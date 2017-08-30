Suffolk IV football team-by-team overview
Miller Place Panthers
2016 record: 7-3
Coach: Greg Murphy, 2nd season
Key players:
Tyler Ammirato, RB/FS, 5-7, 170, Sr.
Anthony Seymour, QB/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Matt McNulty, OL/DE, 6-3, 225, Sr.
Alex Herbst, WR/DE, 6-1, 85, Sr.
Marcus Gipson, OL/DL, 6-3, 330, Jr.
Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats
2016 record: 10-2
Coach: Matt Millheiser, 7th season
Key players:
Daniel Curtin, G/DT, 6-6, 295, Sr.
Liam Mahoney, G/DE, 6-5, 265, Jr.
Ethan Baumack, FB/LB, 5-8, 200, Sr.
Xavier Arline, QB/DB, 5-8, 185, Jr.
Kyle Boden, RB/SS, 6-4, 270, Sr.
Glenn Knights
2016 record: 7-3
Coach: Dave Shanahan, 23rd season
Key players:
Nathaniel Larkins, RB/LB, 6-1, 200, Sr.
Brett Ryan, RB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Brendan Harrigan, OL/DL, 5-10, 225, Sr.
Jon Green, QB/DB, 6-2, 170, Sr.
Kyle Linsalata, OL/DL, 6-3, 265, Sr.
Amityville Warriors
2016 record: 1-7
Coach: Brill Bretz, 4th season
Jala Coad, QB/S, 6-0, 205, Sr.
Deonte Wilson, OT/DE, 6-2, 265, Sr.
Deonte Palmer, All-purpose, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Donte Palmer, All-purpose, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Nyleek Hendricks, WR/S, 5-10, 170, Sr.
Babylon Panthers
2016 record: 10-1
Coach: Rick Punzone, 15th season
Key Players:
Taylor Tanner, OT/DE, 6-1, 210, Sr.
Charlie DiPalma, RB/LB, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Joe Rende, QB/DB, 6-1, 180, Sr.
Frankie Vano, WR/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.
Saiquan Kneeland, OL/DL, 6-3, 310, Jr.
Mount Sinai Mustangs
2016 record: 4-4
Coach: Vin Ammirato, 19th season
Key players:
Jared Donnelly, TE/LB, 5-10, 190 Sr.
JoJo Pirecca, RB/DB, 5-8, 170, Sr.
David Mazzella, OL/DL, 6-3, 260, Jr.
Ryan Smolarsky, OL/DL, 6-0, 240, Jr.
Mike Sabella, RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Jr.
Port Jefferson Royals
2016 record: 5-3
Coach: Andrew Cosci, 5th season
Key Players:
Jack Collins, QB/S, 6-3, 175, Sr.
Joey Evangelista, FB/LB, 5-8, 180, Sr.
Thomas Mark, RB/SS, 5-9, 170, Sr.
Jacky Chen, OT/DE, 6-3, 230
Brian Webb, WR/CB, 5-10, 165, Sr.
Bayport-Blue Point Phantoms
2016 record: 1-6
Coach: Michael Zafonte, 2nd season
Key Players:
Kyle Spano, OL/DL, 6-0, 225, Sr.
Vin Grazidei, QB/WR, 6-1, 215, Sr.
Kevin McGlone, OL/DL, 5-10, 230, Sr.
Zach Silver, WR/DB, 6-2, 185, Jr.
Aaron Feldman, TE/LB, 5-11, 192, Jr.
Hampton Bays Baymen
2016 record: 4-4
Coach: Richard Doulos, 3rd season
Key Players
Nico Antieri, RB/QB, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Riley McNamara, OL/DL, 6-2, 290, Sr.
Jeremy Bradley, TE/DE, 6-2, 230, Jr.
Quinn Smith, FB/OLB, 6-0, 210, So.
Lucas Brown, QB/S, 5-10, 185, So.
Wyandanch Warriors
2016 record: 5-4
Coach: Dwight Singleton, 3rd season
Key Players:
Eric Dennis, CB/RB, 5-6, 140, Jr.
Dionte Jordan, QB/FS, 5-10, 170, Jr.
Alonte Shipp, RB/LB, 5-7, 160, Jr.
Elliott Burkes, OG/DT, 6-2, 270, Jr.
Jayvon Smith, FB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.
Center Moriches Red Devils
2016 record: 2-6
Coach: Joseph Reggio, 2nd season
Key Players:
Tim Delgado, WR/CB, 5-9, 155, Sr.
Van Passolo, OL/DE, 6-3, 235, Sr.
Sean Casey, OL/DT, 6-2, 250, Sr.
John Mercado, RB/LB, 5-10, 160, Sr.
David Carroll, WR/S, 5-8, 160, Jr.
Greenport/Southold/Mattituck Porters
2016 record: 4-4
Coach: Jack Martilotta, 9th season
Key Players:
1. Jordan Fonseca, RB/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.
2. Jon Rodriguez, OL/DL, 6-1, 240, Sr.
3. Sean Sepenoski, TE/LB, 6-0, 215, Sr.
4. Robbie Lechner, OL/MLB, 6-0, 215, Jr.
5. Ahkee Anderson, QB, 5-10, 130, So.
Southampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton Mariners
2016 record: 2-6
Coach: Bruce Muro, 4th season
Key Players:
Adonis Hutchings, RB/DB 5-8, 170, Sr.
Aaron Napier, RB/LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.
David Gomez, OL/DL, 6-0, 235, Sr.
Deione Minter, FB/OLB, 6-0, 215, Sr.
Shawn Stelling, QB/LB, 6-2, 210, Jr.
Mercy Monarchs
2016 record: 1-7
Coach: Jeff Doroski, 6th season
Key Players:
Ryan Razzano, QB/FS, 5-9, 180, Jr.
Matt Paglia, OL/DL, 6-3, 265, Sr.
John Urrico, WR/LB, 5-9, 175, Sr.
Liam Egan, TE/LB, 6-1, 190, Jr.
Gabe Boro, OL/DE, 6-4, 205, Sr.