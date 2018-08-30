Suffolk IV team-by-team football preview
1. BABYLON PANTHERS
2017 record: 10-1
Coach: Rick Punzone, 16th season
KEY PLAYERS
Saiquan Kneeland OL/DL, 6-3, 310, Sr.; Brendan Watt OL/LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Justin Vega QB/DB, 5-7, 170, Sr.; Eric Marsden OL/DL, 5-9, 210, Sr.; Joe Conte OL/DL, 6-0, 210, Sr.
ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Only lost two games since 2016 -- both agonizing defeats in the county championship -- and are returning four starting offensive lineman. Watt (52 tackles) and four-year starter Kneeland lead the defense.
2. SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER WILDCATS
2017 record: 7-3
Coach: Aden Smith, 1st season
KEY PLAYERS
Liam Mahoney OL/DL, 6-2, 265, Sr.; Jack Logan OL/DL, 6-2, 270, Sr.; Jo Jo Puckey OL/DL, 6-3, 350, Sr.; Dom Visintin RB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Xavier Arline QB/DB, 5-10, 180, Jr.
ABOUT THE WILDCATS
Mahoney, Logan and Puckey highlight an offensive line that led a dominant rushing attack in 2017. The Wildcats have won at least seven games for six straight seasons.
3. MT. SINAI MUSTANGS
2017 record: 5-4
Coach: Vin Ammirato, 21st season
KEY PLAYERS
David Mazzella OL/DL, 6-4, 270, Sr.; Andrew Sartori OL/LB, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Ryan Smolarsky OL/DL, 6-0, 255, Sr.; Mike Sabella RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Antonio Palmiotto OL/LB, 5-10, 195, Jr.
ABOUT THE MUSTANGS
Returns entire starting offensive line, including three-year starters Ryan Smolarsky and David Mazzella. Running backs Mike Sabella, Bobby Demeo and Matt Lomanocco headline the Wing-T.
4. GLENN KNIGHTS
2017 record: 6-4
Coach: Dave Shanahan, 24th season
KEY PLAYERS
Kyle Szokoli QB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Daysean Johnson WR/LB, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Justin Tiernan RB/LB, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Marcus Fratarcangeli RB/LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Gregson Pigott OL/DL, 6-2, 260, Sr.
ABOUT THE KNIGHTS
Szokoli, Johnson and Tiernan return to run an explosive spread offense. Tiernan had 17 receptions, 324 yards, and three touchdowns and also anchored the defense with 51 tackles and three sacks.
5. BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS
2017 record: 4-4
Coach: Michael Zafonte, 3rd season
KEY PLAYERS
Luke Schartner QB, 6-0, 185, Soph.; Zach Silver WR/DB, 6-3, 182, Sr.; Aaron Feldman TE/LB, 5-11, 186, Sr.; Mike Gargiolo OL/LB, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Davion Maiorella RB/DL, 5-11, 195, Jr.
ABOUT THE PHANTOMS
Narrowly missed playoffs in 2017. Schartner returns with a full-year of experience under center.
6. CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS
2017 record: 5-3
Coach: Joe Reggio, 3rd season
KEY PLAYERS
Derek Pedone LB/G, 6-1, 190, Sr.; David Carroll WR/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Nathan Sigerson RB/LB, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Jacob Sigerson OL/DT, 6-1, 250, Sr.; Bailey Hokwald OL/DT, 6-1, 220, Sr.
ABOUT THE RED DEVILS
Returning strong core of seniors from 2017 playoff team, including leading tackler Pedone. Junior quarterbacks Emond Frazier and Hunter Hassett could continue to split time, with Frazier as the dynamic playmaker and Hassett the pinpoint passer.
7. PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS
2017 record: 4-5
Coach: Andrew Cosci, 6th season
KEY PLAYERS
Sam Florio QB/S, 6-1, 185, Jr.; Jonathan Bachmann WR/S, 6-4, 175, Sr.; Daniel Shaughnessy WR/LB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Matt Murphy RB/LB, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Jordan Suarez OL/DL, 6-0, 215, Sr.
ABOUT THE ROYALS
Surprised many by sneaking into the playoffs in 2017. Florio (13 receptions, 350 yards, three touchdowns) moves from receiver to quarterback. Bachmann caught 39 passes for 493 yards and a touchdown.
8. SOUTHAMPTON/PIERSON MARINERS
2017 record: 1-7
Coach: Bruce Muro, 5th season
KEY PLAYERS
Shawn Stelling QB/OLB, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Matthew Donavan OL/DL, 6-1, 275, Sr.; Sincere Faggins WR/CB, 6-0, 145, Jr.; Aiden Garlardi C/LB, 5-8, 180, Jr.; Elijah White RB/S, 6-2, 185, Jr.
ABOUT THE MARINERS
Injury plagued in 2017, but Stelling emerged as an impressive signal caller. Faggins (five TDs) is a big-play threat on offense and special teams.
9. WYANDANCH WARRIORS
2017 record: 2-6
Coach: Josh Shields, 1st season
KEY PLAYERS
Elliot Burkes Jr. OL/DL, 6-3, 260, Sr.; Alonte Shipp RB/LB, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Eric Dennis RB/CB, 5-7, 180, Sr.; Niquan Joiner QB/S, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Marcus Haywood QB/CB, 6-0, 165, Sr.
ABOUT THE WARRIORS
New coach, new offense. Will run the spread and try to utilize their team speed, led by Shipp (six touchdowns) and Joiner (587 passing yards).
10. HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN
2017 record: 2-6
Coach: Rich Doulos, 4th season
KEY PLAYERS
Quinn Smith RB/LB, 6-0, 235, Jr.; Kevin Eras RT/DE, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Josh Gembenski C/DT, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Kevin MacNamara CB/WR, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Lucas Brown QB/S, 5-10, 170, Jr.
ABOUT THE BAYMEN
Brown has a year of experience at quarterback and Smith (four TDs) will take the bulk of the carries. MacNamara will matchup with the opponent’s top receiver.
11. GREENPORT/MATTITUCK/SOUTHOLD PORTERS
2017 record: 0-8
Coach: Jack Martilotta, 9th season
KEY PLAYERS
Tyrus Smiley LB/RB, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Julian Swann OL/DL, 6-3, 295, Sr.; Ahkee Anderson QB/DB, 5-10, 150, Jr.; Xavier Allen WR, 6-0, 145, Jr.; Kolby Suglia FB/LB, 6-0, 190, Jr.
ABOUT THE PORTERS
After a rebuilding year, Anderson enters his second season as quarterback and is complemented by Smiley (417 yards, four touchdowns) and the speedy Allen.
SUFFOLK IV PLAYERS TO WATCH
Xavier Arline, Shoreham-Wading River – The quarterback ran for 904 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Elliott Burkes Jr., Wyandanch - A road grader on the offensive line and a force on defense.
Daysean Johnson, Glenn – He caught 22 passes for 385 yards and a touchdown and recorded 49 tackles and five sacks.
Saiquan Kneeland, Babylon - The quick-footed two-way lineman recorded 24 tackles and six sacks.
Liam Mahoney, Shoreham-Wading River – The lineman led the way for a ground attack that rushed for over 2,000 yards.
David Mazzella, Mt Sinai -- The two-way lineman can bench press 185 lbs 22 times and enters his third year as a starter.
Michael Sabella, Mt Sinai – The halfback rushed for 700 yards and scored seven TDs.
Shawn Stelling, Southampton – The quarterback threw for 600 yards and seven TDs.
Kyle Szokoli, Glenn – The quarterback threw for 1350 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.
Brendan Watt, Babylon -- Had 52 tackles from his linebacker position.