and added 11 tackles (one for a loss), a sack and a forced fumble to lead host Ward Melville to a 35-21 win over Longwood in Suffolk Division I football on Friday night.

Ethan Burgos rushed for a score and connected with Brody Morgan for two passing touchdowns for Ward Melville (6-1). Caleib Corbett rushed for two scores and threw a TD pass to Ryan Mandaro for Longwood (4-3).

Connetquot 48, Riverhead 0: Nick Pepitone threw for 149 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for another score for host Connetquot (4-3). Michael Galante caught two TD passes and Javon Barnwell rushed for 84 yards and a score on eight carries. Kevin Unterweiser had eight tackles and an interception in Connetquot’s third shutout of the season. Victor Truglio added seven tackles (one for a loss) and broke up two passes. Sonny Kowalevich had six solo tackles and a sack. Riverhead is 2-5.

Sachem North 17, Lindenhurst 7: Andrew Eaton threw for 83 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 18 yards and a score to propel host Sachem North (5-2). Zach DeMilt kicked a 37-yard field goal and made two extra points. Shane Reilly had 83 receiving yards, a TD, an interception and a fumble recovery. Jack Pitman, Thomas Volpe, David Santiago and Nasir Altes each had five tackles. Martin Pusey had a 26-yard TD reception for Lindenhurst (3-4).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Commack 31, Bay Shore 0: Jeremy Weiss completed 10 of 15 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown and Jackson Pellegrino rushed for two TDs to lead visiting Commack (5-2). Brady Curry had 125 all-purpose yards and a receiving score. Matt Rosenoff caught an 18-yard TD pass and had an interception. Andrew Riggs and Logan Cobelo each had an interception and Sean Kassnove had five tackles and a sack. Bay Shore is 3-4.

Floyd 21, Whitman 7: Jason Pratt rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns and AJ Cannet threw for 97 yards and a score to lead Floyd (6-1). Tyree Hubbard caught three passes for 53 yards and a TD and Aaron Fisher had six tackles and three sacks. Dylan Kollmer threw a TD pass to JD Harrison for Whitman (3-4).

Brentwood 13, Patchogue-Medford 7: Chris Ayala rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries to lead host Brentwood (3-4). Eliezer Ordonez caught a TD pass from Jayden Ramnarace and Keen- an Walls had 72 rushing yards. Carlos Garcia had 11 tackles (two for a loss) and a sack. Nesean Hunt and Chris Peralta each added seven tackles and one tackle for a loss as Brentwood made a goal line stand with 3:43 remaining in the game. Thomas Kelly had a 4-yard rushing score for Patchogue-Medford (0-7).

Sachem East 34, Central Islip 14: Mikey Reilly had three receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns for visiting Sachem East (4-3). Reilly also had two interceptions. Gianni Spinelli opened the scoring on a 76-yard run. Joe Christie had a 72-yard kick return for a TD. AJ Vurchio passed for 158 yards and three scores. Ryan Lane had 15 tackles, 11 solo tackles and a sack. Logan Schomaker added nine tackles and a sack. Elijah Wellington caught a 38-yard TD pass from Ethan Suchit for Central Islip (1-6).

SUFFOLK DIVISION II

Manny Menendez rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns to lead host Centereach to a 28-14 win over Smithtown East in Suffolk Division II football on Friday night.

LaRawn Robinson ran for 45 yards and a score for Centereach (3-4). Dylan Duran recovered a fumble, Josh Ortiz and Anthony Prince each made interceptions, and Joe Prokop had two sacks for Centereach.

Lucas Santangelo scored two rushing TDs and eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season for Smithtown East (2-5).

West Babylon 42, Deer Park 0: Elijah Outlaw had eight carries for 137 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 100 yards and two touchdowns to lead visiting West Babylon (6-1). Nicholas Serrano had 11 carries for 104 yards. Jace Alvino had a 54-yard TD catch and five tackles and two pass breakups on defense. Thomas Raccomandato had four sacks and 10 tackles. Tristan Trellis had a TD reception, Anthony Borawski had two sacks and an interception and Justin Baldwin had an interception. Liam Henshaw made six PATs. Deer Park fell to 4-3.

West Islip 27, Newfield 8: Rocco Carpinello rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries to lead visiting West Islip (6-1). Bobby Richardson completed three of four passes for 106 yards and a 40-yard TD pass to Mickey Faulkner. Richardson also returned an interception 70 yards for a score. Jack Harvel and Jackson Scavo each had a sack. Sean Sullivan scored a rushing TD for Newfield (1-6).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Northport 47, Copiague 7: Michael Campoli scored twice and his brother Christian added a 60-yard rushing touchdown to lead host Northport (4-3). Giancarlo Valenti rushed for three scores and Greyson Cabrera snagged two interceptions. Max Brewer and Reid Johansen each made nine tackles. Christian Annibourne scored a rushing TD for Copiague (0-7).

Half Hollow Hills East 55, Huntington 21: Jordan Heyman threw for 200 yards and six touchdowns, and added 50 rushing yards to lead visiting Half Hollow Hills East (6-1). Shakie Bethea returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score, had nine tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. Max Futter had 120 receiving yards and two TDs, and Daniel White rushed for 230 yards and two scores. Max Kulberg had nine tackles, one sack and forced two fumbles, and Anthony Sofia had three tackles and a sack. Jacob Guzik threw two TD passes for Huntington (1-6).

