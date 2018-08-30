Suffolk III football team-by-team preview
1. Half Hollow Hills West Colts
2017 record: 8-3
Coach: Kyle Madden, 18th season
Key Players
Justin Brown, RB/DB, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Gerald Filardi, QB/DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Joey Venezia, OL/LB, 6-0, 197, Jr.; Michael Carubia, QB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Deyvon Wright, RB/DB/ 5-9, 166, Sr.
ABOUT THE COLTS
Hills West brings back the entire backfield and will be looking for redemption after losing in the division final for the first time since 2014. The three-time Division II champs dropped in class, losing in the final to Westhampton.
2. Westhampton Hurricanes
2017 record: 12-0
Coach: Bryan Schaumloffel, 1st season
Key Players
Liam McIntyre, FB/LB, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Edon Popi, OG/NT, 5-10, 240, Sr.; Jake Bennett, C/DE, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Clarke Lewis, QB/SS, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Shavar Coffey, FB/LB, 5-10, 180, Jr.
ABOUT THE HURRICANES
The undefeated Long Island Class III champions will have to deal with plenty of impactful changes this season, including the retirement of head coach Bill Parry. The graduation of Hansen Award winning halfback Dylan Laube, Long Island’s third-leading rusher of all-time also leaves a void. Lewis threw for 697 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.
3. Sayville Golden Flashes
2017 record: 6-4
Coach: Reade Sands, 2nd season
Key Players
Aidan Kaler, LB/HB, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Maximus Mazius, DE/OT, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Nick Basil, LB/RB, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Brock Murtha, CB/QB, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Curtis Russo, DB/WR, 5-11, 180, Jr.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES
Sayville has been an offensive juggernaut for years. But this year the focus may be on an active defense led by Kaler, Mazius and Russo.
4. East Islip Redmen
2017 record: 5-4
Coach: Sal Ciampi, 18th season
Key Players
Dylan Rigo, RB/LB, 5-10, 215, Jr.; Ryan Engblom, G/T, 6-3, 270, Sr.; Ryan Hanratty, G/E, 5-9, 210, Sr.; Joe Fragala, T/E. 6-1, 200, Sr.; Anthony Carrol, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Jr.
ABOUT THE REDMEN
East Islip’s made 13 consecutive playoff appearances. After winning the Division II title in 2014, the Redman dropped in class and have split two divisional finals in three years. Last year, they fell in the quarterfinal round to West Babylon.
5. Miller Place Panthers
2017 record: 10-2
Coach: Greg Murphy, 3rd season
Key Players
Thomas Nealis, TE/OLB, 6-4, 210, Sr.; Sebastian Cannon, QB/DB, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Marcus Gipson, OG/NG, 6-2, 290, Sr.; Derek Oliveria, OG/DE, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Rob Morales, RB/ILB, 5-11, 190, Sr.
ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Miller Place won the Division IV regular season title last season, their first title since 1988. and they want to keep that momentum going as they move up in class. Nealis had 38 catches for 894 yards and 13 touchdowns.
6. Islip Buccaneers
2017 record:4-4
Coach:Jamie Lynch, 13th season
Key Players
Mike Karachannas, OT/DE, 6-5, 270, Sr.; Bailey Kolovich, TB, 5-7, 160, Sr.;Joe Juengerkes, QB/DB, 6-1, 175, Jr.;Joe Kornahrens, C/DT, 6-2, 290, Sr.;Rusty Dietz, OG/DT, 5-11, 255, Jr.
ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS
The Bucs hope to build around an offensive line with four returning starters, including Juengerkes and Kolovich.
7. West Babylon Eagles
2017 record:7-3
Coach: Ron Langella, 3rd season
Key Players
Justin Wozniak, OL/DL, 6-1, 280, Sr.;Dante Terry, RB/DE, 6-1, 190, Sr.;Robert Strzala, WR/DB, 5-11, 165, Sr.;Ryan Christophersen, OL/DE, 6-3, 230, Sr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES
The Eagles were a playoff contender in 2017 and want to buuild on that achievement with starters Terry, Strzala and Wozniak.
8. Eastport-South Manor Sharks
2017 record: 5-4
Coach:N/A
Key Players
Matt Goncalves, OL/DL, 6-6, 308, Sr.;Anthony Gambino, WR/DB, 6-2, 205, Sr.;Brenden Scott, H/LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.;Nick Capazzola, OL/DL, 6-3, 240, Jr.;Doug Froberg, OL, 6-2, 250, Sr.
ABOUT THE SHARKS
ESM’s goal is to make it back to the playoffs behind Pittsburgh commit Goncalves and Gambino, who had 16 catches for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 32 tackles on defense.
