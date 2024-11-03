Suffolk football roundup Week 8

Suffolk Division I

Floyd 42, Connetquot 30: Ja’Quan Thomas ran for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries to lead visiting Floyd to a win over Connetquot in Suffolk Division I football on Friday. AJ Cannet completed 8 of 14 passes for 197 yards and two TDs and ran for a 1-yard score. Geo Alvarez had four catches for 98 yards and a TD. Aisays Wallace had 12 tackles, including two for a loss, and a pass breakup for Floyd (7-1).

Vinny Feraca threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 52 yards and had an interception for Connetquot (6-2). Andrew Amarando had seven catches for 117 yards and a TD. Lucas Weaver had 23 tackles.

Sachem North 35, Lindenhurst 7: Lucas Singleton rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Luke LaRocca completed 8 of 14 passes for 124 yards and a TD and rushed for 61 yards on seven carries to lead visiting Sachem North (3-5). Henry Sarro had five catches for 105 yards and a TD and added 21 yards on three carries.

Sachem North scored all 35 of its points in the third quarter, which included a 45-yard interception return TD by Gary Fleischer and a 45-yard fumble recovery TD by Jack Pitman. George Mavros ran for a 4-yard TD for Lindenhurst (5-3).

Ward Melville 41, Bay Shore 7: Joey Benedetto rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to lead host Ward Melville. Benedetto had touchdown runs of 28, 97 and 5 yards. Ward Melville (7-1) rushed for 369 yards on 31 carries. Hudson Philbrick threw a 29-yard TD pass to Jesse Spronck and a 24-yard score to Logan Seta. JJ Alcindor had five carries for 86 yards and a TD. Joey Karpowicz had three interceptions.

Xavier Hector threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Nehemiah Wilkinson for Bay Shore (4-4).

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Brentwood 27, Central Islip 8: Cris Peralta rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and had seven tackles, including four for a loss, for host Brentwood (2-6). Justin Rivera and Erick Council each had added six tackles. Kenneth Walls and Adonis Singletary each had an interception. Jayden Ramnarace rushed five times for 35 yards and a TD.

Camarri McDonald returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and Khaneil Reid ran in the two-point conversion for Central Islip (1-7).

Whitman 49, Riverhead 7: Aiden Jorgensen had three catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns to lead visiting Whitman (4-4). Peter Ramos and Will Bozic combined for a strip sack, and Xavier Ali recovered the fumble and ran 22 yards for a TD. Dylan Kollmer completed 4 of 6 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Mark Rutledge ran for 53 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and Ryan Downes rushed for 61 yards on 11 carries. Kyle Schombs returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown. Michael Mannino made all six of his PATs and ran for a two-point conversion.

Karter Doyle had a 3-yard TD run for Riverhead (1-7).

Longwood 35, Commack 0: Davien Benjamin-Sheffey had seven carries for 118 yards and a touchdown to lead visiting Longwood (7-1). Kaden Reid had two interceptions, finishing the regular season with eight INTs.

Reid also had two catches for 45 yards. Kalen Percer and Ryan Mandaro each ran for two TDs. Mandaro completed all four of his passes for 66 yards. Daniel Blank made all five of his PATs. Commack is 4-4.

Suffolk Division II

West Babylon 21, Newfield 12: Elijah Outlaw ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and completed 7 of 9 passes for 88 yards to lead visiting West Babylon to a win over Newfield in Suffolk Division II football Saturday. Joe Dispigno had four receptions for 44 yards, including two fourth-down catches to keep a scoring drive alive for West Babylon (4-4).

Kendrick Mohan rushed for 52 yards on seven carries and had eight tackles. Justin Baldwin had a rushing TD and six tackles.

Gavin Smith caught two TD passes from Matthew Evers for Newfield (5-3).

North Babylon 56, Centereach 21: Jawara Keahey ran for 293 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries to lead visiting North Babylon (4-4). Malyk Montenegro had three interceptions, including one he returned 35 yards for a score. Montenegro also added an 84 yard kick return for a TD. Peter Banculli added a 5-yard TD run.

Elijah Adams, TJ Doyle and Dylan Duran each ran for a TD for Centereach (2-6).

East Islip 40, Bellport 14: Alex Ciampi and Jack Kalinowski each had a touchdown reception and an interception to lead visiting East Islip (8-0). Thomas Costarelli ran for a 47-yard touchdown and threw three TD passes. Ryan Parker caught a 50-yard TD pass and ran for a 5-yard score. Jake Simmons added a TD run. Kingston John ran for touchdowns of 60 and 6 yards for Bellport (4-4).

Northport 49, Smithtown East 7: Asher Levine ran for touchdowns of 5 and 24 yards and Luke Loiacono had TD runs of 38 and 32 yards to lead visiting Northport (5-3). Enrique Hernandez ran for a TD and threw a 48-yard score to Danny Miller. Reese Ciaio ran for a 10-yard TD and Gio Valenti had eight tackles and two sacks. Zac Loh made all seven of his PATs. James Huxtable caught a 33-yard TD pass from Dylan Cogliano for Smithtown East (2-6).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Smith. West 35, West Islip 16: Jason Antunes ran for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries and had seven tackles to lead visiting Smithtown West. Michael Cascione had 15 carries for 139 carries and a TD and made nine tackles. Smithtown West (7-1) ran for 374 yards and five TDs behind an offensive line of Gavin German, Nikolas Stekardis, Leo Zabbia, Anthony Allocca and Logan Tynebor. Nick Zins had 12 tackles.