SUFFOLK DIVISION III

Ethan Alvarado caught the winning 4-yard score from Brayden Stahl with 45 seconds left to lead host Smithtown West to a 42-35 win over Half Hollow Hills West in Suffolk Division III football on Friday night. Alvarado had eight receptions for 72 yards and three touchdowns. Stahl completed 20 of 28 passes for 274 yards and five touchdowns and Jason Antunes rushed 15 times for 137 yards and a touchdown.

Jack Melore caught eight passes for 84 yards and a score and became Long Island’s all-time leader in receptions with 137, according to coach Craig Perrino and Newsday records. He entered the game tied with Patchogue-Medford’s Connor Coughlin, who totaled 129 receptions between 2011-2013.

George Siolos caught three passes for 80 yards and a score for Smithtown West (3-4).

Joseph Filardi completed 27 of 42 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns and added 17 carries for 157 yards and two scores for Half Hollow Hills West (5-2). Jesse Brooks rushed for a touchdown and added two receiving scores, and Anthony Raio caught 16 passes for 112 yards.

Westhampton 41, Kings Park 15: Nolan Michalowski rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from William Gambino for visiting Westhampton. Gambino completed 9 of 13 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns and Heath Sumwalt caught three passes for 47 yards and two scores.

Riley Miller, Andrew Mensch and Aidan McDermott each had five tackles. McDermott added a sack and a blocked punt for Westhampton (5-2). Kyle Weeks rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown and completed 19 passes for 231 yards and a score for Kings Park (3-4).

Sayville 42, Comsewogue 7: Jake Tripptree completed 9 of 13 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to lead visiting Sayville (7-0). Kyle Messina carried nine times for 47 yards and two touchdowns. Donovan Bartolotta caught two passes for 68 yards and a score, Dylan Kent caught a 62-yard TD and Mikey Sands added a 1-yard touchdown reception. Noah Jabour caught a 52-yard TD pass yards from Patrick Coan, who completed 6 of 8 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in the second half. Kaeden West rushed for a 70-yard score for Comsewogue (4-3).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Rocky Point 23, Amityville 6: Jeremy Graham completed six passes for 48 yards and a touchdown and kicked field goals of 25, 30 and 27 yards to lead visiting Rocky Point. Ryan Meyers carried 14 times for 72 yards, caught three passes for 37 yards and a touchdown and forced a fumble that Dominic LaMacchia returned 22 yards for a score.

AJ Aschettino rushed for 80 yards, caught three passes for 20 yards and completed a pass for 30 yards. Brennan Protosow had two sacks and an interception for Rocky Point (1-6). RJ Barrea caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Bean for Amityville (0-7).

East Islip 41, Harborfields 7: Thomas Costarelli threw two touchdown passes and added a 4-yard rushing score for host East Islip (5-2). Matt Ferraro caught touchdown passes of 40 and 17 yards and Andrew Cooper had two rushing touchdowns. Jake Simmons had a 5-yard rushing TD and Sebastian Regis had three sacks. Nicholas Markowski rushed for a 5-yard score for Harborfields (4-3).

SUFFOLK DIVISION IV

Kahran King rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and returned a punt 78 yards for a score to lead host Glenn to a 49-41 win over Islip in Suffolk Division IV football Thursday night. Cole Madden threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Triolo had 86 receiving yards and two TDs for Glenn (6-1).

Brady Nash threw touchdown passes and rushed for two scores and Collin Haug caught two TDs and returned a fumble 45 yards for a score for Islip (1-6).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Bayport-Blue Point 41, Center Moriches 14: Dan Aiello had seven carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns for visiting Bayport-Blue Point (7-0). Maclin Keyser threw a 25-yard TD pass and rushed for 106 yards and a score. Traigh Tomassone caught two passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Matt Albino had two 35-yard rushing TDs for Center Moriches (5-2).

Miller Place 24, Mount Sinai 0: Shane Kiernan completed 11 of 15 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns for visiting Miller Place (3-4). Ethan Monaco had 60 receiving yards, two touchdowns and made six tackles. Michael Giugliano had 186 all-purpose yards and Braeden Murphy had nine tackles (three for a loss) and a sack. Mount Sinai is 3-4.

Babylon 34, Wyandanch 7: Aidan Winter had seven carries for 118 yards and a touchdown, all in the first quarter, to lead host Babylon (6-1). Kai Jankow had an interception and threw a 21-yard TD pass to Ben King. Jack Pinna had a 3-yard TD run and returned a fumble for a score. Derrick Henry threw a 71-yard TD pass to Alec Prince for Wyandanch (1-6).

Port Jefferson 37, Greenport/Southold 0: Ryan Filippi ran for 108 yards and a touchdown and threw for 164 yards and two scores for Port Jefferson (3-4). Jaden Katsaros ran for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Greenport/Southold is 2-5.

SATURDAY

Shoreham-Wading River 48, Southampton 0: Liam Kershis rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 58 yards for a score for host Shoreham-Wading River (5-2). George Greene had five carries for 89 yards and two TDs. Southampton is 0-7.