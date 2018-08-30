Suffolk III football team-by-team preview

1. Half Hollow Hills West Colts

2017 record: 8-3

Coach: Kyle Madden, 18th season

Key Players

Justin Brown, RB/DB, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Gerald Filardi, QB/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Joey Venezia, OL/LB, 6-0, 197, Jr.; Michael Carubia, QB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Deyvon Wright, RB/DB/ 5-9, 166, Sr.

ABOUT THE COLTS

Hills West brings back the entire backfield and will be looking for redemption after losing in the division final for the first time since 2014. The three-time Division II champs dropped in class, losing in the final to Westhampton.

2. Westhampton Hurricanes

2017 record: 12-0

Coach: Bryan Schaumloffel, 1st season

Key Players

Liam McIntyre, FB/LB, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Edon Popi, OG/NT, 5-10, 240, Sr.; Jake Bennett, C/DE, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Clarke Lewis, QB/SS, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Shavar Coffey, FB/LB, 5-10, 180, Jr.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES

The undefeated Long Island Class III champions will have to deal with plenty of impactful changes this season, including the retirement of head coach Bill Parry. The graduation of Hansen Award winning halfback Dylan Laube, Long Island’s third-leading rusher of all-time also leaves a void. Lewis threw for 697 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.

3. Sayville Golden Flashes

2017 record: 6-4

Coach: Reade Sands, 2nd season

Key Players

Aidan Kaler, LB/HB, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Maximus Mazius, DE/OT, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Nick Basil, LB/RB, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Brock Murtha, CB/QB, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Curtis Russo, DB/WR, 5-11, 180, Jr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES

Sayville has been an offensive juggernaut for years. But this year the focus may be on an active defense led by Kaler, Mazius and Russo.

4. East Islip Redmen

2017 record: 5-4

Coach: Sal Ciampi, 18th season

Key Players

Dylan Rigo, RB/LB, 5-10, 215, Jr.; Ryan Engblom, G/T, 6-3, 270, Sr.; Ryan Hanratty, G/E, 5-9, 210, Sr.; Joe Fragala, T/E. 6-1, 200, Sr.; Anthony Carrol, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Jr.

ABOUT THE REDMEN

East Islip’s made 13 consecutive playoff appearances. After winning the Division II title in 2014, the Redman dropped in class and have split two divisional finals in three years. Last year, they fell in the quarterfinal round to West Babylon.

5. Miller Place Panthers

2017 record: 10-2

Coach: Greg Murphy, 3rd season

Key Players

Thomas Nealis, TE/OLB, 6-4, 210, Sr.; Sebastian Cannon, QB/DB, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Marcus Gipson, OG/NG, 6-2, 290, Sr.; Derek Oliveria, OG/DE, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Rob Morales, RB/ILB, 5-11, 190, Sr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS

Miller Place won the Division IV regular season title last season, their first title since 1988. and they want to keep that momentum going as they move up in class. Nealis had 38 catches for 894 yards and 13 touchdowns.

6. Islip Buccaneers

2017 record:4-4

Coach:Jamie Lynch, 13th season

Key Players

Mike Karachannas, OT/DE, 6-5, 270, Sr.; Bailey Kolovich, TB, 5-7, 160, Sr.;Joe Juengerkes, QB/DB, 6-1, 175, Jr.;Joe Kornahrens, C/DT, 6-2, 290, Sr.;Rusty Dietz, OG/DT, 5-11, 255, Jr.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS

The Bucs hope to build around an offensive line with four returning starters, including Juengerkes and Kolovich.

7. West Babylon Eagles

2017 record:7-3

Coach: Ron Langella, 3rd season

Key Players

Justin Wozniak, OL/DL, 6-1, 280, Sr.;Dante Terry, RB/DE, 6-1, 190, Sr.;Robert Strzala, WR/DB, 5-11, 165, Sr.;Ryan Christophersen, OL/DE, 6-3, 230, Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

The Eagles were a playoff contender in 2017 and want to buuild on that achievement with starters Terry, Strzala and Wozniak.

