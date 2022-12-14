SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Football

Garden City's Stevie Finnell wins Thorp Award

Garden City's Steve Finnell poses with the Thorp Award, Tuesday,...

Garden City's Steve Finnell poses with the Thorp Award, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. Credit: George A Faella

By Roger Rubinroger.rubin@newsday.com@rogrubin

There’s a lot that came with donning a Garden City football uniform this season. As always, the player became part of a rich and illustrious tradition and, as always, he shouldered a responsibility and expectation of competing and winning. This fall it also came with the whispers that the Trojans were finally vulnerable after graduating a slew of top players off its 2021 Long Island Class II champion.

Stevie Finnell heard those whispers. He was accepting none of it.

The 6-2, 195-pound senior running back played an exceptional season as he and his Garden City teammates shrugged off the naysayers and turned in a perfect season. With Finnell the team’s big-play maker, the Trojans went 12-0 to extend the program winning streak to 30 games, captured a seventh straight Nassau II title and repeated as Long Island Class II champions.

“When you’re hearing those things it motivates you,” Finnell said. “You don’t want to be the class that let people down . . . For us, winning another Long Island championship was the only goal.”

Finnell was superlative in the biggest games of the season. In Garden City’s 38-7 victory over Mepham for the county title, he rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 21 yards for another score. In the Trojans’ 28-0 win over Bellport for the Island championship — a game in which they overcame four fumbles— he rushed for 346 yards and all four touchdowns, on runs of 63, 57, 75 and 64 yards.

“As you get closer to the prize the intensity always picks up for all the players and as the games got bigger so did Stevie’s level of play,” Garden City coach Dave Ettinger said. “In that Long Island championship, we were struggling on offense [by] turning the ball over and he just took that game over.”

On Tuesday night, Finnell punctuated his sensational senior season by being named the 81st  recipient of the prestigious Thorp Award at the Nassau County High School Football Coaches Association banquet at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. Newsday annually presents the Thorp to Nassau’s most outstanding player.

Garden City's Stevie Finnell scored the first of his four touchdowns Long Island Class II championship against Bellport on a 62-yard screen pass from Cole Webber as time expired in the first quarter on Nov. 25, 2022, at Hofstra.

He was chosen ahead of two other finalists: Farmingdale senior running back Tomaso Ramos, who led the Dalers to the Nassau and Long Island Class I championships, and Plainedge senior linebacker/running back/tight end Shane Mosia, who led the Red Devils to the Nassau III title.

Finnell is the third Garden City player to earn the Thorp Award. Terence Hartigan won it in 2004 and Jack Cascadden won it last season.

Finnell stood out as a top performer on both offense and defense. He rushed for 1,520 yards and 21 touchdowns on 141 carries and caught 12 passes for 220 yards and four more scores — an astounding 11.4 yards per touch. He also created big plays when lining up as a linebacker or defensive end, recording six sacks, five tackles for a loss, and forcing two fumbles and making two interceptions that  he returned for touchdowns.

“All I knew is that I was going to play [running back], but I don’t know if I pictured myself having this good of a season,” Finnell said. “Good as it was, it doesn’t happen without the play of the line and the hard work of our coaches. We had a great offensive line.”

“We wouldn’t have won this year without Stevie,” Ettinger said. “We graduated all our impact players from [2021]. He kept us afloat with all the pressures of the world on him to succeed.”

Finnell was also a key player on Garden City’s state Class B boys lacrosse champion and has accepted a scholarship offer to play lacrosse at Duke.

Finnnell doesn’t just stand out when he is on a football or lacrosse field. He is a strong classroom performer with a 91.4 weighted GPA. And Ettinger praised his volunteering to help youngsters in Garden City’s youth football and lacrosse programs.

Finnell’s father, Steve, was also a standout athlete at Garden City and Duke and is a longtime football assistant coach.

“He’s been at every Garden City football game since he can remember and before he can remember,” Ettinger said of Stevie Finnell. “For him to have watched the team for so long and to get his opportunity to do it and then to do it at the level that he did it? It really is a great story.”

