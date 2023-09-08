Malverne football begins conference championship quest with rivalry matchup

The last time the Malverne football team won a Nassau conference championship was 1991. Head coach Kito Lockwood was a 17-year-old senior and a Newsday first team All-Long Island defensive back.

“We had two excellent years of football when I was in high school,” Lockwood said. “We won the conference and Rutgers Cup my junior year. And we had a real successful senior season. I want to see my guys and the school experience that kind of feeling. We invest so much in this program.”

Malverne travels to neighbor East Rockaway for a Nassau Conference IV opener at 6 p.m. Friday.

“We have a football rivalry with East Rockaway for the battle of Ocean Ave,” Lockwood said. “And the winner receives the Dr. Ken Leistner Trophy, a former Malverne coach. He was a great guy and helped everyone.”

In Lockwood’s junior year at Malverne, the Mules went unscored upon in the regular season – the last unscored upon team on LI in the regular season. They won the Rutgers Cup in 1990.

Lockwood wants to bring that championship feel back to Malverne.

“It’s time to restore the winning culture,” he said. “And we have the right group of players.”

Penn State commit Josiah Brown makes his debut with the two-seeded Mules. East Rockaway, the preseason five seed, will have its hands full with Brown and halfback BJ McLaughlin behind big two-way lineman Kevin Estime. The Rocks can score with halfback Louis Cortazar but will it be enough?

NASSAU I

Oceanside at Freeport, Friday, 6 p.m.: These teams can light up the scoreboard. Freeport beat Oceanside, 54-52, in two overtimes last season. Senior quarterback D’Angelo Gordon scored on a 1-yard run and threw the two-point conversion pass for the winning margin. Nick Paris transferred from Hewlett and should be the main target for sophomore quarterback Shane Harmon. Freeport is the three seed and Oceanside is the 7.

SUFFOLK I

Lindenhurst at Longwood, Friday, 6 p.m.: Lindy bumps up into Division I against perennial playoff contender Longwood. Lindenhurst is one of Long Island’s winningest teams in the past decade. They beat Garden City to capture the Class II LIC, 14-13, in 2019. Garden City proceeded to go on a 31-game win streak, including two LIC crowns. Longwood is a formidable challenge in the opener, having reached last season’s championship game.

SUFFOLK III

East Islip at Half Hollow Hills West, Friday, 3 p.m.: Junior quarterback Joseph Filardi shocked East Islip in the season opener in 2022 with a 47-31 win. He opened this season with 307 all-purpose yards and six total TDs against East Hampton. East Islip remembers last year’s defeat and is a much tougher opponent with a powerful offensive line led by state wrestling champion Sebastian Regis.

SUFFOLK IV

Islip at Babylon, Friday, 6 p.m.: Babylon quarterback Aidan Winter, who had more than 1,200 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior, can’t do it alone against an athletic Islip defense led by Dominic Albertelli. Junior quarterback Brady Nash transferred back to Islip from St. Anthony’s and earned the starting role. Islip won only three games last year and moved into Division IV for the first time in school history.

NASSAU I

Baldwin at Hempstead, Saturday, 2 p.m.: They cut the ribbon on a new turf field at Hempstead this summer and the Tigers would love to christen that venue with a win in the season opener. Both schools have been playing football for more than 100 years. They did not meet in 2022 and both qualified for the playoffs.

NASSAU III

Roosevelt at Wantagh, Saturday, 2 p.m.: Halfback Tyler Martini is a difference maker for Wantagh, which lost in the conference final to Plainedge a year ago. Roosevelt quarterback Arnez Garrell is a two-way threat and will try and keep the Rough Riders close.

SUFFOLK I

Connetquot at Floyd, Saturday, 1 p.m.: Quarterback Nick Pepitone and his main target Dennis Milano will need time to get the passing game in gear against one of Long Island’s top defensive lines. Floyd hasn’t won the Suffolk I title in three years and is heavily favored to return to the top behind All-Long Island selection Caden Lesiewicz, who is used all over the field.