8. Eastport-South Manor Sharks

2017 record: 5-4

Coach:N/A

Key Players

Matt Goncalves, OL/DL, 6-6, 308, Sr.;Anthony Gambino, WR/DB, 6-2, 205, Sr.;Brenden Scott, H/LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.;Nick Capazzola, OL/DL, 6-3, 240, Jr.;Doug Froberg, OL, 6-2, 250, Sr.

ABOUT THE SHARKS

ESM’s goal is to make it back to the playoffs behind Pittsburgh commit Goncalves and Gambino, who had 16 catches for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 32 tackles on defense.

9. Kings Park Kingsmen

2017 record: 2-6

Coach: Mark O’Brien, 24th season

Key Players

Vince D’Alto, QB/OLB, 5-11, 170, Sr.;Justin Shapiro, TB/SS, 5-9, 175, Sr.;Eddie Montemurro, Slot/SS, 5-6, 155, Sr.;Andrew Greer, OT/DE, 6-2, 225, Sr.;Matt Scully, OT/DE, 6-2, 225, Sr.

ABOUT THE KINGSMEN

Kings Park is returning 17 starters including D’Alto, who rushed for 391 yards and three touchdowns. The Kingsmen are emphasizing the run-game and hoping for a deep playoff run.

10. Harborfields Tornadoes

2017 record: 6-3

Coach: Rocco Colucci, 3rd season

Key Players

Thomas Sangiovanni, RB/CB, 5-7, 145, Sr.; Chris Mullings, WR/CB, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Estabon Roman, RB/S, 5-8, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE TORNADOES

Sangiovanni had 20 carries totaling 205 yards and three touchdowns, while Mullings had 20 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown. The defense will be led by Roman, who totaled 40 tackles and two interceptions.

11. Comsewogue Warriors

2017 record: 2-6

Coach: Sean Tremblay, 9th season

Key Players

Reno Molina, RB/DB, 5-8, 175, Sr.;Tom Tommaso, QB, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Tyler Shannon, TE/DE, 6-3, 245, Jr.;Patrick Adams, OT/DT, 6-4, 325, Sr.; Jaden Martinez, RB/DB, 6-1, 205, Jr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

Molina carried 105 times for 564 yards as the Warriors ran a shotgun wing-T offense to spread out the defense and take advantage of its team speed against single coverage.

12. Amityville Warriors

2017 record: 3-5

Coach: Bill Kretz, 5th season

Key Players

Antoine Jimenez, QB/All-Purpose, 5-8, 160, Jr.; Faquan Nurse, RB/DB, 5-5, 170, Jr.; Patrick Henzy, WR/DB, 5-10, 165, Jr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

Amityville qualified for the playoffs last year for the first time since 2012. The 8th seeded squad lost to No. 1 Babylon in a close 15-14 quarterfinal. “What we have is young talent . . . and the learning curve is very high,” Kretz said.

13. Rocky Point Eagles

2017 record: 3-6

Coach: Anthony DiLorenzo, 7th season

Key Players

Christian Gordon, RB/LB, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Dominick Nunberg, QB, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Rich Fisher, OL/LB, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Lucas Morelli, OL/DL, 6-2, 250, Sr.; Teddy Accardi, RB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

Rocky Point will run a triple-option-offense lead by Nunberg, who has a year of experience. The defense will rely on the leadership of Gordon.

14. Hauppauge Eagles

2017 record: 1-7

Coach: Stephen Chmela, 4th season

Key Players

Michael Kreuter, OL/DL, 6-5, 277, Sr.; Richard Mercurio, OL/LB, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Christopher Bartone, RB/LB, 5-9, 175, Jr.; Joe Esposito, QB/DB, 5-9, 160, Jr.; Demetrios Cheilas, OL/DL, 6-2, 310, Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

The crucial contributors from last season are returning to Hauppauge, including Esposito, who threw for 177 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 128 yards and a score.