Suffolk IV team-by-team football preview

1. BABYLON PANTHERS

2017 record: 10-1

Coach: Rick Punzone, 16th season

KEY PLAYERS

Saiquan Kneeland OL/DL, 6-3, 310, Sr.; Brendan Watt OL/LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Justin Vega QB/DB, 5-7, 170, Sr.; Eric Marsden OL/DL, 5-9, 210, Sr.; Joe Conte OL/DL, 6-0, 210, Sr.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS

Only lost two games since 2016 -- both agonizing defeats in the county championship -- and are returning four starting offensive lineman. Watt (52 tackles) and four-year starter Kneeland lead the defense.

2. SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER WILDCATS

2017 record: 7-3

Coach: Aden Smith, 1st season

KEY PLAYERS

Liam Mahoney OL/DL, 6-2, 265, Sr.; Jack Logan OL/DL, 6-2, 270, Sr.; Jo Jo Puckey OL/DL, 6-3, 350, Sr.; Dom Visintin RB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Xavier Arline QB/DB, 5-10, 180, Jr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS

Mahoney, Logan and Puckey highlight an offensive line that led a dominant rushing attack in 2017. The Wildcats have won at least seven games for six straight seasons.

3. MT. SINAI MUSTANGS

2017 record: 5-4

Coach: Vin Ammirato, 21st season

KEY PLAYERS

David Mazzella OL/DL, 6-4, 270, Sr.; Andrew Sartori OL/LB, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Ryan Smolarsky OL/DL, 6-0, 255, Sr.; Mike Sabella RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Antonio Palmiotto OL/LB, 5-10, 195, Jr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS

Returns entire starting offensive line, including three-year starters Ryan Smolarsky and David Mazzella. Running backs Mike Sabella, Bobby Demeo and Matt Lomanocco headline the Wing-T.

4. GLENN KNIGHTS

2017 record: 6-4

Coach: Dave Shanahan, 24th season

KEY PLAYERS

Kyle Szokoli QB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Daysean Johnson WR/LB, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Justin Tiernan RB/LB, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Marcus Fratarcangeli RB/LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Gregson Pigott OL/DL, 6-2, 260, Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS

Szokoli, Johnson and Tiernan return to run an explosive spread offense. Tiernan had 17 receptions, 324 yards, and three touchdowns and also anchored the defense with 51 tackles and three sacks.

5. BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS

2017 record: 4-4

Coach: Michael Zafonte, 3rd season

KEY PLAYERS

Luke Schartner QB, 6-0, 185, Soph.; Zach Silver WR/DB, 6-3, 182, Sr.; Aaron Feldman TE/LB, 5-11, 186, Sr.; Mike Gargiolo OL/LB, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Davion Maiorella RB/DL, 5-11, 195, Jr.

ABOUT THE PHANTOMS

Narrowly missed playoffs in 2017. Schartner returns with a full-year of experience under center.

6. CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS

2017 record: 5-3

Coach: Joe Reggio, 3rd season

KEY PLAYERS

Derek Pedone LB/G, 6-1, 190, Sr.; David Carroll WR/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Nathan Sigerson RB/LB, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Jacob Sigerson OL/DT, 6-1, 250, Sr.; Bailey Hokwald OL/DT, 6-1, 220, Sr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS

Returning strong core of seniors from 2017 playoff team, including leading tackler Pedone. Junior quarterbacks Emond Frazier and Hunter Hassett could continue to split time, with Frazier as the dynamic playmaker and Hassett the pinpoint passer.

7. PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS

2017 record: 4-5

Coach: Andrew Cosci, 6th season

KEY PLAYERS

Sam Florio QB/S, 6-1, 185, Jr.; Jonathan Bachmann WR/S, 6-4, 175, Sr.; Daniel Shaughnessy WR/LB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Matt Murphy RB/LB, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Jordan Suarez OL/DL, 6-0, 215, Sr.

ABOUT THE ROYALS

Surprised many by sneaking into the playoffs in 2017. Florio (13 receptions, 350 yards, three touchdowns) moves from receiver to quarterback. Bachmann caught 39 passes for 493 yards and a touchdown.

8. SOUTHAMPTON/PIERSON MARINERS

2017 record: 1-7

Coach: Bruce Muro, 5th season

KEY PLAYERS

Shawn Stelling QB/OLB, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Matthew Donavan OL/DL, 6-1, 275, Sr.; Sincere Faggins WR/CB, 6-0, 145, Jr.; Aiden Garlardi C/LB, 5-8, 180, Jr.; Elijah White RB/S, 6-2, 185, Jr.

ABOUT THE MARINERS

Injury plagued in 2017, but Stelling emerged as an impressive signal caller. Faggins (five TDs) is a big-play threat on offense and special teams.

9. WYANDANCH WARRIORS

2017 record: 2-6

Coach: Josh Shields, 1st season

KEY PLAYERS

Elliot Burkes Jr. OL/DL, 6-3, 260, Sr.; Alonte Shipp RB/LB, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Eric Dennis RB/CB, 5-7, 180, Sr.; Niquan Joiner QB/S, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Marcus Haywood QB/CB, 6-0, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

New coach, new offense. Will run the spread and try to utilize their team speed, led by Shipp (six touchdowns) and Joiner (587 passing yards).

10. HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN

2017 record: 2-6

Coach: Rich Doulos, 4th season

KEY PLAYERS

Quinn Smith RB/LB, 6-0, 235, Jr.; Kevin Eras RT/DE, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Josh Gembenski C/DT, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Kevin MacNamara CB/WR, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Lucas Brown QB/S, 5-10, 170, Jr.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN

Brown has a year of experience at quarterback and Smith (four TDs) will take the bulk of the carries. MacNamara will matchup with the opponent’s top receiver.

11. GREENPORT/MATTITUCK/SOUTHOLD PORTERS

2017 record: 0-8

Coach: Jack Martilotta, 9th season

KEY PLAYERS

Tyrus Smiley LB/RB, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Julian Swann OL/DL, 6-3, 295, Sr.; Ahkee Anderson QB/DB, 5-10, 150, Jr.; Xavier Allen WR, 6-0, 145, Jr.; Kolby Suglia FB/LB, 6-0, 190, Jr.

ABOUT THE PORTERS

After a rebuilding year, Anderson enters his second season as quarterback and is complemented by Smiley (417 yards, four touchdowns) and the speedy Allen.