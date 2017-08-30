SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Suffolk IV football team-by-team overview

Babylon's Charlie DiPalma (44) gets wrapped up by Miller Place's Rayshawn Brewster (22) in the fourth quarter during the Suffolk High School Division IV football game between Miller Place and Babylon on Saturday Oct 1, 2016 at Miller Place High School. Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Sal Cacciatoresalvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com

Miller Place Panthers

2016 record: 7-3

Coach: Greg Murphy, 2nd season

Key players:

Tyler Ammirato, RB/FS, 5-7, 170, Sr.

Anthony Seymour, QB/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Matt McNulty, OL/DE, 6-3, 225, Sr.

Alex Herbst, WR/DE, 6-1, 85, Sr.

Marcus Gipson, OL/DL, 6-3, 330, Jr.

Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats

2016 record: 10-2

Coach: Matt Millheiser, 7th season

Key players:

Daniel Curtin, G/DT, 6-6, 295, Sr.

Liam Mahoney, G/DE, 6-5, 265, Jr.

Ethan Baumack, FB/LB, 5-8, 200, Sr.

Xavier Arline, QB/DB, 5-8, 185, Jr.

Kyle Boden, RB/SS, 6-4, 270, Sr.

Glenn Knights

2016 record: 7-3

Coach: Dave Shanahan, 23rd season

Key players:

Nathaniel Larkins, RB/LB, 6-1, 200, Sr.

Brett Ryan, RB/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Brendan Harrigan, OL/DL, 5-10, 225, Sr.

Jon Green, QB/DB, 6-2, 170, Sr.

Kyle Linsalata, OL/DL, 6-3, 265, Sr.

Amityville Warriors

2016 record: 1-7

Coach: Brill Bretz, 4th season

Jala Coad, QB/S, 6-0, 205, Sr.

Deonte Wilson, OT/DE, 6-2, 265, Sr.

Deonte Palmer, All-purpose, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Donte Palmer, All-purpose, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Nyleek Hendricks, WR/S, 5-10, 170, Sr.

Babylon Panthers

2016 record: 10-1

Coach: Rick Punzone, 15th season

Key Players:

Taylor Tanner, OT/DE, 6-1, 210, Sr.

Charlie DiPalma, RB/LB, 5-8, 165, Sr.

Joe Rende, QB/DB, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Frankie Vano, WR/DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.

Saiquan Kneeland, OL/DL, 6-3, 310, Jr.

Mount Sinai Mustangs

2016 record: 4-4

Coach: Vin Ammirato, 19th season

Key players:

Jared Donnelly, TE/LB, 5-10, 190 Sr.

JoJo Pirecca, RB/DB, 5-8, 170, Sr.

David Mazzella, OL/DL, 6-3, 260, Jr.

Ryan Smolarsky, OL/DL, 6-0, 240, Jr.

Mike Sabella, RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Jr.

Port Jefferson Royals

2016 record: 5-3

Coach: Andrew Cosci, 5th season

Key Players:

Jack Collins, QB/S, 6-3, 175, Sr.

Joey Evangelista, FB/LB, 5-8, 180, Sr.

Thomas Mark, RB/SS, 5-9, 170, Sr.

Jacky Chen, OT/DE, 6-3, 230

Brian Webb, WR/CB, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Bayport-Blue Point Phantoms

2016 record: 1-6

Coach: Michael Zafonte, 2nd season

Key Players:

Kyle Spano, OL/DL, 6-0, 225, Sr.

Vin Grazidei, QB/WR, 6-1, 215, Sr.

Kevin McGlone, OL/DL, 5-10, 230, Sr.

Zach Silver, WR/DB, 6-2, 185, Jr.

Aaron Feldman, TE/LB, 5-11, 192, Jr.

Hampton Bays Baymen

2016 record: 4-4

Coach: Richard Doulos, 3rd season

Key Players

Nico Antieri, RB/QB, 5-10, 175, Sr.

Riley McNamara, OL/DL, 6-2, 290, Sr.

Jeremy Bradley, TE/DE, 6-2, 230, Jr.

Quinn Smith, FB/OLB, 6-0, 210, So.

Lucas Brown, QB/S, 5-10, 185, So.

Wyandanch Warriors

2016 record: 5-4

Coach: Dwight Singleton, 3rd season

Key Players:

Eric Dennis, CB/RB, 5-6, 140, Jr.

Dionte Jordan, QB/FS, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Alonte Shipp, RB/LB, 5-7, 160, Jr.

Elliott Burkes, OG/DT, 6-2, 270, Jr.

Jayvon Smith, FB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.

Center Moriches Red Devils

2016 record: 2-6

Coach: Joseph Reggio, 2nd season

Key Players:

Tim Delgado, WR/CB, 5-9, 155, Sr.

Van Passolo, OL/DE, 6-3, 235, Sr.

Sean Casey, OL/DT, 6-2, 250, Sr.

John Mercado, RB/LB, 5-10, 160, Sr.

David Carroll, WR/S, 5-8, 160, Jr.

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck Porters

2016 record: 4-4

Coach: Jack Martilotta, 9th season

Key Players:

1. Jordan Fonseca, RB/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.

2. Jon Rodriguez, OL/DL, 6-1, 240, Sr.

3. Sean Sepenoski, TE/LB, 6-0, 215, Sr.

4. Robbie Lechner, OL/MLB, 6-0, 215, Jr.

5. Ahkee Anderson, QB, 5-10, 130, So.

Southampton/Pierson/Bridgehampton Mariners

2016 record: 2-6

Coach: Bruce Muro, 4th season

Key Players:

Adonis Hutchings, RB/DB 5-8, 170, Sr.

Aaron Napier, RB/LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.

David Gomez, OL/DL, 6-0, 235, Sr.

Deione Minter, FB/OLB, 6-0, 215, Sr.

Shawn Stelling, QB/LB, 6-2, 210, Jr.

Mercy Monarchs

2016 record: 1-7

Coach: Jeff Doroski, 6th season

Key Players:

Ryan Razzano, QB/FS, 5-9, 180, Jr.

Matt Paglia, OL/DL, 6-3, 265, Sr.

John Urrico, WR/LB, 5-9, 175, Sr.

Liam Egan, TE/LB, 6-1, 190, Jr.

Gabe Boro, OL/DE, 6-4, 205, Sr.

