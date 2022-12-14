Garden City's Stevie Finnell wins Thorp Award

There’s a lot that came with donning a Garden City football uniform this season. As always, the player became part of a rich and illustrious tradition and, as always, he shouldered a responsibility and expectation of competing and winning. This fall it also came with the whispers that the Trojans were finally vulnerable after graduating a slew of top players off its 2021 Long Island Class II champion.

Stevie Finnell heard those whispers. He was accepting none of it.

The 6-2, 195-pound senior running back played an exceptional season as he and his Garden City teammates shrugged off the naysayers and turned in a perfect season. With Finnell the team’s big-play maker, the Trojans went 12-0 to extend the program winning streak to 30 games, captured a seventh straight Nassau II title and repeated as Long Island Class II champions.

“When you’re hearing those things it motivates you,” Finnell said. “You don’t want to be the class that let people down . . . For us, winning another Long Island championship was the only goal.”

Finnell was superlative in the biggest games of the season. In Garden City’s 38-7 victory over Mepham for the county title, he rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 21 yards for another score. In the Trojans’ 28-0 win over Bellport for the Island championship — a game in which they overcame four fumbles— he rushed for 346 yards and all four touchdowns, on runs of 63, 57, 75 and 64 yards.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“As you get closer to the prize the intensity always picks up for all the players and as the games got bigger so did Stevie’s level of play,” Garden City coach Dave Ettinger said. “In that Long Island championship, we were struggling on offense [by] turning the ball over and he just took that game over.”

On Tuesday night, Finnell punctuated his sensational senior season by being named the 81st recipient of the prestigious Thorp Award at the Nassau County High School Football Coaches Association banquet at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. Newsday annually presents the Thorp to Nassau’s most outstanding player.

Garden City's Stevie Finnell scored the first of his four touchdowns Long Island Class II championship against Bellport on a 62-yard screen pass from Cole Webber as time expired in the first quarter on Nov. 25, 2022, at Hofstra.

He was chosen ahead of two other finalists: Farmingdale senior running back Tomaso Ramos, who led the Dalers to the Nassau and Long Island Class I championships, and Plainedge senior linebacker/running back/tight end Shane Mosia, who led the Red Devils to the Nassau III title.

Finnell is the third Garden City player to earn the Thorp Award. Terence Hartigan won it in 2004 and Jack Cascadden won it last season.

Finnell stood out as a top performer on both offense and defense. He rushed for 1,520 yards and 21 touchdowns on 141 carries and caught 12 passes for 220 yards and four more scores — an astounding 11.4 yards per touch. He also created big plays when lining up as a linebacker or defensive end, recording six sacks, five tackles for a loss, and forcing two fumbles and making two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns.

“All I knew is that I was going to play [running back], but I don’t know if I pictured myself having this good of a season,” Finnell said. “Good as it was, it doesn’t happen without the play of the line and the hard work of our coaches. We had a great offensive line.”

“We wouldn’t have won this year without Stevie,” Ettinger said. “We graduated all our impact players from [2021]. He kept us afloat with all the pressures of the world on him to succeed.”

Finnell was also a key player on Garden City’s state Class B boys lacrosse champion and has accepted a scholarship offer to play lacrosse at Duke.

Finnnell doesn’t just stand out when he is on a football or lacrosse field. He is a strong classroom performer with a 91.4 weighted GPA. And Ettinger praised his volunteering to help youngsters in Garden City’s youth football and lacrosse programs.

Finnell’s father, Steve, was also a standout athlete at Garden City and Duke and is a longtime football assistant coach.

“He’s been at every Garden City football game since he can remember and before he can remember,” Ettinger said of Stevie Finnell. “For him to have watched the team for so long and to get his opportunity to do it and then to do it at the level that he did it? It really is a great story.”