Suffolk I football roundup

Del Negro, Connetquot rally past Bay Shore

Anthony Del Negro had seven receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns, scored on a 14-yard run, had two interceptions, a sack and 20 tackles to help Connetquot defeat Bay Shore, 54-47, and overcome a 21-0 deficit in Suffolk I Saturday. Dylan McDermott’s 23-yard run sparked a 29-0 run for Connetquot (1-2). McDermott completed 18 of 26 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 75 yards and two more scores.

Floyd 25, Commack 21: Jordan Clinton ran for an 8-yard TD with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter to give Floyd (3-0) a 25-21 lead. Nick Silva added 144 yards and a TD on 30 carries. Assistant Coach Craig Perrino said an offensive line of Raquell Davis, Keith Berberich, Brian Carney, Greg Amato, Nick Golde and Nick Gioia helped pave the way for the running backs and control possession along with fullbacks Teddy Galasso and Jermil Banks. Brandon Zach forced a fumble recovered by Mack Driver on Commack’s last drive, allowing Floyd to run down the final 2:30.

Sachem North 40, Whitman 35: Nick Licostie hit Courtney Williams for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds remaining to give Sachem North (2-1) the 40-35 lead. Williams caught a key 20-yard pass from Licostie earlier in the drive to set up the final score. Williams finished with five receptions for 110 yards and had an interception. Alezandro Aponte had 199 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries.

Ward Melville 35, Patchogue-Medford 22: Nick Messina had 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns and caught a 13-yard touchdown to lead Ward Melville (2-1). Wesley Manning completed 15 of 22 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Eddie Munoz had six receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown and added an interception. Andrew McKenna caught four passes for 45 yards and make four tackles to go with two interceptions.

Longwood 34, Sachem East 7: Latrell Horton had 206 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries to lead Longwood (3-0), including a 22-yard scoring run on the opening drive. The offensive line of Sebastian Montenegro, Tyler Herrmann, Robert Wunsch, De-Quan Owens, Nick Castrova and James Civil paved the way for Longwood’s 389 rushing yards. David Perez had 12 tackles, two sacks and two caused fumbles.

Lindenhurst 35, Brentwood 0: Jeremy Ruckert had seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown to lead Lindenhurst (3-0). He added a 12-yard interception return for a touchdown. Austin Perry completed 21 of 28 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Northport 46, Central Islip 8: Sean Eagers had two touchdowns and 60 yards on 12 carries and Ryan Elliott had 155 yards on 12 carries to lead Northport (2-1). Brandon Carner had an interception and fumble recovery.