Jake Kramer and Jack Harvell ran for a TD and Dylan Kozik made a 30-yard field goal for West Islip (1-7).

Copiague 47, Deer Park 19: Cody Tiringer completed 12 of 21 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 80 yards and two TDs on eight carries to lead visiting Copiague (2-6) to its second straight win after snapping a 42-game losing streak, the longest in Long Island history, with an overtime win over Centereach last Saturday.

Fabrice Cormier had 14 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. Julian Gonzalez had four catches for 98 yards and a score and Larry Ford caught three passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Martely Lemoine caught a 13-yard scoring pass and Renaudson Dieujuste ran for a 10-yard score.

Anthony Decastro had a 3-yard touchdown run and Amir Delbridge ran for two touchdowns for Deer Park (0-8).

Suffolk Division III

Half Hollow Hills West 49, Comsewogue 21: Joseph Filardi completed 18 passes for 484 yards and seven touchdowns and Jesse Brooks caught five passes for 184 yards and four TDs to lead visiting Half Hollow Hills West to a win over Comsewogue in Suffolk Division III football Saturday. Anthony Raio caught nine passes for 181 yards and three TDs. Luke Taff had an interception and Jayden Smith had 12 tackles. Kade Diaz and Ben Vogt each had 10 tackles for Hills West (7-1).

Peter Castaldo ran for two TDs and Shane Grant had a 16-yard TD run for Comsewogue (4-4).

East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson 42, Eastport-South Manor 7: Theo Ball completed 14 of 17 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns for host East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson (5-3). Livs Kuplins caught eight passes for 133 yards and two TDs and Alex Davis ran for 129 yards and a score. Jackson Ronick caught a 19-yard TD pass and had for a 75-yard TD run. Charlie Stern added a 7-yard TD catch. Braiden Huff had a 19-yard interception TD return for Eastport-South Manor (3-5).

Islip 34, Amityville 6: Brady Nash completed 12 of 16 passes for 201 yards and five touchdowns to lead visiting Islip (6-2). Dylan Smith caught eight passes for 102 yards and two TDs. Michael Vitale added a 6-yard TD catch and two INTs and Jack Rao caught a 57-yard TD pass. Jacob Billinger rushed for a 27-yard TD and Matthew Victor blocked a PAT attempt for Amityville (1-7).

Harborfields 35, Rocky Point 7: Tyler D’Amico had eight carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Harborfields (2-6). Chase Ritcey rushed for 75 yards and two TDs on five carries. Jack Weiss completed 8 of 12 passes for 150 yards and a TD. Anthony Sangiovanni had eight tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery. Ryan Olson had six tackles, and Matthew Ferranti had five tackles and an INT. Thomas Doran had a 25-yard TD run for Rocky Point (2-7).

FRIDAY’S GAME

Westhampton 42, Kings Park 7: Brody Schaffer returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and added a 7-yard TD run to lead host Westhampton (5-3). Finn Drake completed 9 of 12 passes for 152 yards and two TDs. Patrick Fay and Drew Calloway each had a TD catch.

Kevin Vasquez had 14 carries for 70 yards and a TD and Nick Paliotta caught eight passes for 78 yards for Kings Park (1-7).

Sayville 49, Hauppauge 0: Kyle Messina rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lead host Sayville (8-0). Patrick Coan completed 5 of 7 passes for 88 yards and two TDs, and rushed for 54 yards on three carries. Leo Mongiello rushed for 53 yards and a TD on eight carries.

Ryan Linker forced a fumble that Brady Dolan returned 50 yards for a TD. Jack Dolan had nine tackles and Mikey Sands had seven tackles and a sack as Sayville held Hauppauge (4-4) to 45 yards of offense.

Suffolk Division IV

Hampton Bays 48, Port Jefferson 28: Nate Donahue had nine carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns and completed 7 of 9 passes for 130 yards and two TDs to lead host Hampton Bays to a win over Port Jefferson in Suffolk Division IV football on Friday. Donahue also made five tackles and had an interception.

CJ Seymore rushed for 92 yards and a TD on 10 carries. Brayden Talmage caught five passes for 65 yards and a score and Michael Single caught two passes for 65 yards and a TD for Hampton Bays (3-5).

Brandon Verruto ran for a touchdown and caught two TD passes from Chris Diot, who added a rushing score for Port Jefferson (1-7).

Babylon 48, Shoreham-Wading River 10: Kai Jankow rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, threw a 55-yard TD pass to Charlie Bunger and returned an interception 65 yards for a score to lead host Babylon (7-1) over SWR (4-4). Aidan Winter had 11 carries for 218 yards and two TDs. Ben King had nine tackles and Dan DeBetta added seven tackles. Sarah Klienitzke made all three of her PATs.

Miller Place 42, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 6: Shane Kiernan completed 9 of 10 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns to lead host Miller Place (6-2). AJ Rudolph had two catches for 71 yards and a TD. Dj Williamson, Dane Lagrasta and Tristen Rodriguez each had a TD reception. Ethan Monaco had a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Michael DeNicola threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Luke Weir for Greenport/Southold/Mattituck (4-4).

SATURDAY’S GAME

Glenn 42, Wyandanch 8: Cole Madden completed 14 of 15 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns for host Glenn (4-4). CJ Mascia, Anthony Soto and Justus Awadalla each caught a TD pass and Keith King had 11 carries for 112 yards and two TDs. Anthony Soto had seven tackles and GJ Cook added an interception. Anthony Wilkinson had a 3-yard TD for Wyandanch (2-6).