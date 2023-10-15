Suffolk football roundup

SUFFOLK DIVISION I

Andrew Eaton scored on a 12-yard run and Lucas Singleton ran in a two-point conversion with 1:32 remaining in the fourth quarter to give visiting Sachem North a 22-21 win over Floyd in Suffolk Division I football on Saturday.

Eaton also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Singleton rushed for 110 yards and a TD on 21 carries for Sachem North (4-2). Nasir Altes made eight tackles, and Thomas Volpe had six tackles and one sack. Floyd is 5-1.

Commack 20, Whitman 18: Ryan Wald kicked a game-winning 27-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to lead visiting Commack (4-2). Wald also made a 47-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter.

Jeremy Weiss completed 18 of 24 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Matt Rosenoff caught seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Andrew Riggs had two interceptions and made eight tackles. Jackson Pellegrino made 10 tackles, including five for a loss. Ryan Downes scored a rushing touchdown and JD Harrison caught a touchdown for Whitman (3-3).

Longwood 54, Patchogue-Medford 7: Nnamdi Nwanyanwu rushed for three touchdowns, and Caleib Corbett and Jordan Gibbs each rushed for two scores to lead Longwood (4-2). All three rushed for over 100 yards. Austin Stearns and fellow linemen Jordan Bennett, Clint Chichester, Greg Princivil and Michael Duarte helped Longwood rush for over 300 yards. Patchogue-Medford is 0-6.

Lindenhurst 31, Central Islip 0: Nick Rose rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns and made 10 tackles to lead host Lindenhurst (3-3). Martin Pusey scored on a 12-yard fumble recovery and Matt Durnin had an interception as Lindenhurst forced five turnovers. Central Islip is 1-5.

Brentwood 9, Riverhead 0: Chris Ayala had a rushing touchdown, eight tackles and three tackles for losses to lead visiting Brentwood (2-4). Josh Almendarez made a 25-yard field goal to give Brentwood a two-possession lead with 3:23 remaining. Keenan Walls had 17 carries for 87 yards. Carlos Garcia had five tackles, two tackles for losses and an interception. Gio Otero and Jayden Ramnarace each had an interception. Riverhead fell to 2-4.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Ward Melville 28, Connetquot 17: Brody Morgan caught four passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns to lead host Ward Melville (5-1). Ethan Burgos had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score and Sebastian Jolley added 84 receiving yards. Nick Pepitone threw two touchdown passes for Connetquot (3-3).

Sachem East 49, Bay Shore 0: Gianni Spinelli ran for two touchdowns, threw one and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score to lead visiting Sachem East (3-3) over Bay Shore (3-3). He also had two interceptions. Frankie Rom finished with 121 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, and Logan Shoemaker had eight tackles and two sacks.

SUFFOLK DIVISION II

Thomas Smith had 10 solo tackles, three for a loss and two forced fumbles, including one with 39 seconds left in the game to seal visiting Huntington’s 25-22 win over Deer Park in Suffolk Division II football on Saturday. Gabe Abreu recovered the fourth quarter fumble to help give Huntington (1-5) it’s first win of the season. Jahmar Francis scored a 50-yard rushing touchdown and caught another for 33 yards. Deer Park is 4-2.

Northport 19, Bellport 15: Christian Campoli returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter to lead Northport over Bellport. Matt Lugo made 13 tackles and Reid Johansen had 10 tackles to lead Northport’s (3-3) defense. Luke Campbell blocked a punt for a safety late in the second quarter. Caleb White had a rushing touchdown for Bellport (3-3).

North Babylon 44, Centereach 14: Jawara Keahey ran for 324 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns to lead North Babylon (5-1) over Centereach (2-4). Jordan Konig added a touchdown run and 77 yards, and Tristan Garcia had his first varsity touchdown when he ran for a 51-yard score in the third quarter. Jacob Serigano kicked a 36-yard field goal and converted on 5 of 6 extra point attempts.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

West Babylon 47, Newfield 14: Nicholas Serrano rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and made eight tackles to lead host West Babylon (5-1) over Newfield (1-5). Elijah Outlaw ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing a 37-yard touchdown to Deshawn Montford. Kendrick Mohan rushed for a 17-yard touchdown and made eight tackles. Luke Barrera had two interceptions.

Smithtown East 55, Copiague 27: Lucas Santangelo had 297 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns to lead visiting Smithtown East (2-4) over Copiague (0-6). Toni Marrone was 15 for 22 passing for 177 yards and three touchdowns. James Tedeschi made five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown, and Charlie Higgins made three catches for 47 yards and one touchdown. Brian Devlin returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown.

SUFFOLK DIVISION III

Jack Weiss went 14-for-22 passing for with 230 yards and a touchdown to lead host Harborfields (3-2) to a 29-7 win over Comsewogue in Suffolk Division III footballonon Friday. Michael Ferranti had six receptions for 120 yards, made four tackles and had caughtaan interception. forHarborfields(3-2).Nico Markowski had 15 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. Markowski also made 10 tackles. The Harborfields defense held Comsewogue (4-1) to fewer than 100 yards rushing. East Islip 45, Smithtown West 14: Thomas Costarelli threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two touchdowns to lead host East Islip (4-2). Andrew Cooper rushed for 138 yards, Ryan Parker caught two touchdown passes and made eight tackles and Matt Ferraro and Jack Kalinowski each grabbed interceptions. Brayden Stahl threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jack Melore for Smithtown West (2-4). SATURDAY’S GAMES Kings Park 37, East Hampton 6: Kyle Weeks threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Kings Park (3-3). Weeks also had 10 tackles and an interception. Kevin Greabell caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown, made seven tackles and recovered a fumble. Brandon Hauk and Tommy Cassar each had seven tackles and a sack, and Ryan Bubeck blocked a punt. Jai Feaster caught a touchdown pass from Jason Lester for East Hampton (2-5).

SUFFOLK DIVISION IV

Elijah Duncan rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries to lead host Wyandanch over Southampton, 18-14, in Suffolk Division IV on Saturday. It was Wyandanch’s first win in two years. Duncan also made six tackles for Wyandanch (1-5). Cole Fox blocked a punt, scooped the ball up and scored a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for Southampton (0-6).

Center Moriches 16, Port Jefferson 6: Xavier Bryant had one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown to lead visiting Center Moriches (5-1). Michael Gold caught a two-point conversion pass from Xavier Bryant in the second quarter to give the Red Devils their final lead. Shane Gallagher and Donte Pomara each had one interception. Ryan Fillipi had a 7-yard touchdown run for Port Jefferson (2-4).

Shoreham-Wading River 34, Islip 7: Michael Casey had touchdown runs of 8 yards, 2 yards and 1 yard, and a 25-yard touchdown catch to lead visiting Shoreham-Wading River (4-2). Kieran Clifford threw two touchdown passes and Sean Casey had a 1-yard touchdown run. Chris Johnson had a 27-yard touchdown pass. Travis Finnegan hit four PATs. Owen MacManus caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brady Nash for Islip (1-5).

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Mount Sinai 36, Mattituck/ Greenport/Southold 8: Nicholas Carretta had 17 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead visiting Mount Sinai (3-3). John Pramataris completed 6 of 9 passes for 103 yards and a score. Pramataris also rushed for a TD. Jimmy Millen caught a 25-yard touchdown pass and made six tackles.

Hunter Pancir had a 57-yard TD run. Youssef Elbahey, Zach Molomo and Devin Singh each had a sack. Dontae Spadaro had eight tackles and Michael Maire made all four of his extra-point attempts. Luke Newman rushed for a 5-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion for Mattituck/ Greenport/Southold (2-4).