9. Kings Park Kingsmen
2017 record: 2-6
Coach: Mark O’Brien, 24th season
Key Players
Vince D’Alto, QB/OLB, 5-11, 170, Sr.;Justin Shapiro, TB/SS, 5-9, 175, Sr.;Eddie Montemurro, Slot/SS, 5-6, 155, Sr.;Andrew Greer, OT/DE, 6-2, 225, Sr.;Matt Scully, OT/DE, 6-2, 225, Sr.
ABOUT THE KINGSMEN
Kings Park is returning 17 starters including D’Alto, who rushed for 391 yards and three touchdowns. The Kingsmen are emphasizing the run-game and hoping for a deep playoff run.
10. Harborfields Tornadoes
2017 record: 6-3
Coach: Rocco Colucci, 3rd season
Key Players
Thomas Sangiovanni, RB/CB, 5-7, 145, Sr.; Chris Mullings, WR/CB, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Estabon Roman, RB/S, 5-8, 165, Sr.
ABOUT THE TORNADOES
Sangiovanni had 20 carries totaling 205 yards and three touchdowns, while Mullings had 20 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown. The defense will be led by Roman, who totaled 40 tackles and two interceptions.
11. Comsewogue Warriors
2017 record: 2-6
Coach: Sean Tremblay, 9th season
Key Players
Reno Molina, RB/DB, 5-8, 175, Sr.;Tom Tommaso, QB, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Tyler Shannon, TE/DE, 6-3, 245, Jr.;Patrick Adams, OT/DT, 6-4, 325, Sr.; Jaden Martinez, RB/DB, 6-1, 205, Jr.
ABOUT THE WARRIORS
Molina carried 105 times for 564 yards as the Warriors ran a shotgun wing-T offense to spread out the defense and take advantage of its team speed against single coverage.
12. Amityville Warriors
2017 record: 3-5
Coach: Bill Kretz, 5th season
Key Players
Antoine Jimenez, QB/All-Purpose, 5-8, 160, Jr.; Faquan Nurse, RB/DB, 5-5, 170, Jr.; Patrick Henzy, WR/DB, 5-10, 165, Jr.
ABOUT THE WARRIORS
Amityville qualified for the playoffs last year for the first time since 2012. The 8th seeded squad lost to No. 1 Babylon in a close 15-14 quarterfinal. “What we have is young talent . . . and the learning curve is very high,” Kretz said.
13. Rocky Point Eagles
2017 record: 3-6
Coach: Anthony DiLorenzo, 7th season
Key Players
Christian Gordon, RB/LB, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Dominick Nunberg, QB, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Rich Fisher, OL/LB, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Lucas Morelli, OL/DL, 6-2, 250, Sr.; Teddy Accardi, RB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES
Rocky Point will run a triple-option-offense lead by Nunberg, who has a year of experience. The defense will rely on the leadership of Gordon.
14. Hauppauge Eagles
2017 record: 1-7
Coach: Stephen Chmela, 4th season
Key Players
Michael Kreuter, OL/DL, 6-5, 277, Sr.; Richard Mercurio, OL/LB, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Christopher Bartone, RB/LB, 5-9, 175, Jr.; Joe Esposito, QB/DB, 5-9, 160, Jr.; Demetrios Cheilas, OL/DL, 6-2, 310, Jr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES
The crucial contributors from last season are returning to Hauppauge, including Esposito, who threw for 177 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for 128 yards and a score.
SUFFOLK III PLAYERS TO WATCH
Justin Brown, Half Hollow Hills West
He led the team with 1,378 total yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Gerald Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West
He passed for 1,301 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Matt Goncalves, Eastport-South Manor
At 6’6”, 308 pounds, Goncalves is a powerful run blocker and agile.
Aidan Kaler, Sayville
He totaled 89 tackles and five sacks last season. He’s expected to lead the defense and perform at a higher level.
Bailey Kolovich, Islip
He had 60 tackles and two interceptions. He added 25 catches for two touchdowns.
Maximus Mazius, Sayville
He had 32 tackles and two sacks. He'll also lead the offensive line.
Liam McIntyre, Westhampton
He rushed for 443 yards and six touchdowns, after missing the first five games last season due to a finger injury.
Joe Munno, Miller Place
He led the defense with 113 total tackles, two sacks and one interceptions.
Edon Popi, Westhampton
He lead the offensive line and was essential in blocking for Dylan Laube. He’ll lead the line again with help from center Jake Bennett.
Dylan Rigo, East Islip
He has been vital to East Islip since his freshman year. As a sophomore, he totaled 432 rushing yards for four touchdowns.