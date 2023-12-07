Plainedge's Vincent Petzold wins Martone Award as Nassau's top lineman

At 300 pounds, Vincent Petzold shouldn’t be able to move the way he does.

The 6-1 senior two-way lineman can effortlessly drive opposing linemen backward on either side of the ball.

He totaled 46 tackles (20 for a loss), five sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as he helped lead a strong Plainedge defense to a 7-3 record and an appearance in the Nassau Conference III title game. Coach Rob Shaver said that as an offensive lineman, Petzold pancaked more than half of the defenders he blocked.

Petzold was named the Martone Award winner as the county’s top lineman by the Nassau County High School Football Coaches Association.

“He’s the best lineman I’ve ever coached and we’ve had three linemen [Joe Grieci, Ryan Bauer and Matt Aloni] become All-Conference players in college,” Shaver said. “He’s better than all three of them put together. He’s faster and more powerful than anyone we’ve ever had. He broad jumped 94 inches and he can squat 700 pounds. His weight is a major advantage because trying to move him is nearly impossible. He’s just different.”

Petzold is the first Martone Award winner in Plainedge history. Plainedge now has at least one winner of every major award.

“It was a goal, not only for me but also for our team to have a Martone winner,” Petzold said. “Coach Shaver and my line coach [Kevin Spellman], we would always talk about it, so it means a lot.”

Despite this being his first season on defense, Petzold’s motor helped him thrive. Shaver cited a play on which Petzold chased Wantagh running back Dylan Martini 25 yards downfield to make a tackle.

“He plays both sides of the ball relentlessly,” Shaver said. “He goes right through the whistle every play. When we watch him blocking on film, guys go off the screen.”

Petzold plans to play Division I football and has received an offer from Wagner. Virginia Military Institute has also shown interest.

In the meantime, Petzold is preparing to defend his Nassau Division I wrestling title at 285 pounds. He credits much of his success on the football field to his time on the mat.

“Being a wrestler, his mentality is that he can do anything anyone else can do,” said Shaver, who is also the Plainedge wrestling coach. “He’s very comfortable being uncomfortable.”