NEWSDAY THORP AWARD WINNERS

2022 — Stevie Finnell, Garden City

2021 —  Jack Cascadden, Garden City

2021 Spring —  Charlie McKee, Oceanside

2019 — Dan Villari, Plainedge

2018 — Kevon Hall, Roosevelt

2017 —  Tommy Heuer, Oceanside

2016 — Jordan McLune, Farmingdale

2015 — Davien Kuinlan, Plainedge

2014 —  Jordan Fredericks, Lawrence

2013 —  Ray Catapano, Carey

2012 —  Billy Andrle, East Meadow

2011 —  Robbie Healy, East Meadow

2010 —  Tom Joyce, MacArthur

2009 —  Anthony Brunetti, Holy Trinity

2008 — Terrell Williams, Hempstead

2007 —  Alex Rivas, East Meadow

2006 —  Chris Edmond, Freeport

2005 — Ricky Manigat, Baldwin

2004 —  Terence Hartigan, Garden City

2003 —  Rich Ohrnberger, East Meadow

2002 —  Gian Villante, MacArthur

2001 —  D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Freeport

2000 —  Chris Richez, Freeport

1999 —  Jason Ham, Port Washington and Jerone Pettus, Roosevelt

1998 —  Clifton Smith, Freeport

1997 —  Kevin Pierce, Clarke

1996 —  Eric Wedin, Division

1995 —  Vaughn Sanders, Lawrence

1994 —  Amos Zereoue, Mepham

1993 —  Amos Zereoue, Mepham

1992 —  Dan Penengo, Syosset

1991 —  Eugene Culbreath, Baldwin

1990 —  Louis D'Agostino, Lawrence

1989 —  Stephen Boyd, V.S. Central

1988 —  Lamont Hough, Hempstead

1987 —  Elvin Brown, Sewanhaka

1986 —  Denis Goodwin, Lynbrook

1985 —  Robert Lee, Roosevelt

1984 — Ken Randolph, Sewanhaka

1983 — Anthony Cappellino, New Hyde Park

1982 — Don McPherson, West Hempstead

1981 — Larry Galizia, Lynbrook

1980 — John Rodney, Hicksville

1979 — Ron Heller, Farmingdale

1978 — Herbert Butzke, New Hyde Park

1977 —  John Rogan, Chaminade

1976 — Henry Feil, Berner

1975 — Tony Capozzoli, St. Dominic

1974 — Matt Kupec, Syosset

1973 — Joe Diange, Farmingdale

1972 — Larry Esposito, Clarke

1971 —  Mike Duffy, Massapequa

1970 —  Mark Coady, Carle Place

1969 —  Phil LaPorta, V.S. Central

1968 —  Dennis Macholz, Bethpage

1967—  Phil Barbaccia, East Meadow

1966 —  Warren Koegel, Seaford

1965 —  Charles Drimal, V.S. South

1964 —  Ed Kane, Levittown

1963 —  Guy Riccardi, Freeport

1962 —  Jim Litterelle, Mineola

1961 —  Sal Ciampi, Lawrence

1960 —  Rollie Stichweh, Mineola

1959 —  Matt Snell, Carle Place

1958 —  John Mackey, Hempstead

1957 —  Dave Hayes, Mepham

1956 —  Don Kornrumpf, Hempstead

1955 —  Paul Rochester, Sewanhaka

1954 —  Bob Reifsnyder, Baldwin

1953 —  Bill Sandie, Mepham

1952 —  Jim Brown, Manhasset

1951 —  Dick Martin, Hempstead

1950 —  Ed Nickla, Mepham

1949 —  Lou Britt, Glen Cove

1948 —  Al Kohanowich, Hempstead

1947 —  Mike Kinney, V.S. Central

1946 —  John Fasano, Port Washington

1945 —  Ray Mrozack, Mineola

1944 —  Bob Casey, Baldwin

1943 —  Billy Wilson, Lawrence

1942 —- Fred Miller, Chaminade

Roger Rubin

Roger Rubin returned in 2018 to Newsday, where he writes about high schools, colleges and baseball. He's been a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 2011

More on this topic

More High Schools

Didn't find what you were looking for?